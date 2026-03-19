Red wine has a reputation for being expensive, and it’s true that there are many pricey reds on the market — just glancing at a restaurant menu of big-name Bordeaux or baller Burgundy bottles can make heads spin. With all the commotion around well-known producers and regions, it can feel impossible to find a good deal. But don’t fret — red wine is a broad category, and there are many delicious reds that overdeliver for their price tag.

Since the experts know best, we asked 16 sommeliers to help narrow down the red wines that offer the best bang for your buck. From light and juicy Grenaches to earthy Pinot Noirs and textured Cabernets, there’s excellent value to be found in all the varieties — and don’t sleep on kegged wine! For a well-priced bottle of red that will absolutely dazzle, start here.

The best bang-for-your-buck red wines, according to sommeliers:

Chianti Classico

Domaine Ozil Barry

The Marigny Carbonic Maceration Pinot Noir

Pino Roman País 2022

Bagged or kegged wines

Wines from Southwest France

Sunspell Cabernet Sauvignon

Oriol Artigas Sammay Negre

Breaking Bread Teldeschi Vineyard Dolcetto 2022

Bodegas Cerrón Stratum Wines La Servil

Domaine les Terres Promises A Ma Guise

Bibich CRNO

Pinot Noir from Monterey County

Domaine Ilarria Irouléguy

Wines from Roussillon

Domaine Lampyres Harvest Moon

Frontón de Oro Tinto

“I love reaching for a Chianti Classico when I want to get the most bang for my buck on a red that can handle just about anything on the table. Lately, we’re especially excited about the high-altitude Sangiovese from Susanna Grassi of I Fabbri Winery in Lamole, Greve in Chianti Classico. Unencumbered by oak and made from organically grown fruit, it’s all about purity. Think vibrant red fruit, rose petals, and a touch of wet earth all lifted by bright acidity that keeps every sip fresh and food-friendly.” —Kellie Holmes, wine director, Stems and Skins, North Charleston, S.C.

“My selection would be Domaine Ozil Barry which has attained cult status at our shop over the years and hovers around $25 retail. From the legendary natural wine hub of the Rhône Valley’s Ardèche region, it’s always Grenache and Syrah but the blend changes year-to-year. It’s a glou-glou wine with substance and soul that is made for drinking and conviviality with zero pretense.” —Steve Buechner, co-owner, Light Years, Houston

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“The Carbonic Pinot Noir from The Marigny in Oregon is our platonic ideal for a do-it-all red wine. Juicy enough to pair with lighter fare, but with enough structure and dryness to handle the boldest and baddest of roasted meats, this wine rocks our socks off all year round, and with just a touch of chill on it, it cannot be beat for a domestic Pinot Noir. The carbonic maceration lends this beautiful fruitiness that keeps it drinking light and luscious, and we always suggest their wines whenever we’re fortunate enough to have them on the list!” —Robb Finn, owner, Saint Florian, Hudson, N.Y.

“Pino Roman País 2022 is 100 percent País from Eliana Sanhueza’s 3-hectare vineyard of 60-plus-year- old, own-rooted vines in Treguaco in Itata’s coastal range on granitic soils. The grapes are hand- harvested and destemmed before fermenting in open-top vats without temperature control. This labor of love turns a light-bodied, sometimes forgettable grape into a red with bright fruit balanced by herbaceousness that keeps you drinking. Versatile and quaffable at a great price? Absolutely. I would recommend this wine for every BBQ you’re planning this spring.” —Alexis Hill, owner and operator, Zero/Zero, Knoxville, Tenn.

“Honestly, anything not served from a bottle offers a great bang for your buck. It reduces production cost on the winemaker and, as a result, opens up the opportunity to offer really high-quality wines at accessible prices. We’ve had Domaine Majas’ Cortado on tap at Rodeo since we opened — a super-fresh and delicious blend of red and white grapes made really well. Bagged and kegged wines have notoriously got a bad rap — sometimes deservedly so — for being swill, but there’s some serious winemakers opting in these days. Also, the southwest of France offers some great value reds as well. Look for anything brought in by Bon Raisin Wines; they import some approachable but still very interesting wines from the southwest that are always priced really well.” —Jameson Magrogan, co-owner and wine buyer, Rodeo, New York City

“When asked this question, I always think of Sunspell Cabernet Sauvignon out of southern Australia. This is a love-child style project between two Master Sommeliers, Jane Lopes and Jonathan Ross, that overdelivers every single time you open a bottle. What makes this wine unique is that it is completely natural, has no oak aging, and is a crushable Cabernet Sauvignon even in the hotter summer months. It is a wine that gives the term “natural wine” a good leg to stand on and can wow your friends without breaking the bank.” —Will Jones, chief operating officer, Deep Roots Restaurant Group, Fairhope, Ala.

“Oriol Artigas from Catalonia, Spain, makes a collection of crushable juicy wines at a great price point. Sammay Negre is 100 percent Trepat that is hand-harvested and fermented in whole clusters. The grapes sit on the skins for about a week before aging in tanks. Notes of wild berries, forest herbs, and a fruity finish. This is a great bottle when you want something refreshing, easy to drink, and affordable.” —Madeline Ott, co-owner, Late Air, Savannah, Ga.

“Winemaker Erik Miller is fighting the good fight trying to make affordable, wholesome, crushable wine at a price that punches above its weight, and succeeding on all fronts with his Breaking Bread Teldeschi Vineyard Dolcetto. Thanks in no small part to scoring these prestigious Teldeschi vines that deliver an undeniably crunchy, plummy, concentrated lift that is both so Dolcetto and so California all at once. It’s happy juice that we get to enjoy thanks to a whole lot of passion and hard work.” —Skye LaTorre, owner and lead sommelier, Pluck Wine Bar and Restaurant, New Orleans

“For me, the absolute best bang for your buck right now is the Bodega Cerrón (Stratum Wines) La Servil. It completely shatters the old expectations of heavy, overripe Jumilla Monastrell by delivering a wine with the elegance, tension, and precision you’d normally expect from Vosne-Romanée. For under $45, the level of farming and sheer quality in the glass make it an absolute steal. The winery is truly crushing it and changing the entire notion of not only a grape and region. I think they’re carrying the entire young generation of Spain on their backs.” —Thatcher Baker-Briggs, founder, Thatcher’s Wine, Los Angeles

“A few kilometers up the road from Richard Olney’s old house in Solliès-Toucas, Jean Christophe Comor has put down roots. From ancient terraced vineyards in the hills below Provence’s Sainte-Baume massif, his Domaine les Terres Promises produces intensely enjoyable wines, and none more so than A Ma Guise, a cuvée of 18 varieties — red, white, and gris. The current vintage (2025) is a lively dance of violets, Royal Ann cherries, and brightness which will only get more appealing served lightly chilled as the weather warms. Were my curiosity more restrained, I would adore drinking it every night of my life.” —Spike Gjerde, co-founder and owner, La Jetée, Baltimore

“The biggest bang for your buck is Bibich’s CRNO from Northern Dalmatia in Croatia. A blend of Syrah and Plavina, this wine expresses both power and elegance. Notes of ripe black cherries, rose petals, and white pepper are followed by a lingering minerality that expresses such depth known to the lovers of Bibich’s wines. It’s safe to say this is a staple for your table all winter long. Not only is the estate steeped in family tradition, but the wines are organically and biodynamically grown with low intervention and minimal sulfur additions.” —Katie Nichols, general manager, Cork Restaurant and Natural Wine Shop, Stowe, Vt.

“I should start this off by saying I am not a Cabernet Sauvignon fan; I tend to favor super-light, high-acid reds that I can drink like lemonade. That’s why I love Sunspell’s Cabernet Sauvignon so much. This is a Cabernet made in South Eastern Australia that defies most expectations be they in value, profile, or quality. The wine is shockingly fresh and has an almost Starburst-y cherry or currant quality to it in the best way. Light on tannins and easy-drinking, it’s something I once gladly put on my summer by-the-glass wine list. It’s not just a Cabernet under $20, it’s the only Cabernet Sauvignon under $20 that I would ever consider drinking.” —Patrick Halloran, beverage director, Henrietta Red, Nashville

“Pinot Noir from Monterey County feels like the cheat code for me. For example, Samuel Louis Smith’s ‘Montañita de Oro’ delivers such finesse and richness at a fraction of the price for great Burgundies. The incredible geography, altitude, and coast make this region’s wines so special. The Pinot Noir scavenger hunt is one of the most fun in our hobby, and Monterey is such a special stop on the journey.” —Cristian Urbina, head sommelier, The Dabney, Washington, D.C.

“If you want to drink Left Bank Bordeaux for a fraction of the price, try red wines from Irouléguy, specifically Domaine Ilarria. It’s a blend of mostly Tannat with a little Cabernet Sauvignon. Lean, dark-fruited, and mineral… A steal!” —Nick Ferrante, wine director, Bar Bête, NYC

“To me, Roussillon is a no-brainer for value these days. If the previous generation cut their teeth drinking Les Hérétiques from the Languedoc, everyone these days should look to the neighboring Roussillon instead. Roussillon has a wealth of old vineyards and diverse soils, yet a new generation is making wines that are more quaffable, affordable, and responsible than before. F.X. Dauré of Lampyres was the right-hand man at the cultish Matassa for many years, and now makes his own craveable natural wines from the very same hillsides. His entry-level Harvest Moon Grenache is a versatile gem that is perfect for dinner parties and dance parties alike.” —Steven Hall, owner, Spencer, Ann Arbor, Mich.

“Honestly, there are so many incredible wines out there that give you a great bang for your buck, so my answer would probably change daily. That said, I really love the Canary Islands and the wines grown there, so today, I’m going with Frontón de Oro’s Tinto. This 100 percent Listán Negro has a lot to offer for its $20-ish price point: raspberry, strawberry, black tea, and herbs. The volcanic soil out there gives the wine a beautiful flinty mineral note, too. It’s lighter in body and delicious on its own or with food — particularly with grilled octopus or Alisios cheese and Iberico salchichón. If you’re a fan of Pinot Noir or Gamay, you’ll love this wine, too!” —Trevor Purcell, co-owner and head sommelier, Bin 152, Charleston, S.C.