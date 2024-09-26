The beer business is constantly evolving. It long ago departed from European styles to the great American lager, and then again straight into the craft beer era. And after the initial boom of West Coast IPA, the cloudy New England style came along to dominate the scene. But these days, the beer consumer has a more varied palate. From craft breweries embracing rice as an adjunct in lagers, experiments with wild yeast, and reviving centuries-old brewing techniques, there are a lot of factors changing the answer to the question: “What’s on tap?”

So, we went straight to the source. To find out what the next big thing in beer is, we asked 12 brewers which style they see on the rise. And from the resurgence of the saison to lagers of all makes and malts, their responses delivered.

The next big beer style, according to brewers:

German lagers

West Coast pilsner

Saison

Italian pilsner

West Coast IPA

Beers made with historic techniques

Hefeweizens

English ales

Malt-forward lagers

Low-ABV beers

Ultra-light lagers

“​​I think beer will move to the German lagers, hopefully helles!” —Mariana Domínguez Cárdenas, owner, Cervecera Macaria

“The next big beer style might be the West Coast pilsner, and lagers in general. While not new, these styles are gaining momentum as consumers seek crisp, clean and refreshing options — and if they have a subtle [difference] like a hop-forward character, even better. This trend reflects a shift towards lighter, more approachable beers that still deliver on flavor.” —Maíra Kimura, co-founder/brew master/business strategist, Japas Cervejaria, São Paulo, Brazil

“I have a hunch that saison will make a comeback in the future! They are generally low-ABV and have a lot of flavor, and [brewers] can be versatile with them through botanicals and other things beyond hops.” —Bobby Rolandi, head brewer, Kings County Brewers Collective, Brooklyn

“I would hope to see more styles like Italian pilsner and West Coast pilsner develop and become more prevalent.” —Seth Barnum, head brewer, True North Ale Co., Ipswich, Mass.

“The next big style is price-conscious West Coast IPAs. We have seen customers having more sticker shock over the last two years and burning out on hazy IPAs. The brewers that can put out a reasonably priced West Coast IPA with some bitterness and that piney, dank hop character will be at the top of the next wave.” —Joseph Wells, freelance brewer and consultant, Minneapolis

“Lately, I have seen hefeweizens or wheat ales making a comeback. I’ve never been a huge fan of that particular style, but I’ve been so much more open to them lately as I’ve come across some with a calmer yeast profile, more citrus, and less of a clove aspect.” —Molly Flynn, brewer, Tripping Animals Brewery, Miami

“The next big beer styles are English ales. Lagers are having their day right now, but people have become obsessed with foam [or] the lack of carbonation. English ales offer a ton of flavor and range, and are still very reasonably priced.” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“I would say the West Coast IPA, but an updated version which embraces the bitterness of the classic style but updates it with new hop varieties and modern brewing techniques. Blending nostalgia and innovation, [these beers] balance the sharp, clean profile of the original style with the exciting hop flavors and aromas of the modern craft beer world. This ‘new school’ West Coast IPA has the potential to bridge the gap between hazy IPA lovers and those craving the return of a crisp, bitter classic.” —Theo Castillo, founder and brewer, No Seasons, Miami

“We are seeing a time when brewers are focusing more on historical styles, and [that] process leads to unique and distinctive beers. Rather than finding what new ingredient to throw at a beer, many are now focusing on older processes (decoction, open fermentation, etc.) that were lost to efficiency or cost savings.” —Chris Lohring, founder and brewer, Notch Brewing, Salem, Mass.

“There seems to be a long, slow drive towards all-malt lagers led by brewers that enjoy them. I don’t anticipate anything eclipsing the IPA category for craft in the near future, though every brewery I’ve been to recently has had a pilsner or Helles on tap. Conspicuous consumption has opaque IPAs at the center of so much of what we do, but brewers are driving awareness of traditional European styles and innovative West Coast IPAs and pilsners.” —Josh Waldman, lead brewer, Cloudburst Brewing, Seattle

“I think the trends are showing more approachable, lower-ABV beers seem to be at a higher demand. I think the next big thing will be the growth in craft lager and session beer.” —Travis Londen, brewmaster, Bad Martha Beer, Falmouth, Mass.

“Light or ultra-light lagers. With the significant rise in the ready-to-drink (RTD) and seltzer markets, consumers are increasingly mindful of their calorie intake. This lager style could cater to that demand while still offering a beer experience. As younger generations drift away from traditional beer, a contemporary twist on this style might just entice them back into the world of beer drinking.” —Ivan Dedek, director of brewing operations, Meier’s Creek Brewing Company, Cazenovia, N.Y.