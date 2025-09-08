The World’s Best Cabernet Sauvignon Regions, Mapped

Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most prestigious grape varieties on the market today, with many wine enthusiasts and collectors vying to get their hands on the most coveted bottles. At the same time, Cab is the most planted wine grape on the planet and one of the most commonly found wines on the market. So in a sea of Cabernet Sauvignons, it’s important to know where to look to find a truly great example.

Though the grape originally comes from southern France, winemakers across the globe are crafting delicious expressions, both as single-varietal wines and as Bordeaux-inspired blends. The styles range from plush and fruit-forward, to intense and tannic, or even savory and earthy depending on where they’re from. But across the board, drinkers can always count on Cab to deliver a rich, full-bodied wine with concentrated character.

If you’re looking to expand your Cabernet collection, or just getting into the grape for the first time, here are seven regions to look out for.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Bordeaux, France

While the wines of Bordeaux are generally blends, there’s no denying that the region is a benchmark for great Cabernet Sauvignon. (Not to mention it’s likely where the grape originated as a cross between other local grapes Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc.) Within Bordeaux, Cabernet Sauvignon thrives on the Left Bank, whereas the Right Bank is generally dedicated to Merlot– and Cabernet Franc-dominated blends.

The Left Bank’s gravelly, well-draining soils make a great home for Cabernet Sauvignon. While great value Cab-based blends can be found in the entire Médoc, this area is home to some of Bordeaux’s most esteemed appellations including Margaux, Saint-Julien, Pauillac, and Saint-Estèphe. While shoppers can certainly find a varietal Cabernet Sauvignon here, it’s likely there will be at least a little Merlot or other Bordeaux varieties included in the blend.

Maipo Valley, Chile

While Chile hung its hat on Carménère for a while, the country’s Cabernet Sauvignon has won over more fans over time with its consistent value for the price. And the Maipo Valley has established itself as a standout region for Cab in Chile. One of the country’s northernmost regions, it follows the Maipo River Valley out to the Pacific Ocean, benefitting from its cooling breezes. Maipo is known for its bold, fruit-driven Cabernet Sauvignons, so the region should be on the radar for fans of fuller-bodied wines.

Margaret River, Australia

Though it’s primarily known for its jammy, rich take on Syrah (known here as Shiraz), Australia’s warm climate also makes it a great home for Cabernet Sauvignon. The country also makes a number of notable Cab-Shiraz blends, but for a classic Cab, look to Western Australia. In the oceanfront southwestern corner lies the stunning, remote Margaret River region. The temperate, maritime-influenced climate is similar to that of Bordeaux. Though the wines here have ample fruit from that Aussie sunshine, its unique location situated on the Indian Ocean gives the wine a strong tannic structure and bright acidity.

Napa Valley, Calif.

Napa Valley is almost synonymous with Cabernet Sauvignon. The variety is what helped put the small California region on the map in the 1976 Judgement of Paris. Since then, Napa’s really doubled down on its commitment to Cab, making up about 40 percent of total production and 55 percent of crop value. The valley, a 35-mile stretch between the Vacas and Mayacamas mountain ranges, is home to several distinct AVAs including the famed Oakville, Rutherford, Calistoga, and Mount Veeder sites. Though each area is known for slightly different expressions of Cab, Napa’s overall style is plush and powerful, with deep black fruit flavors and a heavy oak influence. The region is notorious for its high price tags, with a number of producers even hitting cult-level status. Out of all of the regions on this list, Napa might be the one that exudes luxury the most, with a lot of big-brand bottles that will impress.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Just 25 miles east of Cape Town is South Africa’s crown wine region, Stellenbosch. The area is known for its hot and dry climate (with some ocean influence) and rolling hills of well-draining granite, shale, and sandstone-based soils. Cabernet Sauvignon is the region’s most planted grape variety, and though it’s often deployed in Bordeaux-style blends, it is certainly considered the star red grape here. The wines offer ripe fruit character with grippy tannins and an earthy hint.

Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany might be the most contentious region on this list. The historic region in central Italy is known for its Sangiovese-based wines from renowned sites like Chianti Classico and Montalcino. So when a few producers broke away from the pack to make Bordeaux-style blends with international grapes like Cab, not everyone was happy about it. But still, the brands that pioneered the “Super Tuscan” style are some of the most coveted Cab-based wines on the market, including big names like Sassicaia and Tignanello. A few of the wines are primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, and they’re known for their deep, powerful profiles with a savory, herbaceous kick.

Washington State

Unlike in California where Napa Valley is clearly the reigning champ of Cabernet, the grape thrives across all the regions of Washington State. From the riverside Columbia Valley to Walla Walla and the Yakima Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon is typically the most planted grape in every region. The terroir differs from region to region, with areas like the small and prestigious Red Mountain AVA known for dry, loam soils that lead to intensely concentrated and tannic wines. Since there are so many distinct expressions here, Cab lovers should really take their time getting to know the wines from across the state.

*Image retrieved from Christian Delbert via stock.adobe.com