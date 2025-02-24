After living in the shadows of full-bodied reds and luxury sparkling wines, white wine is finally having a moment. Sommeliers and drinkers are embracing what this broad category has to offer, from crisp, quaffable bottles to more rich, rounded expressions.

Here, we asked sommeliers and beverage pros from across the country to share their go-to white wine regions and bottles that provide a little extra oomph in the glass for the money. From unctuous Loire Valley Chenin Blanc to mineral-driven Mosel Riesling, these white wines will make you do a double-take at the price tag.

Whether you’re just hopping onto the trend, or you’ve been a lifelong fan, here are the white wines that can offer the best value for the price, according to wine pros.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The best bang-for-your-buck white wines, according to wine pros:

Château Haut-Selve Blanc

Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine

Arnaud Lambert Saumur Blanc ‘Clos de Midi’ 2023

Soave

J&H Selbach ‘Incline’ Riesling

A.A. Badenhorst ‘Secateurs’ Chenin Blanc

Domaine des Ardoisières ‘Silice’ 2023

Toques et Clochers ‘Océanique’ 2018

Stift Göttweig Grüner Veltliner

Chablis

“The easiest way to find value white wines is to look for a region that is known for their reds, but also makes whites. One of my favorite examples of this is Bordeaux, which produces some of the most age-worthy reds out there. But in the Entre-Deux-Mers, Graves, and Pessac-Léognan regions, you’ll find white Bordeaux made from Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, and sometimes Muscadelle and Sauvignon Gris. These wines can range from being chock full of minerality and lime zest notes, to something with more body, and some notes of white flowers and marzipan. You could say there’s a style for every situation, and they usually land between $18 and $30 retail. Château Haut-Selve’s Bordeaux Blanc from Graves is especially worth seeking out, with notes of starfruit, green guava, and soursop, balanced with honeysuckle and a taut mineral finish.” —Darren Sung, sommelier, Carbone, NYC

“The white wine that I believe offers the best bang for your buck is Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine. Always reasonably priced, this wine is a great option for those who are drawn to easy-drinking bottles. The maritime climate and chalky limestone soil result in a crisp, saline, and mineral-driven palate that is sure to please the masses. Look for one that spends time aging on the lees (“sur lie”) for added texture and complexity. Here at Little Water, we love to pair it with oysters — Muscadet and oysters are a match made in heaven!” —Maggie Cook, general manager and wine director, Little Water, Philadelphia

“When tasting and selecting new wines for our program, I look for wines with harmonious structure. One of my favorite regions for well-balanced bargain white wines is the Loire Valley. While most consumers gravitate towards Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé — both made with Sauvignon Blanc that have skyrocketed in recent years — I highly recommend looking into Chenin Blanc. In particular, wines from the Saumur appellation, located in Central Loire. At Grand Brasserie, we are currently pouring my favorite go-to value wine, Arnaud Lambert 2023 from Brézé in Saumur. Its ‘Clos de Midi’ is one of the famous walled vineyards of Saumur with 40-year-old vines farmed biodynamically and planted to sand and limestone soils. I really enjoy its complexity: It delivers the freshness of a young Sancerre, the mineral richness of a Chablis, and that round and fleshy mouthfeel of Chenin Blanc from Brézé. This wine pairs really well with a great range of food, such as shellfish, fish, chicken, pork, and cheeses, and it is an excellent aperitif on its own.” —David Orellana, beverage director, Grand Brasserie, NYC

“Soave! The region’s Garganega-driven wines showcase wonderful terroir expression at shockingly low prices. There’s a balance of fruit and minerality present that you typically have to pay big bucks for, but you can find good Soave for $20 or less.” —Josh Spurling, owner, Table Wine, Asheville, N.C.

“J&H Selbach ‘Incline’ Riesling. As someone who is frugal and loves to enjoy wine that works with or without food, I’m a fan of lighter-bodied, highly structured wines; that’s where Mosel Riesling comes into play. Mineral-driven acidity and minute sweetness are key elements to making this wine work as a perfect companion to post-work tacos, or patio sipping while catching up with friends — it checks all the boxes. My absolute favorite sub-$20 wine at my local wine shop!” —Tani Albert, wine director, Joomak, NYC

“My bang-for-your-buck wine is obviously biased, being South African. You can’t do any better than the Secateurs Chenin Blanc by Adi Badenhorst. Old vines from the dry Swartland region, 60 minutes outside of Cape Town. It is available at most Whole Foods, Roths, and many other regional shops, which makes it perfect for the last-minute purchase.” —Brian Cluver, General Manager at Johan Vineyards, Rickreall, Ore.

“I’d recommend a white wine from the Savoie region of France. Due to the cold climate and short ripening season, the wines always keep a precise acidity and texture. A great example is the ‘Silice’ Jacquère from Domaine des Ardoisières. We’re currently pouring it by the glass!” —Alejandro Medina, owner, Bibi Ji, Santa Barbara, Calif.

“As someone who loves Burgundy but doesn’t have a Burgundy budget, I’m always on the hunt for French Chardonnays that deliver that same elegance without the price tag. Lately, I’ve been exploring Limoux in the south of France, and I’m completely hooked — the quality is fantastic, and the prices are even better. One of my recent obsessions is Toques et Clochers ‘Océanique’ 2018 — 100 percent Chardonnay and 110 percent delicious. It’s bright, crisp, and full of that refined character I crave, but at a fraction of what you’d pay for a top-tier Burgundy.” —Jove Tripp-Thompson, head sommelier, Bangkok Supper Club, NYC

“Small producers for white wines like Spanish Albariños, Chenin Blancs from France and South Africa, Italian Verdicchios, Grüner Veltliner from Austria, and German Rieslings offer great flavor, value, and, best of all, discovery at the dining table. Some of my favorite producers and bottles include Stift Göttweig Grüner Veltliner, Lagar de Cervera Albariño, and Passerelles Chenin Blanc.” —Paresh Patel, co-owner and beverage director, Besharam, San Francisco

“I’ve never gone wrong with Chablis. Everything about it is unflinchingly elite: the stoniness, the crisp fruit, even the name is elegant to say (chab-leeee). Other times it’s a real single-lady wine weekend with a liter of Austrian Grüner Veltiner in the fridge, screw top and white flowers and green apples. Throw in some friends and it’s a low-key party.” —Erika Wuhrer, general manager and wine buyer, Diner, Brooklyn

*Image retrieved from Brent Hofacker via stock.adobe.com