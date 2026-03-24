Once upon a time, the familiar beers that dominate shelves today were smaller, craft brands. This “time” isn’t all that old in some cases: Drinkers of a certain age bore witness to labels joining the classic club in real time. Gen-Xers like me had a front-row seat to Samuel Adams’ evolution from a new player to an enduring presence. It was genuinely cool to track its journey.

It’s highly likely there’s a craft beer on the market now that will enjoy a similar glow-up within the next decade or two. It may not be associated with a viral piece of drinks journalism like Samuel Adams was, but it will forge its own path to classic status. Hell, it may not even be a brand — a style could very well emerge as the next IPA.

While nobody knows what this beer will be, speculating about the next timeless brew is an awful lot of fun. In that spirit, we asked nine brewers to predict which craft beer seems destined for classic status down the road. Read on to find out what they think will be the next big thing.

The craft beers destined to be future classics, according to brewers:

Firestone Walker Pivo Pils

Is/Was Brewing Will Be Saison

American wheat ale

Tree House Brewing

Dogfish Head Juicy Pale Ale

Allagash White

Any beer using local ingredients

Sierra Nevada Premium Pils

Craft pilsners

“One beer I think is destined to become a future craft classic is Firestone Walker’s Pivo Pils. It helped show that a traditional, well-executed lager could stand alongside hop-forward ales in the modern craft conversation. Beers like Pivo highlight the precision and balance that make classic European lager styles so compelling. It’s exciting to see drinkers starting to rediscover just how impactful a clean, well-made pilsner can be.” —Glenn Closson, co-founder, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Orlando, Fla.

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“The scene is made up of so many ‘if you know, you know’ beers that come and go, but I believe a beer like Is/Was Brewing’s Will Be Saison will stand the test of time. They’re doing great work on fermentation-forward beers, and I find that Will Be is one that’s really dialed in and among the best saisons being made in the States. It’s so well balanced and delicate, with a compelling complexity that’s restrained enough to not get in its own way. As the pendulum swings and people either discover or rediscover a love of yeast-driven styles, I’m betting on Will Be.” —Jake Guidry, brand director, Hopewell Brewing Company, Chicago

“Since all things are cyclical in the beer world, I think the American wheat ale is due for a comeback. Craft brewers continue to brew sessionable lagers, but the wheat ale can be a sessionable seasonal or core beer with its own unique character. Consumer trends show growth in lower-ABV beers, and the American wheat ale fits that trend perfectly. Time will tell whether it is still called American wheat ale or becomes known as something like a wheat-focused American pale ale, but it feels like this style is an easy layup for becoming a ‘future classic.’” —Jeff Ramirez, co-owner and director of brewing operations, Denizens Brewing Co., Riverdale Park, Md.

“One future classic that comes to mind is Tree House Brewing. They’ve built a global reputation while selling massive amounts of beer without distribution. If you’re into craft beer there’s a good chance you’ve heard of them or dreamed of making the trip to grab Julius, King Julius, or any of their other offerings. It feels similar to the lore around Heady Topper years ago, but on a much bigger scale.” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“Dogfish Head Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. It’s an approachable, affordable beer available nationwide, with iconic label art and brand recognition. It has already grown from a one-off to a year-round release.” —Tyler Boeing, head of sales, Burial Beer Co., Asheville, N.C.

“First we have to define ‘future classic.’ It’s easy to fall for the trap of choosing something we love, or is very popular, right now. With a greater variety of craft beer currently available than at any point in history, it’s important to consider what [beer] will stand out in 100 years. To me, there’s only one obvious choice: Allagash White. It stands head, shoulders, and chest above nearly all other examples of the style. As a flagship, it occupies a territory of its own uncontested. Everyone knows it, and even those who dislike it still respect it.” —Alex Swanson, head brewer, Finback Brewery, Queens, N.Y.

“A future classic will be anything made with local ingredients. Over the years the consumer interest in local ingredients has unfortunately waned, but as prices rise and people reevaluate what community means, I think the power of local [sources] can help lift us all up again. Storytelling through ingredients and partners is key to understanding how craft beer works and what it means in our communities and states. I know I’d love to see a world where the inclusion of local ingredients is assumed and applauded.” —Sarah Real, owner and brewer, Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield, Mass.

“Sierra Nevada Premium Pils. I could just leave it at that. But everything about this beer is beautiful. It’s German pilsner with Sierra Nevada all over — and in — it. Everything in it shines so brightly — the hops, grain, fermentation. The 8.4-fluid-ounce cans to ensure every sip is as cold and crisp as the last one. I’ll be drinking this beer for years to come.” —Chris Schnepf, head brewer, Vault 202 Brewery & Taproom, Appleton, Wis.

“I think that craft-brewed hoppy lagers, loosely organized around the ‘pilsner’ style, are going to become the next classic style in the craft beer world. Pilsner has always been a classic style, so I feel like this answer is a bit of a cheat, but hear me out. It makes me think of what happened with IPAs, which were an old traditional style at one point until craft brewers started to do new things with the style. I think that’s what I’m seeing now with the style of pilsner, given all the variations of pilsner that brewers are bringing back to life, exploring and even inventing. I also think brewers and drinkers are remembering pilsners can actually be fairly hoppy beers, so the style is scratching people’s itch for hops. Plus, pilsners check the box of drinkability and lower ABVs. I wouldn’t be surprised if we look back in 10 or 15 years and recognize these new craft pilsners end up being classics because they’re distinct from historical pilsners.” —Aaron Juhnke, owner, Junkyard Brewing Company, Moorhead, Minn.