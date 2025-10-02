While every state in America produces wine, much of the U.S. wine conversation is still centered around its most famous region, California’s Napa Valley.

And while Napa produces some exceptional wines, it often takes attention away from other regions making equally incredible wines. So we talked to wine professionals from across the country to learn more about their opinions on some of the most overlooked American wine regions.

From Texans experimenting with Alicante Bouschet and Chardonnay Musqué to under-the-radar California AVAs benefiting from cool, coastal climates, keep reading to check out the most underrated American wine regions, according to 13 wine pros.

The most underrated American wine regions, according to wine pros:

Sierra Foothills, Calif.

Texas Hill Country, Texas

The Finger Lakes, N.Y.

Red Mountain AVA, Wash.

The Driftless Area

Central Coast, Calif.

Pennsylvania

Sonoma, Calif.

Walla Walla Valley, Wash.

Columbia Gorge, Ore.

Virginia

Lodi, Calif.

“One could argue that all regions in the States are underrated! I thought about this question for a bit, veering from being a proud New Yorker and talking about the Finger Lakes, to wanting to talk about my friends Katie and Ricky’s project Alta Marfa in Texas. I settled on the Sierra Foothills in California. I am always so happy when I open the Newfound Wines. Matt and Audra Naumann have a 40-acre ranch with vineyards and a winery there, and they share a love of Grenache with me — I hope to conspire with them one day to set up an event of sorts to celebrate the grape. Or I think of Gideon Bienstock wines from Clos Saron and Taken From Granite. The backstory of Taken From Granite is so fascinating; you have a cult — Fellowship of Friends — that is responsible for setting up this region as a proper AVA since they were the first to commercially make wine in the region. Bienstock lived in Paris in the 1980s and as an artist and philosopher, he read the works of George Gurdjieff. That’s how he found himself at Fellowship of Friends, a group inspired by Gurdjieff. Bienstock left the group in the early 2000s and formed Clos Saron. Later on, he was able to buy back his old wine, Renaissance, and label them as Taken From Granite — a reference to the soil type found in the region. I remember being in awe of these wines when I first tasted them. Gideon was a master of Syrah for me with Clos Saron, and here were these soulful Cabernet Sauvignons that provided another layer to his story as a winemaker. Then you have the story of Ann Kraemer and Shake Ridge Ranch. Ann has about 42 acres and she planted this site starting in 2003. The rolodex of producers who get fruit from this site is impressive, and it was my love of Grenache that got me to first try wines that featured this vineyard on their labels.” —Nikita Malhotra, sommelier, Smithereens, New York City

“Texas Hill Country. I first learned of the incredible wines coming from the Texas Hill Country by tasting wines from Southold Farm + Cellar (now defunct in the U.S. as they moved to Bordeaux where it’s been rumored the wine is pretty good). They were vinifying some interesting grapes like Alicante Bouschet, Albariño, Barbera, and Chardonnay Musqué among others, with fun cuvée names like Damn the Torpedos and The Devil’s Advocate. Their wines were rich with terroir but subtle in their expression. Though they left the U.S., it opened the doors for a lot of adventurous wine drinkers to explore this interesting wine region now led by winemakers like Calais Winery, Pedernales Cellars, and William Chris Vineyards, all of which are worth seeing out.” —Mark Censits, managing partner, Maxwell Alley, Jersey City, N.J.

“The Finger Lakes is the most underrated American wine region. Napa has the glamour, Willamette has the cool factor, and Santa Barbara has the Hollywood shine, but the Finger Lakes has world-class Riesling along with a scrappy ingenuity you can taste in the glass. A winemaker there might pour you a dry Riesling that could stand toe-to-toe with Germany, then tell you they also make a pét-nat, a traditional-method sparkling, and an experimental skin-contact Gewürztraminer just for fun. The cool-climate acidity and versatility are remarkable. The only thing the Finger Lakes is missing is good PR. You will not hear anyone rapping about Seneca Lake, but for those who know, it is one of the most exciting and dynamic regions in the country.” —Scott Woltz, beverage director and director of operations, Bibliotheque, NYC

“There’s so many wonderful wines that come from the West Coast, and I firmly believe Washington State deserves some of the attention that its southern neighbors enjoy. Red Mountain AVA in eastern Washington is a tiny treasure with a poetic mosaic of soil types resulting from the melting of the last ice age. Red Mountain is dry and warm, unlike the western part of Washington, and is home to some of my favorite expressions of Cabernet Sauvignon in the country. Check out Domaine Magdalena, a tiny winery run by Maggie Hedges. Her vineyard is essentially her backyard, and she farms the land with the care and responsibility of someone whose children are growing up running around the vineyard. They are truly special wines. I’ll always have her Cabernet Sauvignon on our list.” —Camille Lindsley, wine director and owner, HAGS, NYC

“The Driftless Area spans across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. It is best known for being untouched by ice during the last glacial period. This has allowed the region to be characterized by steep rolling hills and stunning bluffs. But, of course, this is still the Midwest where winters get well below freezing temperatures, so traditional grape growing has been out of the question. That is, until the University of Minnesota created a cold-resistant hybrid of Vitis vinifera. We are seeing plantings of Marquette, Frontenac, and other unique varietals pop up all throughout the Driftless Area. The nutrient-rich soils and rolling slopes make this a perfect location for winemaking. With that said, the practice of winemaking is still in its infancy in the Driftless Area, but this is certainly a wine region to keep your eye on over the coming years.” —Dylan Estey, head sommelier, Hawksmoor Chicago, Chicago

“One of America’s most underrated wine regions is California’s Central Coast, particularly the Santa Barbara area, which includes Santa Rita Hills, Happy Canyon, and the Santa Maria Valley. This area benefits from a cool coastal climate that allows its wines to develop unique expressions. While primarily known for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, some winemakers are also excelling with Grenache and Syrah. Whitcraft Winery is a standout example that produces all four varietals, offering complex and balanced wines that truly showcase the Central Coast’s potential. Ultimately, when identifying underrated wine regions, it’s essential to consider factors such as climate, soil composition, and elevation.” —David Cortes, lead sommelier, Majordomo, Los Angeles

“My home state of Pennsylvania has been making great strides in wine over the past decade, especially on the eastern side of the state. Wineries like Galen Glen are producing outstanding Grüner Veltliner to rival Austria. Vox Vineti is making elegant Bordeaux-inspired blends just a few hours from Philadelphia. In the heart of Philly, we have some amazing wineries within walking distance of Center City. Mural City Cellars is focusing on making fun, easy-drinking wines from Pennsylvania and New Jersey grapes. Pray Tell has been cranking out incredible wine in Oregon for years and has finally returned home to Fishtown. Now they are experimenting with making East Coast/West Coast blends from Pennsylvania and Oregon grapes. As Tom Caruso puts it (Tom is one half of Pray Tell with his partner Sydney), these are the first Vin de American wines, based on the popular practice of winemakers in France foregoing appellations and labeling their wines Vin de France. With Pennsylvania being the fourth-largest producer of wine in the U.S., I think it’s time drinkers started to notice.” —Frank Kinyon, wine director, a.kitchen+bar, Philadelphia

“I recently visited Sonoma and discovered it is one of the most diverse wine regions in the country. Its mix of subclimates, varied terrain, and wide range of grape varietals make for some really unique wines. If you look past the bigger names, there are smaller producers taking great care to preserve the health and vitality of their vineyard sites. A favorite of mine is Sonoma Coast’s Radio-Coteau; their Pinot Noir is expressive, layered, and full of depth, thanks to meticulous farming and a restrained, hands-off approach in the cellar. This kind of integrity isn’t always the norm in Sonoma, which makes these producers all the more admirable.” —Lina Goujjane, sommelier & co-owner, Kiko, NYC

“In my opinion, one of the most overlooked regions of wine in the U.S. is the Walla Walla Valley in southeastern Washington/northeastern Oregon. With beautiful Rhône and Bordeaux styles, they are always a standout. My favorites in the region are Woodward Canyon Winery and Gramercy Cellars.” —Jette Starniri, beverage director and VP of operations, The Feathered Fox, Jersey City, N.J.

“I believe the Columbia Gorge is one of the most underrated wine regions in America. Over the past decade, we’ve seen a real shift: Growers are digging deeper into soils, wind, elevation, and diurnal swings, and with better farming; the fruit now speaks clearly of its terroir. The beauty of the Gorge is part of the magic, too; driving through it is breathtaking. Then you come across certified biodynamic wineries like Analemma, working entirely with Galician varieties such as Albariño, Godello, Mencía, and Trousseau. Loop de Loop Wines frames Mount Hood with unique bottlings of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Grüner Veltliner. Jure Poberaj crafts amphora wines including Nebbiolo, Ramato-style Pinot Gris, and Pinot Blanc. Hiyu farms with radical biodiversity, while others, like The Color Collector, focus on high-elevation Gamay Noir; Aitia on expressive white varietals from Underwood Mountain; Cutter Cascadia on Dolcetto, Grenache, and Ribolla; and Buona Notte and Sacred Shore on world-class Sangiovese. Each brings a distinct voice to the region.” —Austin Bridges, wine director, Nostrana & Enoteca Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“We’re currently super excited about wine from Virginia. Around Richmond, there is a lot of exciting stuff happening in the wine and food world. We work a lot with a winery called Patois, which makes really wonderful ciders and wines. We just got an amazing Champagne-method sparkling wine from them, which utilizes the Petit Manseng grape. The wine is called Blasphème and really showcases the potential of wines from Virginia.” —Mike Fadem, chef and owner, Ops, NYC

“With cliffs, cool winds, and scenic, windy mountainous roads, West Sonoma Coast is an underrated American region, especially in the eyes of consumers. Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grow best in this refreshingly cool climate that, even with climate change, remains cool, with arguably even better-ripened fruit now that it’s a bit warmer than it was 40 years ago. Wineries here are family-owned, and they channel this rugged terroir to deliver world-class wines in this wild and windswept region.” —Amanda Fraga, director of beverage & social media, Genuine Hospitality Group

“I’ve always been drawn to the story and history of the heirloom vineyards found throughout Lodi, Calif. Old hand-pruned vines of Zinfandel and other early American cultivars still exist there that were planted in the latter half of the 19th century. Thanks to phylloxera, there are relatively few regions in the world that can make a claim to so many vineyards at that age, yet Lodi so often seems overlooked. Zinfandel is definitely the face of Lodi’s wine scene, but there’s more to them than just primary fruit. They’re spicy, earthy, and can be more elegant than one might expect for the climate. Maybe it’s that Zinfandel itself is an underrated variety or that the sheer size and variance of Lodi make it hard to grasp, but the region rarely seems to be in the limelight. In our search for Canter Inn’s opening list, we enjoyed several wines from Lodi’s Clements Hills, in particular. Producers like Pax Mahle, Monte Rio Cellars, and Maître de Chai offer tasty bottles from the subregion. We won’t be able to enjoy wines made from these historical vineyards forever, so drink ‘em while you can.” —James Juedes, bartender and maître d’, Canter Inn, New Glarus, Wis.