Merlot has a rich history, with the earliest mention of the grape noted in Bordeaux in 1784. But in our modern wine drinking era, the variety’s reputation has been on a roller coaster of social acceptance. Merlot went from being abundant to awkwardly ignored after one infamous line screeched by Paul Giamatti’s character in the 2004 movie “Sideways.” But the grape still remains important to the world of wine and shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s been making excellent wine since at least the 18th century, so why not now?

While drinkers have wavered back and forth in their acceptance of this grape, winemakers have been working tediously to make amazing Merlot. Taking care of it. Nurturing it. And creating wines that are downright stunning. There are wines on this list that will absolutely blow you away. And a lot of them are from the U.S., which is one of the only wine-growing countries known for producing 100 percent varietal Merlot.

On this list, you will discover wines from South Africa and France but also from New York, Virginia, Texas, Washington, and Napa Valley. And what we have noticed is that Merlot has so many expressions depending on where the vines grow and who is making the wine. The winemakers mentioned here definitely care about how they present their Merlot and we can’t wait to share these bottles with you. Here are the 20 best Merlots for 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Merlots to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Merlot roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best Merlots to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Value Merlot

Kiona Vineyards Estate Bottled Merlot 2022

John Williams and Jim Holmes were the first to plant vines on Red Mountain in the Columbia Valley of Washington State in 1975, establishing Kiona Vineyards. The winery basically began a wine industry surrounding this mountain, now called the Red Mountain District AVA that turns red once a year due to the native cheatgrass changing color in the summer. They planted Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, and Chardonnay, then Merlot was planted the next year in 1976. Today the founder’s sons, JJ and Tyler Williams, carry on the legacy of Kiona.

This wine is from four distinct blocks on the winery’s Estate Vineyard — the oldest in the AVA — and three other surrounding plots. This Merlot is special. Not only because it’s delicious, but because it shows this variety has a lot to offer other than what it had initially gained with its plushy reputation in the early ‘80s as “Cab without the pain.” This wine has so much to say and in a different voice than what we are used to with this grape, coming from Red Mountain’s distinct terroir

It has a savory nose with wild berries, coffee, and pepper with a slight hint of dense, aged balsamic. The palate is very balanced with soft, slightly viscous fruit and amazing acidity that supports the fruit depth while providing refreshment. The seamless nature of this wine is just incredible. You will love it.

Average Price: $36

Rating: 95

The Best Splurge Merlot

Long Meadow Ranch E.J. Church Merlot 2022

In the U.S., long gone are the days of over-producing this grape. We are seeing a newly awakened reverence for Merlot and examples that are redefining how we experience its wine. And at the epicenter of Merlot’s historical reputation in Napa Valley, Long Meadow Ranch is reimagining this variety’s role in the region.

Winemaker Justin Carr says that the high-elevation Mountain Estate Vineyard, which was initially planted in 1870, has become a staff favorite. This comes through in the wine’s layers of delicious aromas and textures.

This Merlot is a modern-day triumph. If Merlot can reflect “terroir” this is the bottle that proves it. The nose welcomes you in with aromas of spiced meat, blueberries, and earth. A waft of pepper saunters to the surface, adding to the complexity. The mouthfeel is soft and fleshy, but with a leathery vibe that helps balance it out. Drink this wine and you will fall in love with Napa Valley Merlot.

Average Price: $135

Rating: 98

The Best of the Rest:

The Best Merlots Under $50

L’Ecole Nº 41 Columbia Valley Merlot 2022

If you haven’t had Merlot from Washington State, here is your introduction. This bottle is both delicious and easy to find. It has a deep, rich nose with subtle notes of coffee and cherries with a whiff of pepper. The palate is soft with fleshy fruit and a present tannic frame. This is a great weeknight red wine for dinner pairings.

Average Price: $29

Rating: 92

Le Doubblé Troubblé Wine Co. Dry Hollow Merlot 2022

This wine comes from the Columbia Gorge’s Dry Hollow Vineyard and is an absolute banger of a Merlot. It has an earthy nose with deep aromas of mushrooms, blueberries, and cracked black pepper. The palate has plush notes of plum, cherry, and blackberries. Though the fruit is powerful, the bright acidity and almost non-existent tannins keep it light on the palate.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 95

Keermont Vineyards Merlot ‘Stellenbosch’ 2020

We don’t see much single-varietal Merlot coming from South Africa so it is nice to see Keermont taking such great care of the grape. This Merlot comes from two vineyards, one that often yields fruit to make a denser wine and the other often results in higher-acid wine. When blended, it’s a beautiful balance of depth and refreshment. There are autumn leaves and blueberries on the nose with hits of white pepper. The palate is supple with medium depth and a slight tannic frame.

Average Price: $33

Rating: 92

Pollak Vineyards Merlot 2023

This Merlot comes from Pollak’s estate vineyard in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Monticello, Va. It’s aged for 14 months in 40 percent new and 60 percent neutral French oak. The resulting wine smells like mushrooms and autumn leaves with a slight hint of freshly brewed coffee. The palate is round, rich, and balanced. It’s a joy to sip with amazing medium fruit depth and expertly managed acidity. So. Darn. Good.

Average Price: $34

Rating: 94

Ashton Creek Vineyard Merlot 2023

Ashton Creek Vineyard is a family winery that was founded in 2006 when the Thibault family planted their first vines on nine acres along Route 1 in Virginia. This may not seem like long ago but they were part of the pioneering spirit of the modern winemaking era of the Commonwealth. This Merlot has a rich, dark nose with blueberries, leather, and distant campfire smoke. The palate is soft with vibrant fruit and supportive acidity. The tannins are integrated so nicely, leading to a pleasant finish.

Average Price: $36

Rating: 93

DuCard Vineyards Merlot 2021

Tucked into the Shenandoah Mountains, DuCard Vineyards spent the first few decades selling fruit to other winemakers and saw wines from its vines winning awards. Obviously it was time to harness that nature and in 2010 DuCard opened to the public with its own wines. This Merlot is wonderful with a nose of cherries and blueberries with some tree bark and white pepper. The palate has medium fruit with a soft tannic frame. The natural acidity promotes the fleshy, punchy fruit. This place is a reason to fly to Virginia.

Average Price: $36

Rating: 93

Hark Vineyards Merlot 2021

AJ Greely is not only the winemaker at Hark but also the current president of the Virginia Vineyards Association. She has spent over a decade in the Virginia wine industry and her expertise shows in this elegant Merlot. It has an earthy, leafy nose with some wild berry notes and a hint of cracked black pepper. The palate has medium weight and is slightly fleshy with a juicy fruit core and a calm, drying edge.

Average Price: $37

Rating: 92

Macari Vineyards Merlot 2022

Macari is a family winery that has been leading the way in winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island since the mid-‘90s. If you are ever in the region you need to visit and see the sustainability efforts in action — from the friendly people, to the animals, to the wine. Speaking of the wine, Merlot has a history on Long Island, and Macari shows us just how good this variety can be. They get it just right, fully destemming the grapes and aging the wine in 20 percent new French oak for 16 months. The result is a wine with bright aromas of dark berries, earth, and tree bark. The palate has medium depth with a seamlessness between the acid, fruit, and slight tannic frame.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 93

Pali Wine Co. Tower 15 Merlot 2021

This wine is sourced from the Giffs Vineyard in the Los Olivos District in California’s Santa Barbara County. The vines were planted in 1978 and have been organically farmed ever since. The wine is aged in 95 percent neutral French oak and 5 percent new American oak, adding a bit of that American oak character of vanilla and spice. The nose also offers aromas of blueberries, mushrooms, and camembert. It has a bright palate with juicy berry fruit and great acidity.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 93

Palmer Vineyards Old Roots Merlot 2015

This is a limited-production Merlot from some of the oldest vines on Long Island. New York Merlot takes on such grace and character as it ages, and this wine is a great example. Cinnamon, autumn leaves, and freshly picked wild blackberries welcome the nose. The palate is soft and bright with a medium depth. This wine with a roast chicken or even a selection of local cheeses would be exceptional.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 92

Best Merlots Under $100

William Chris Vineyards ‘500 Block’ Merlot 2018

On the national stage, William Chris is one of the pioneering winemakers of Texas. This Merlot comes from a special vineyard block — the 500th block of Merlot planted at Granite Hill Vineyards, specifically — in the Bell Mountain AVA. This particular block has been bottled separately from the rest of the vineyard since 2011 as it’s home to the most intense, low-yielding vines in the area. The nose has cherries with a hint of licorice and balsamic along with an added layer of earth. The mouthfeel is seamless with a slight tannic frame and good medium fruit.

Average Price: $74

Rating: 94

Cuvaison Small Lot Arcilla Merlot 2022

Cuvaison has been part of the fabric of California’s winemaking community since the late 1960s. It’s known for being one of the first to plant vines in the cool-climate Carneros district, making a highly celebrated Chardonnay. In Carneros, Merlot can also thrive under the influence of the San Pablo Bay. The name, Arcilla, is a nod to the clay-based soils of the Tai Vineyard where this wine comes from. With 22 months in (50 percent new) French oak barrels the result is one of the most soulful Merlots in the valley. It opens with rich notes of blueberries and worn leather on the nose. The palate is elegant with refined fruit and an exceptional depth. The subtle tannins appear around the edges and flit in and out of the experience.

Average Price: $75

Rating: 96

Early Mountain Vineyards Eluvium 2021

This might be the most age-worthy Merlot in Virginia. It’s drinking so well in its youth, but with a few more years this wine is just going to get better. It’s also a Merlot that will evolve in the decanter or will open up as you sit with it in your glass at the table. As air interacts with this wine it really begins to shine. The nose offers savory balsamic mingling with wild berry fruit. The palate is elegant and refined with focused fruit and present acidity. The wine gives the perception of brightness while still showing depth.

Average Price: $90

Rating: 95

Château des Laurets Baron Edmond de Rothschild Sélection Parcellaire 2018

In Bordeaux, there is a body of water that divides the famous wine region in half, the Gironde Estuary. On one side, called the Left Bank, the blends are primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, while on the other side, the Right Bank, the wines are primarily Merlot-driven blends. This bottle from Saint-Émilion on the Right Bank happens to be 100 percent Merlot and is such a great example of why the variety thrives in this part of the region. It has cherries and earth on the nose with slight hints of soil and cinnamon. The palate is elegant with a drying frame and soft, medium-bodied fruit that is supported by well-integrated acidity.

Average Price: $95

Rating: 94

Component Wine Co. Napa Valley Merlot 2023

Component Wine Co. is a project making single-varietal, single-vineyard wines from Napa Valley, Sonoma, Bordeaux, and Provence. Founder Michael Kennedy, along with his partner Marc Gagnon (of the renowned Gagnon and Kennedy label) are two of the most talented winemakers in Napa Valley. Keep an eye on these guys. Everything about this Napa Valley Merlot is wonderful. In the glass it has a deep, welcoming hue and pops on the nose with wild berries and pepper. The slightest hint of oak dances between all the aromas. The palate is quintessential Merlot. It displays what we long for in a Merlot from the days of old, while also showing the modern restraint needed to allow a grape like Merlot to shine. This wine is an absolute joy to drink. As much as this is a wine for food, it’s also perfect to share with friends and great conversations.

Average Price: $95

Rating: 98

The Best Merlots Over $100

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Christian’s Cuvée Merlot 2019

Long Island Merlot is so Long Island. In the right hands this variety can capture the climate, soil, and geography of the region. It seems like Merlot here eases into the bottle then gets to work. Winemaker Roman Roth has made sure that this wine is well received in its youth as well as after a few or more years in bottle. It’s a wine you want to decant and watch evolve sip by sip. For now, the nose has intense earth and umami notes along with black and blueberry fruit. The palate is rich and full with great depth of fruit. The tannins are still ornery and working their way into the wine, but in a few years that line will blur into tertiary awesomeness.

Average Price: $100

Rating: 94

Duckhorn Vineyards Three Palms Vineyard Merlot 2022

This wine continues to be a definitive powerhouse of a Merlot. It is immense and deep while at the same time focused, precise, and exceptionally balanced. This is a wonderful vintage for this vineyard and this wine. The last vintage was deep and dark with dense fruit and showed off a bit of tannin. In 2022 we’re seeing a softer side of the powerful wine. It still offers concentrated fruit notes on the nose with hints of almonds and anise. The palate is plush as the fruit plunges into the depths of the wine. The acidity is just right, supporting the plush fruit.

Average Price: $120

Rating: 96

Pahlmeyer Merlot 2022

This wine represents a time in Napa Valley when producers made most red wines big, bold, and oaked. This wine is big. It’s bold. And has a good amount of oak. And it works. For a wine with such a high alcohol percentage, it’s surprising how balanced it is. This is your big steak night Merlot. The nose is cured tobacco and mocha with boozy cherries and a dollop of vanilla from oak exposure. The palate is opulent and deep with stewed plums, ripe berries, and an acidity that rounds out the mouthfeel.

Average Price: $140

Rating: 94

FAQs

What kind of wine is Merlot?

Merlot is a red grape variety known for being soft, ripe, elegant, and easy to drink. It originated in the Bordeaux region of France and is the second most popular red grape in America after Cabernet Sauvignon.

Is Merlot a good wine for beginners?

Merlot is often recommended as one of the first varieties someone new to red wine should drink due to its approachability, plummy taste, and soft characteristics.

Is Merlot a strong wine?

Merlot wines typically contain around 13.5 percent ABV but can approach 14.5 percent and beyond, especially when grown in the warmer climates of Australia, California, or Chile.