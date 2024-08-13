One of the joys of summertime is finding the perfect wine to pair with the season’s variety of outdoor activities. From a refreshing and salty white that complements beach snacks to a chilled red at a backyard cookout that brightens every dish to an icy rosé that makes a lazy weekend picnic that much more enjoyable, some wines were just born to be sipped al fresco.

Seeking guidance and inspiration from the experts, we asked sommeliers for the go-to wines they turn to when the heat is on. While the end of summer may be in sight, these bottles will keep you in vacation mode for months to come.

The best go-to summer wines, according to sommeliers:

Domaine de la Pépière Château-Thébaud

Coastal and Northern Italian Whites

2022 Sybille Kuntz Riesling Trocken

Tuscan Vermentino

Domaine Paul Pillot and Domaine Roulot Aligoté

Txakoli

Matthiasson Yount Mill Vineyard Pinot Meunier

Bernard Baudry or Domaine Ott Cabernet Franc Rosé

Julian Haart 1,000L Riesling

Moritz Kissinger Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc blend

Domaine Landron Chartier Aussi Pinot Gris

Loire Valley Chenin Blancs and Mosel Rieslings

Empire Estate Riesling Blanc de Blancs

Viognier

Ciro Picariello Brut Contadino

Chilled Brouilly or Gamay

Vai Vinho Verde

Girolamo Russo Nerina Etna Bianco

Domaine Bornard Les Chassagnes

Romain Le Bars Tavel

Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo from Emidio Pepe or De Fermo

Envínate Palo Blanco

Weingut Harkamp Gelber Muskateller

Hatzidakis Winery Assyrtiko

“A nice Muscadet like the Château-Thébaud from Domaine de la Pépière is my absolute summer favorite. It’s got beautiful crisp acidity to beat the heat and a nice body that pairs well with food, but really doesn’t need it if you just want to drink in the sunshine with friends. A great pair[ing] with spicy food!” —D’Onna Stubblefield, beverage director, Bloomsday, Philadelphia

“Forever and always, I lean into salty, crisp, textural white wines. Some of my favorites typically come from Liguria or Alto Adige. Coastal or northern Italy produce some of the most refreshing white wines, and they are typically priced pretty well, too. Coastal Italy provides salinity and bite, while northern Italy will give you texture, body, [and] complexity that is so different from the other regions.” —Evelyn Goreshnik, wine director, Last Word Hospitality, L.A.

“Anything viciously crisp and dry. My thirst quencher for the summer is the 2022 Sybille Kuntz Riesling Trocken from the Mosel in Germany. It is crazy-dry and full of mineral taste, and it has that mouthwatering acidity that makes your eyes twitch. Pairs perfectly with relaxing on a summer patio.” —Sebastian Zutant, sommelier and co-founder, Primrose, Washington, D.C.

“I am still 100 percent in my Tuscan Vermentino era. There is a clarity and precision to these wines that I think is really spectacular. Coupled with the slight salinity that comes from the vineyard’s proximity to the sea, the wines make for a perfect summertime sipper. They are food-friendly, refreshing, and a touch fruity, making them easy for everyone to enjoy.” —Kat Hawkins, wine director, Tre Dita and Miru, The St. Regis Chicago, Chicago

“Everyone who knows me knows I only drink Burgundy. In the summer, I still prefer to only drink Burgundy, but if I’m poolside or on a rooftop my go-to is Aligoté. It’s a great way to drink wine from amazing winemakers while also not breaking the bank. I’m really loving the Aligoté from Paul Pillot these days, and Roulot is every sommelier’s favorite value white wine. One last option that is a little under-the-radar is Jean-Philippe Fichet, a winemaker from Meursault that makes a little bit of Aligoté. The wine is simply delicious!” —Cedric Nicaise, co-owner and sommelier, The Noortwyck, NYC

“My go-to summer wine is the hard-to-pronounce but easy to love — and drink. It’s a Spanish white from northern Spain’s Basque country called Txakolina or Txakoli. Txakoli (pronounced chac-o-lee, meaning ‘wine made from a village’) is a zippy, low-ABV, lemon-lime sipper with a hint of effervescent fizz for fun. The wine pairs perfectly with fresh seafood and summer produce or on its own as a salty little thirst-quencher.” —Michael McCaulley, beverage director, Schulson Collective, Philadelphia

“As our summers keep getting hotter, the best time to enjoy the outdoors is often after the sun goes down. A warm night on the back porch calls for a fruity red that can be served slightly chilled, refreshing but with a compelling personality. This season, I can’t put down Matthiasson’s Pinot Meunier from the dry-farmed, organic Yount Mill vineyard in Napa. Meunier is best known as a red grape utilized in Champagne blends; this still expression sings with juicy, wild strawberry notes and bright, high-toned mineral tension.” —Caroline Clark, director of beverage + hospitality, Id Est, Denver

“During the summer I’m outside grilling a lot — even if the heat index is over 100 degrees here in South Carolina — so I’m always looking for something refreshing and thirst-quenching. I’m particularly fond of Cabernet Franc rosés from the Loire Valley, such as Bernard Baudry’s excellent example, or anything from Domaine Ott’s multitude of estates that are going to be high quality and textbook examples of the dry and refreshing Provençal style.” —Jonathan Lopez, owner and beverage director, Hampton Street Vineyard, Columbia, S.C.

“This summer, I have been looking to Germany for wines that are lower in alcohol, higher in acid, and super refreshing. Julian Haart’s 1,000L Riesling is just that. Moritz Kissinger’s Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc blend has electric energy, and the light, savory Pinot Noirs coming out of that region right now are excellent.” —Dora Grossman-Weir, sommelier, Tolo, NYC

“Currently on the Riverpark menu, we are offering Domaine Landron Chartier’s Aussi Pinot Gris from the Loire Valley by the glass. This wine has a little over a week’s time on the skins. giving it a beautiful pink-orange color. Its crisp acidity and earthy-fruit characteristics make it the perfect wine to sit outside on the patio while enjoying a summer night, usually paired with a cheese plate.” —Nadine Pizzuto, beverage director, Riverpark, NYC

“Mineral, smoky Chenin Blancs from the Loire Valley are one of my greatest guilty pleasures of all time. I also have a penchant for zesty, sharp Mosel Rieslings and I am constantly looking for the most exciting sparkling wine on the list. The Empire Estate Riesling Blanc de Blancs from the Finger Lakes is one of my recent discoveries.” —Alessia Ferrarello, wine director, NoMad London, London

“Viognier is my go-to summer wine because its aromatic profile bursts with tropical fruit flavors, making every sip feel like a sun-soaked getaway. The wine’s refreshing acidity keeps things lively — perfect for pairing with light summer dishes or sipping by the pool. Plus, its floral notes make it feel like a bouquet in a glass, bringing a touch of elegance to even the most casual summer gatherings.” —Jeremy Kibalo, sommelier, TRUST, San Diego

“I love sparkling wine in the summer because it pairs so nicely with the fried food you often get at seafood shacks, poolside, etc. My favorite option right now is the Ciro Picariello Brut Contadino. It is 100 percent sparkling Fiano from the Fiano GOATs (if you will). It’s vinified like Champagne but done all in stainless steel, which preserves the freshness of the wine, the saltiness that comes from the region, and the acidity that cuts through fatty, fried foods like supplì.” —Charlotte Mirzoeff, wine director and general manager, Forsythia, NYC

“I love a Brouilly or any other Gamay varietal wine served chilled. Or take any other light, fruity red wine, set in a bucket of ice for half an hour, and enjoy. A popular option in Parisian cafés and a must-try!” —Jonah Selaya, director of operations, The Liberty Hotel, Boston

“Vai Vinho Verde. It’s a dry, zippy, and slightly effervescent blend of Loureiro, Arinto, and Trajadura from the Minho region of northern Portugal. This wine encapsulates the youthful vibrancy of both Vinho Verde and Portuguese wines, and at $12, it’s an approachable and affordable bottle. This wine is made to go with you on all your adventures, whether it be to the beach, on a backpack, or to an outdoor concert to see your favorite band this summer.” —Stephen Ott, co-founder, Nossa Imports, Tucson, Ariz.

“My go-to summer wine is Girolamo Russo’s Nerina Etna Bianco, a delightful bottle from Mount Etna that captures the feel of a Mediterranean coast in summer. It has bright lemon notes with olive orchards, thyme, and a refreshing sea breeze. The wine has a great texture with lovely minerality, making it a perfect match for light Mediterranean snacks that help cool down the summer heat.” —Beyza Yildirim, sommelier, TIYA, San Francisco

“White wines from Jura, especially Les Chassagnes from Domaine Bornard, a Savagnin Ouillé that’s complex with mouthwatering salinity and acidity that keeps you coming back for more. It’s truly my ideal version of refreshing. I also love wines that straddle the line between dark rosé and light red such as Romain Le Bars Tavel or Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo from Emidio Pepe or De Fermo. These wines have enough fruit and acidity to keep you feeling fresh on a summer day, yet [have] enough structure to pair with a wide variety of food from a fritto misto and a big tomato salad to grilled lamb chops or a roast chicken.” —Noah Ledwell, wine director and assistant general mana’ger, My Loup, Philadelphia

“When the temperature crosses 80 degrees, it’s time to reach for a refreshing island white wine. Currently, I find myself drawn to Envínate’s Palo Blanco. Grown in the complex volcanic soils of Tenerife, this Canary Island white wine is versatile enough for any occasion. Its crispness pairs perfectly with a watermelon salad, and its salty mineral finish complements a barbecue, making it a summer must-have.” —Stevan Miller, beverage director, Esmé and Bar Esmé, Chicago

“My current go-to wine to beat the heat is this Gelber Muskateller from Weingut Harkamp in South Styria, Austria. It’s light-bodied, very mineral, and just a little bit floral, reminiscent of things like Sauvignon Blanc or Grüner Veltliner but way more interesting. Plus, they farm organically and biodynamically, so less day-ending hangovers tomorrow from sulphur additions.” —Patrick Kattner, wine director, Foul Witch, Blanca, and Roberta’s, NYC

“I love Greek wine, and summer is the perfect season to explore the breadth and depth of what the country has to offer. Greece is best known for white wines, namely from the indigenous Assyrtiko grape, and the best examples come from Hatzidakis: both lighter styles and the more textured and traditional Nykteri bottling. They are mineral, refreshing, and great enjoyed on their own poolside or with lighter summer fare. Their red Mavrotragano is awesome as well, which is sure to please Chianti and Brunello drinkers.” —Justin Mueller, wine director, Choy, Nashville, Tenn.