As wine lists grow long enough to resemble short novels, the simple act of picking a bottle can be overwhelming. In this case, ordering a familiar favorite can feel like the easiest option. But, as with many things in life, overcoming intimidation to get out of your comfort zone can be rewarding. An intricate wine list offers worlds of delight and excitement where new favorites await. Plus overlooked grapes and regions can often provide great quality at lower price points.

Wine professionals from all over the country are eager to encourage exploration beyond the status quo. That’s why we asked 17 sommeliers which wine they wished guests ordered more. Next time the desire to try something new strikes, this is where to start.

The wines that should be ordered more, according to wine pros:

Merlot

Still wines of Jerez

Familiar grapes from unexpected regions

Champagne

Wines from the Canary Islands

Chenin Blanc

Wines that balance classical and avant-garde characteristics

Greek wines

Unfamiliar grapes

Sparkling wines

Melon de Bourgogne

Sweet wines

German and Austrian dry white wines

Lesser-known white varieties

Lambrusco

Just try more wine!

“We love to complain about the effect of the movie ‘Sideways’ on the grape Merlot. Especially in the natural wine world, we find a lot of great examples of the grape in the Ardèche, scattered around the south of France, and in northern Italy, not to mention the wonderful wines made with the grape worldwide. But guests are still very much against it due to the popularity of ‘Sideways,’ and no one can forget the scene where Merlot gets canceled! We keep putting them on the list and will keep pushing them as great food wines. Specifically, at the moment, we love this wine from Marco Buratti in the Veneto, L’Arietta, all Merlot and a joy to drink.” —Mike Fadem, chef and owner, Ops, New York City

“The still wines of Jerez. I feel like these have been gaining great attention, and I’ve been tasting more and more amazing examples from producers like Bodegas Luis Pérez, Bodegas Forlong, and Bodegas Cota 45. Incredible Palominos that truly capture their terroir, but people still don’t give them the love they deserve on wine lists. They offer the salty, mineral, transport-you-to-Jerez charm of dry sherry, but with the versatility of a still (unfortified) white.” —Emily Nevin-Giannini, beverage director, Barcelona Wine Bar, Fairfield, Conn.

“I wish people were more excited about grapes they know and love from unexpected regions. An Alsatian Pinot Noir, a Jura Chardonnay, a Slovenian Sauvignon Blanc — the list is endless. You can find such special wines with incredible value from the less sought-after regions, and it can be a really fun way to push your boundaries without jumping too far out of your comfort zone!” —Corinne Dickey, lead sommelier, FIG, Charleston, S.C.

“Despite the endless conversation around overlooked grapes and nerdier, less fashionable regions, the wine that continues to be most routinely underestimated by guests is Champagne. It is, quite simply, the most versatile wine at the table — equally at home with oysters, roast chicken, sushi, steak, Thai food, or enjoyed entirely on its own — yet it is still too often reserved for “special occasions” rather than embraced as the everyday luxury it ought to be. There is also remarkable value to be found. At comparable price points, Champagne consistently outperforms still wines in complexity, freshness, and sheer drinking pleasure. I am unapologetically evangelical about it; it is the only wine I always keep chilled at home. Champagne is never a mistake, and more often than not, it is the best possible decision.” —Cody Pruitt, owner, Libertine and Chateau Royale, NYC

“I often champion wines from the Canary Islands — particularly Tenerife — working with Borja Pérez, whose vineyards sit on extraordinary volcanic soils at the foot of Mount Teide, an active volcano and Spain’s highest peak, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and shaped by a subtropical climate. His wines, made from native varieties like Listán Negro and Blanco, stand out for their remarkable almost electric freshness, fine tannins, and exceptional evolution in both bottle and glass.” —Marina Martín Sastre, sommelier and manager, NIU Wine, Miami

“I wish people would order more Chenin Blanc! I’m talking Loire Valley dry, still Chenin — silken aromatics of honey and apple cascading over wet river rocks with an electric bolt of acidity crackling through it. Incredibly food-friendly but always delicious on its own, and with massive bang-for-your-buck potential (especially compared to other big, popular French wines), it’s a safe bet for almost every palate and you can easily drink it all the way through the meal. Chenin Blanc is the Gemini of grapes — personality matching, enchanting, agile, and adaptable — so, to paraphrase Dolly Parton, ‘if you see someone without a [Chenin] today, give ’em yours!’” —Mary Allison Wright, co-owner, Rougarou, Denver

“A wine that’s been on our list that I wish people would have ordered more is Jean-François Ginglinger Steiner Pinot Gris 2022. It’s rich with a little residual sugar that is deftly balanced by acidity. It goes with so many things. Most importantly, for me, it straddles the line between classical and avant-garde that makes the list at the restaurant personally exciting.” —Emily Sher, wine director, Creepies and Elske, Chicago

“Greek wines. We saw real success with them last year — especially varieties like Malagousia, Limnio, and Xinomavro. They’re deeply rooted in place, food-friendly, and consistently great values. They really shine in hot, dry climates like ours here in Arizona. Any time we can introduce someone to a standout bottle from an underrepresented region and watch it click, that’s a win.” —Courtney Lewandrowski, owner and general manager, Kid Sister, Phoenix

“I wish that people would order more wines that are made from grapes they’ve never heard of. It’s easy to sit down at a wine bar and order a Cab or Savvy B or whatever else is the norm. Why not go for the Ruché or Grignolino, Nerello Cappuccio or Savatiano? I’ll often curate our glass-pour menu so it doesn’t have any ‘typical’ grapes on it, which lends itself to plenty of conversation with the guests in a fun and educational way.” —Sean Stearns, general manager, Chateau Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Mich.

“I’d say for sure sparkling wine. It’s the most misunderstood category in wine: endlessly food-friendly, wildly diverse, and still criminally under-ordered. We treat it like a special-occasion novelty when it’s actually one of the most versatile and fun wines on the table. There’s also so much incredible value and diversity beyond Champagne: pét-nat, crémant, Lambrusco, grower bubbles. Sparkling wine deserves a permanent seat at the table, not just a cameo.” —Stan Hilbert, owner, Forage, Cambridge, Mass.

“A wine I wish people ordered more is Melon de Bourgogne (think Muscadet), specifically Johan Vineyards Melon de Bourgogne from Oregon. Crisp, saline, and quietly aromatic, it delivers oyster-shell minerality with just enough texture to play well beyond seafood, like Dungeness crab, shaved fennel, even herb-driven salads. When guests ask for a light, zesty white, I love steering them to Melon instead of the usual Sauvignon Blanc; it’s brighter, more linear, and incredibly food-friendly. Serve it well chilled in a Burgundy stem and watch it disappear.” —Derek Piva, executive chef, The Restaurant at Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge, Gold Beach, Ore.

“I wish people would be less afraid of sweet wines. The versatility of a late-harvest Alsatian Gewürztraminer or Moelleux Cour-Cheverny is being slept on by the general public. Folks focus on the sweetness but tend not to realize these wines can also possess amazing acidity. The possibilities extend way beyond dessert to foie gras, briny seafood crudos, cheese-laden salads, and of course spicy dishes.” —Zac Overman, owner and beverage director, L’Oursin, Seattle

“I wish more people would order German and Austrian dry white wine, such as a Weingut Rudolf Furst R Weissburgunder Trocken. These wines are incredibly food-friendly with a balance of generosity, vibrant acidity, and minerality that makes them both flexible and refreshing. I think there can be a tendency to get confused about what wines are sweet versus what wines are dry, but the dry styles are stunning, precise, energetic, and wonderfully digestible. They deserve far more attention on tables.” —Adrien Falcon, owner, Arvine, NYC

“While we love orange wine and celebrate its mainstreaming, white wine is good, too! Sometimes we wish people would extend their curiosity to the lesser-known white varieties and regions. Make us happy: Ask us about our favorite Jura whites or to recommend a woolly Chenin from the Loire.” —Jess Mackay, co-owner, Bad Animal, Santa Cruz, Calif.

“I wish people would consider more Greek wines made with the authenticity of the terroir and the originality of the country’s ancient grape varieties — wines that are not imitating the classic regions like Burgundy, Bordeaux, or Napa. Assyrtiko is my favorite grape variety, native from the volcanic island of Santorini: mineral and saline with the acidity of Chablis and the grip of Riesling. Then on the other side is Xinomavro, the most interesting grape variety, often compared with Nebbiolo with earthy notes of cherry and tomato leaf. Famous in the region of Naoussa, I always suggest it to wine lovers.” —Luigi Coco, head sommelier, Paranza by Michael White, Paradise Island, Bahamas

“I wish more people would order Lambrusco. It’s an extremely versatile Italian sparkling red that pairs well with many Italian dishes and ranges in different styles from dry to sweet. It’s incredibly affordable, so it’s a great choice if you are on a budget or for casual gatherings. The best steak and glass of Cabernet doesn’t hold a candle to a pepperoni pizza and a glass of Lambrusco at 2 a.m. in the morning.” —James Ruggiero, beverage director, Legami and Washington Street Hospitality, Charleston, S.C.

“It’s hard for me to really drill down and say there’s a specific variety, blend, or region people should order more — I’d just throw out that guests should just try more wine. Any place that is relatively known for its beverage program will likely have a list that is made with care, and an employee can walk a guest through — whether they are looking for a casual glass or something that pairs with their meal. And like anything in life, the more you try something the more informed and educated you’ll become, and likely find a new favorite.” —Joe Galati, owner, Comune, Columbus, Ohio