Pinot Noir can be pricey. There’s no other way to put it. Originally hailing from France’s esteemed Burgundy region, the grape fills up some of the world’s most expensive bottles and is widely known as a prestigious pick — but there is still some value to be found in this elegant variety.

When we asked sommeliers across the country how to find quality Pinot Noir sans a sky-high price tag, most recommended looking beyond France in favor of more modest picks from stateside regions like the Willamette Valley, unexpected homes for the grape like Germany, and below the equator in South America. Not all of the bottles on this list are “affordable” per se; everyone’s budget is different. But each bottle listed below offers a solid bang for your buck, promising wine that punches above its weight at a price point that may even feel like a bargain.

From coast to coast and around the world, these are the bottles of Pinot Noir that offer the best value, according to the pros.

The best bang-for-your-buck Pinot Noirs, according to sommeliers:

Minus Tide Manchester Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

Wyncroft 2024 ‘Marland’ Pinot Noir

Florez ‘Cave Dew’ Pinot Noir 2023

Clos des Fous ‘Pour Ma Gueule’ Pinot Noir

Belle Pente Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir

Koehler-Ruprecht Pinot Noir Kabinett Trocken 2022

McKinlay Pinot Noir

Failla Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2023

Hundred Suns Old Eight Cut Pinot Noir

Red Tail Ridge Blanc de Noirs

“Pinot Noir feels like such a tough grape to find value in these days with rising prices in Burgundy to increased costs in California and Oregon. I like to look in the outskirts of the more classic appellations for great wines at lower prices, especially here in California where producers in those AVAs are motivated to provide the same value proposition we are constantly seeking as drinkers. Minus Tide makes an amazing single-vineyard Pinot Noir from Manchester Ridge in Mendocino where that salty crisp ocean air helps produce wines of particular elegance and lift. Crisp ripe strawberries, cranberry juice, yuzu peel, pine forest, and seaspray framed by pure coastal freshness make this as complex as it is food friendly. I’d drink this next to any great Burgundy or with my pizza on Tuesday night.” —Alec Cummings, wine director, The Morris, San Francisco and Sirene, Oakland, Calif.

​​”When I’m looking for something that’s juicy, delicious, and of great value, I’m looking at Au Bon Climat from Santa Barbara. I love these wines because not only are they a great value, but the Pinots have such a distinctive ‘Santa Barbara’ feel to them — juicy, snappy red fruit, breezy violet and herbal tones, and a lovely, slightly saline mineral finish from the proximity to the rugged Pacific Coast that makes it impossible to have just one glass.” —Sydney Fusto, wine director, Manhatta, New York City

“Wyncroft 2024 ‘Marland’ Pinot Noir is a Lake Michigan Shore Pinot Noir that’s a wonderful value from an unexpected region. Winemaker and owner James Lester has been singing the praises of Michigan terroir for over 30 years and backs it up with his stunning, Old World-style wines. His Pinot Noirs are some of his finest work, inspired by Burgundy, keeping production small and still under $25.” —Ali Martin, beverage director, Atelier, Chicago

“Winemaker James Jelks sources Florez’s Cave Dew Pinot Noir, from organically farmed vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A portion of the grapes are fermented in whole clusters, which brings a lot of lift and freshness to the wine. There are a lot of young winemakers doing really great work in California, even where it is expensive to make wine. I think Jelks boldly challenges convention while embracing traditional practices, and this is a more affordable and accessible option that is still excellent.” —Jacob Nass, co-owner, Bufón, NYC

“Pinot Noir is without a doubt one of the most polarizing varieties out there with the different price points and styles. I would say for me, the best bang-for-your-buck is Clos des Fous ‘Pour Ma Gueule’ Pinot Noir from the Itata Valley in Chile. For $15 it gives you all the beautiful fruit and tertiary notes that I always hope for in most Pinot Noirs, but never seem to show up unless I’m emptying the bank account.” —Alex Cuper, director of beverage and hospitality, Brasero and El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Chicago

“Belle Pente Vineyards in Yamhill-Carlton makes an incredible Pinot Noir with estate-grown, biodynamically farmed fruit that delivers delicious complexity, richness, and balance — year in, year out.” —Andrew Fortgang, co-owner and wine director, Le Pigeon and Canard, Portland, Ore.

“The world is catching on to German Pinot! Medium bodied with beautiful spices, Koehler-Ruprecht Pinot Noir Kabinett Trocken 2022 is incredibly complex for its price. Germany is always showcasing the country’s commitment to healthy vineyards and varied soils. Koehler-Ruprecht is one of the mighty estates of the Pfalz, and it is such a pleasure to experience their talents transitioning from Riesling to red varietals.” —Richard Hanauer, wine director, RPM Restaurants, Chicago

“McKinlay has long been one of the region’s favorite small producers; Matt Kinne’s family has been farming in Oregon for over 100 years. The winery itself is nearly 40 years old, and has been solely focused on Pinot Noir since 1995. They have a cult following, which makes it all the more surprising that they make such a value-driven, entry-level Pinot Noir. Dry farmed, unadulterated Pinot Noir, this wine is Burgundian in inspiration but wholly Oregon in bottle.” —Dylan Joffe, owner, Little Thing, Seattle

“Failla’s Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir retails at about $38 but can be seen on menus for more than $100. It’s very moderately priced for a reserve label from a very reputable, awarded vineyard. I like the bottle because it’s very representative of a proper Pinot Noir with sweet spice, levity, and cherry notes. Perfect for a winter dinner party!” —Ana Jovic, sommelier, Lucky Cheetah, Portland, Maine

​​“Some of the most affordable wines I’ve come across have been by happenstance — selecting something intriguing from a by-the-glass list to pair with my meal. That’s how I stumbled upon Hundred Suns Old Eight Cut Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley, Ore. Medium bodied, silky tannins, and bright red fruits with a hint of spice. Enough acidity to hold up well with food, whether you are having girl dinner of smoked salmon, tinned fish, charcuterie with aged meats and cheeses or savory sous vide duck. At $35, this wine over-delivers.” —Lauren Weintraub, director of food and beverage, Elm & Good, Dallas

“Taking a pivot here and pitching the Blanc de Noirs from Red Tail Ridge in the Finger Lakes. It’s 100 percent Pinot Noir and hits like a more red berry-forward Champagne, capturing the brioche and citrus peel notes while walking the tightrope of luscious mouthfeel and racing acidity. Retailing in the low-to-mid $30s, it’s not exactly in the every-night-quaffable category, but it’s a steal compared to entry-level Champagne prices and works similarly in food pairing (think shellfish, burgers, fries, and fried chicken). It’s complex and delicious enough to punch far above its price point.” —Caden Worley, beverage director, Don Angie, NYC