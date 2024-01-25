We Asked 20 Sommeliers: Which Burgundy Offers the Best Bang for Your Buck? (2024)

Beloved for producing alluring, terroir-based Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines, historic Burgundy has bewitched the beverage world for centuries. But with the celebrated French region’s high price tags, it can be tough to enjoy the category without breaking the bank. That said, we’re here to tell you it is possible to find Burgundy wines that are both excellent and affordable.

Thanks to the guidance of our experts below, we’ve got some insider tricks for finding a great value Burgundy. Keep reading to discover producers from lesser-known villages worthy of committing to memory, the under-the-radar grapes you should discover, and a few standout bottles of Beaujolais.

The Burgundies That Offer the Best Bang for Your Buck, According to Sommeliers:

Domaine Berthaut-Gerbet

Maison Philippe Pacalet

Maison Joseph Drouhin

Domaine du Clos du Fief (Michel Tête)

Village-level or Premier Cru Chablis from Laurent Tribut

Domaine Pierre Boisson

Domaine Agnès Paquet

Domaine Sylvain Pataille

2021 Anne Boisson Bourgogne-Aligoté

Pierrick Bouley Bourgogne Passe-Tout-Grains

David Duband Hautes-Côtes de Nuits

Agnès Paquet Hautes Côtes de Beaune

Clarisse de Suremain Pernand-Vergelesses Blanc

Clarisse de Suremain Beaune Vieilles Vignes

Julien Guillot Mâcon-Cruzille Aragonite

Julien Guillot Cuvée 910

Marcel Lapierre Morgon

Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Villages

Jean-Marc Burgaud Morgon Côte du Py

Domaine Prieur-Brunet Santenay Maladière 1er Cru Rouge

2021 Joseph Drouhin Mâcon-Lugny Les Crays

2021 Joseph Drouhin Bourgogne Rouge

Yann Duriex Love and Pif

Jean-Marc Roulot Bourgogne Blanc

Denis Bachelet Bourgogne Rouge or Côte de Nuits-Village

Domaine Larue

Domaine Henri Prudhon & Fils

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Petit Chablis

Rosé from Domaine Bruno Clair

Rosé from Domaine Régis Bouvier

“Finding good value in Burgundy seems to be the never-ending challenge! A village that I continue to go back to again and again is Fixin. At the northern end of the Côte de Nuits, Fixin is often overlooked for its more famous neighbor, Gevrey-Chambertin. It is a great area to search out more affordable Pinot Noir. My favorite producer that is consistently over-delivering is Domaine Berthaut-Gerbet. They are definitely worth seeking out.” —Catherine Fanelli, wine director, Mel’s, NYC

“My heart is answering for me — Maison Philippe Pacalet. The house makes about 30 different wines, and each expression decidedly over-delivers.” —Jenna Isaacs, sommelier, Rustic Canyon, Santa Monica, Calif.

“There is always a bottle of Joseph Drouhin in my fridge at home as it is an incredible bang-for-your-buck Burgundy. Although, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that if you like Burgundy you should try wines from Beaujolais, their neighbor. They are the best bang-for-your-buck region in France.” —Tanner Agar, owner, Apothecary and Rye, Dallas

“Seek out Gamay rather than Pinot Noir for reds in order to get the most bang for your buck. Michel Tête makes a few very delicious, very affordable, and very interesting Gamays that are great all year long.” —Reed Adelson, owner, Virginia’s, NYC

“Village-level or premier cru Chablis from Laurent Tribut are absolutely stunning with pure fruit and exciting texture. Another producer I feel consistently delivers compelling wines above their current price point is Pierre Boisson. Based out of Meursault with production not exceeding 4,500 cases, [the wines from] this father-and-son team will not see a price reduction in the years to come. They work with a few lieu-dits with 90- to 100-year-old vines that are declassified to Bourgogne Blanc. They continue to push each vintage while maintaining tension, fleshy, full fruit, and a mineral finish that lingers ever so beautifully on the palate. Supe versatile from a pairing aspect, too!” —Cyrus Schultz, sommelier, Cyrus Alexander Valley, Geyserville, Calif.

“Is it cheating to just say Beaujolais? I mean, technically it’s in Burgundy, and there a ton of delicious, moderately priced wines coming from the region. If I’m choosing one, I’m going with Clos de la Roilette Fleurie. You can find it in the low-to-mid $20 range and it drinks like a much more expensive Beaujolais. It has all the crushable qualities of a light and easy Gamay, but enough body, spice, and leather in the finish to pair with a nice meal of seafood and pastas. Ultimately, it’s a fun yet refined wine at a very reasonable price point.” —Joshua Schwartz, managing partner, Fossetta, NYC

“Haute Côtes de Beaune and Auxey-Duresses aren’t the first locations on the list for serious Burgundy collectors, and that’s great news for the rest of us, because Agnès Paquet is making some gorgeous and expressive organically farmed Pinot Noir that over-delivers vintage after vintage. Which isn’t to say her whites aren’t fantastic as well — if you can find the Bourgogne Blanc Les Lurets, grab it immediately.” —Randall Middleton, sommelier, Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, Calif.

“When searching for value, I love looking at villages that don’t have any grand crus or even premier crus, which generally results in prices staying a touch lower. One of my favorites is Marsannay — it’s packed with fruit and sometimes spice, powerful in its youth, and showcases distinct characteristics of terroir with age. Several producers in Marsannay make truly electric wines, but to me, the standout is Sylvain Pataille, both for his whites and his reds.” —Giulia Dwight, beverage manager, Cucina Alba, NYC

“2021 Anne Boisson Bourgogne-Aligoté. Aligoté is often cast aside in favor of big gun Chardonnay we see from the region, but each new vintage provides more examples of why the grape deserves a more serious look. The Boisson family is responsible for decades of focused, thoughtful winemaking. Anne in particular has dedicated extra attention to Aligoté’s unrealized potential.” —Julia Schwartz, wine director, Claud, NYC

“For me, the true value is a wine called Passe-Tout-Grains, which is a blend of Pinot Noir and Gamay. It’s super easy-drinking, but also very nuanced and structured. We are currently pouring Pierrick Bouley Passe-Tout-Grains by the glass.” —Steven Karataglidis, wine director, Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

“With recent variable vintages and the effects of climate change becoming ever more present in Burgundy, I find myself reaching for wines from Burgundy’s Hautes-Côtes regions. In particular, David Duband’s Hautes-Côtes de Nuits and Agnès Paquet’s Hautes Côtes de Beaune offer premier cru-quality Pinot Noir for almost two-thirds the price. Wines such as these will only improve with future vintages.” —Marianna Caldwell, sommelier and general manager, Cassia, Santa Monica, Calif.

“My personal favorites these days are anything from Clarisse de Suremain, an incredible young producer whose whites are electric and reds are texturally rich yet nimble on the palate, and Julien Guillot, a brilliant producer in the Mâconnais farming vines that date as far back at 910 A.D. While any cuvée from either winemaker would make me very happy, I personally love Clarisse’s Pernand-Vergelesses for white and her Beaune Vieilles Vignes for red, and Julien’s Mâcon-Cruzille Aragonite for white and Cuvée 910 for red.” —Cody Pruitt, managing partner and beverage director, Libertine, NYC

“Beaujolais is seriously underrated as a Burgundy alternative. Sure, some sommeliers argue it’s not ‘true’ Burgundy because the grape variety is not Pinot or Chardonnay, but let’s not overlook the fantastic Gamay which is a cousin to Pinot. Beyond the famous Beaujolais Nouveau, these elegantly crafted wines show depth while being a refreshing red to please most guests. A few of my favorites are Marcel Lapierre Morgon ($30), Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais-Villages ($20), and lastly, Jean-Marc Burgaud Morgon Côte du Py ($25).” —Gabriel Maldonado, general manager, The Wesley, NYC

“A Burgundy I’ve been enjoying lately is the Prieur-Brunet. A premier cru Pinot Noir from Maladière, this wine is sourced from a small 1.5-hectare plot in Santenay, in the south side of the Côte de Beaune. The nose of candied cherries, fresh earth, mushrooms blends seamlessly with toasted oak. Fine elegant tannins makes this wine not only great with food but very approachable on its own. Retailing around $40 this 1er cru wine is a home run in my book.” —Scott Taylor, beverage director, Harris’ Restaurant, San Francisco

“For a bargain, I head straight to the village-level wines of Burgundy. You can find many producers who make insanely expensive grand cru or premier cru wines but have vineyards outside the ones of note that go for a fair price, say $30 or $40. You get all the experience and care of that producer at a fraction of the grand cru price. While plenty of simple Bourgogne Rouge or Blanc out there are delicious, you can step up small in price to the village level and have stepped up big in taste and quality. For whites I love the Mâcon, Saint-Aubin, or Auxey, all slightly overlooked regions that provide huge value for what you are getting. For reds I lean towards Marsannay, Fixin, or Volnay. You’ll rarely get ‘cheap’ Burgundy, but the price shoots up with name recognition, so a village you’ve never heard of might still have affordable prices with outstanding quality.” —Trey Bliss, beverage director, Baxtrom Hospitality (Olmsted, Patti Ann’s, 5 Acres), Brooklyn and Manhattan

“My two personal recommendations for the best bang for your buck from Burgundy are 2021 Joseph Drouhin Mâcon-Lugny Les Crays ($25), which is terroir-driven, extremely precise, with bright acidity, [and] 2021 Joseph Drouhin Bourgogne Rouge ($28). This selection defines what Bourgogne is all about. It’s a blend of different terroirs from Cote d’Or and Chalonnaise. You can’t find a better selection at this price point!” —Fotios Stamos, beverage director, MAZI Food Group, Boston

“Burgundy can be intimidating, but today there is a certain energy coming from younger producers that not only bring quality in the glass, but also great value. One particular name that comes to mind is Yann Duriex. He worked for 10 years at the highly sought-after (and very expensive) Prieuré-Roch before starting his own domaine in Hautes Côtes de Nuit. He works with utmost respect to the land and his wines have no sulfite additions in the cellar. Here at Corima we carry his entry-level Aligoté, Love and Pif, that offers great value for those looking for a white with texture, depth, and minerality ($88).” —Mariano Garay, wine director, Corima, NYC

“For me, the best value lies in entry-level wines from great producers. I look for producers I love or want to familiarize myself with and buy their entry-level, village-level, or Bourgogne Blanc or Rouge wines. They tend to use fruit from younger vines, or wine that didn’t make the cut for their premier or grand cru wines but apply the same expertise in winemaking to those wines at a fraction of the price. Wines like Jean-Marc Roulot Bourgogne Blanc, Denis Bachelet Bourgogne Rouge, and Côte de Nuits-Village tend to punch over their weight class.” —Sabato Sagaria, master sommelier and co-founder, Apres Cru, NYC

“For Burgundy deals, I typically look for satellite appellations (a lesser-known village next to a well-known appellation) and for quality producers that make village or regional wines. Saint-Aubin is a satellite of Pouilly-Montrachet and Chassagne-Montrachet. In Saint-Aubin Chardonnay, one can find similar minerality to the Montrachets, and my favorite tasting note of toasted sesame seed. Producers I love from this region are Larue and Henri Prudhon & Fils. Chablis has amazing deals as well. Vincent Dauvissat is one of the best winemakers in Chablis and makes a beautiful Petit Chablis that you can find for around $25. And finally, if you have a white Burgundy producer that you admire, look for any wine they produce from the Aligoté grape — an excellent wine at a relatively inexpensive price point. A good starting point would be Bruno Colin Aligoté 2019 [that] you can get for $30.” —Michéala Johnson, sommelier, Le Jardinier New York, NYC

“Marsannay rosé. From the northernmost commune in the Côte d’Or, Marsannay is the only village-level appellation in Burgundy that is allowed to produce rosé wine. The best producers use only Pinot Noir in their rosé wine. These are extremely aromatic and delicate rosés, similar to the top wines of Provence, and are also capable of aging for a few years to develop. My two favorite producers are Bruno Clair and Régis Bouvier, both of whom also make exceptional reds from nearby Gevrey-Chambertin.” —Meng Chiang, director of wine and beverage, Quality Branded, Denver and NYC

*Image retrieved from Ricochet64 – stock.adobe.com