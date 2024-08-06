When it comes to beers, the West Coast might be the best coast. It’s an argument backed by a long history and some big accolades: Breweries from California, Oregon, and Washington snagged 110 out of the 297 medals awarded to specific breweries at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival (GABF), or 37 percent of the event’s total haul. Even if you think such numbers are skewed because California’s so big — admittedly a valid point — this acclaim reinforces the region as a major player in the American beer industry.

If you start talking to brewers, though, it becomes evident that the award-winning West Coast breweries merely scratch the scene’s surface. There are plenty of gems that fly under the radar, producing delicious brews that consistently win the hearts of palates of beer aficionados of all stripes. To find out more about some of these diamonds in the rough, we asked 10 brewers to share what underrated West Coast breweries they’re into. Here’s what they had to say.

The most underrated West Coast breweries, according to brewers:

Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery

Living Häus Beer Co.

Sage Brews

Block 15 Brewing

Los Molinos Beer Co.

Aslan Brewing Co.

Everywhere Beer

The Wheel Apizza Pub

HenHouse Brewing Co.

Seek Beer Co.

“Because there are so many hyped-up breweries especially in California, I like to look at the Pacific Northwest for overlooked jewels. One brewery that I feel may be somewhat overlooked is Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery in Hood River, Ore. We took a rowdy crew of farmers to Double Mountain and almost drank them out of their Vaporizer Pale Ale. I’m not sure if we are welcome back — I’m pretty sure the CFO was dancing on top of a table — but man, what a great effing time, amazing beers, and culture!” —Jeremy Marshall, head brewmonster, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, Calif.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Living Häus Beer Co. in Portland, Ore. [Co-owners] Mat Sandoval and Conrad Andrus are two of the nicest people out there. They’ve ‘been there, done that’ in the industry, and are salty as hell in the best possible way. Never buying into hype-of-the-moment trends, their beer is exceptionally well made and drinkable, and their delicious lagers and hoppy beers are what I — and quite a few other brewers I know — grab at every opportunity. I think of them fondly as the ‘brewer’s brewery,’ and I am fortunate to call them friends.” —Colin Lenfesty, founder and director of brewing and blending, Holy Mountain Brewing Company, Seattle

“Sage Brews in L.A. is such a gem. It’s tucked into an awesome regenerative restaurant housed in a historic building on Sunset Boulevard. Head brewer Kimberly Rice is a Jill-of-all-trades, and it shows in her innovative lineup of beers, kombuchas, and sodas. She focuses on brewing locally, seasonally, and 100 percent organic; her commitment to sustainability inspires me. Kim is always discovering a new grain or technique with the aim of producing the best flavors with respect for the planet. Every visit promises something new, fresh, and surprising on the menu!” —Chelsey Rosetter, cofounder, Benny Boy Brewing

“Block 15 Brewing is one of the most underrated breweries on the West Coast. They offer exceptional West Coast IPAs and a wide range of styles, including a phenomenal wild program. If you ever come across Super Nebula, make sure to give it a try. It could be one of the best barrel-aged stouts in the nation.” —Ivan Dedek, director of brewing operations, Meier’s Creek Brewing Co., Meier’s Creek Brewing Company, Cazenovia, N.Y.

“I’d say the most underrated West Coast Brewery is Los Molinos Beer. This little gem opened about three years ago, and it’s nestled down in the coastal hills of San Clemente, about a quarter-mile from the beach in a cluster of small bohemian business parks where most of the stores shape and design world-class surfboards. Los Molinos’ beer offerings fit right in amongst the mellow, laid-back vibe of San Clemente with a decent amount of crisp, dry, refreshing lagers and bright, tropical-inspired IPAs. Their taproom team is fun and engaging and they have a great food menu, which makes it easy to stick around for multiple beers and enjoy the Baja-style feel you get from this place. Just get there early; the secret amongst the locals is out, so this place fills up fast.” —Trevor Walls, chief brewing officer, Brewery X, Anaheim, Calif.

“Aslan Brewing Co. in Bellingham, Wash., comes to mind. They’re an organic brewery that makes great beer with a focus on sustainability and environmental impact. Their English-style brown ale is especially nice on a cloudy Northwest day. They also periodically brew beers with fully salmon-safe ingredients, and their most recent release [of this type of beer] is a classic example of a balanced yet piney West Coast IPA. They also have great food in the brewpub if you get a chance to visit in person.” —Gordon Taylor, Bartender, Strong Rope Brewery, Brooklyn

“One of my favorite local spots is everywhere beer. Their team has something like five decades of collective industry experience [gained] from coming up through some of Southern California’s best-known breweries. But what this gang of goobers is doing together now in Orange is so fresh and fun: From their charming brand design and light-soaked taproom to their wide range of liquid offerings, the everywhere team has focused on serving joy and building a rich connection to their little slice of Orange County. Be sure to try their ‘community garden,’ a small-batch, rotating radler that gets finished with fruit sourced from their fans’ home gardens.” —Lindsay Langdon, creative director, Bottle Logic Brewing, Anaheim, Calif.

“In 2021 while on a family vacation, I had a delightful discovery in Eugene, Ore: The Wheel Apizza Pub. This artisan pizzeria brewery is a treasure trove of culinary excellence, often overlooked yet truly deserving of acclaim. Inspired by New Haven-style ‘apizza,’ their naturally leavened dough and locally sourced ingredients create unforgettable flavors. Coupled with brewer Toby Schock’s expertly crafted in-house brews, it’s an experience that tantalizes the taste buds. It’s high time this hidden gem gets the recognition it merits as a pinnacle of Eugene’s vibrant culture.” —Isaac Patient, head brewer, Sixpoint Brewery, Brooklyn

“While the famous West Coast breweries do live up to their reputations, there are many lesser-known breweries deserving of much more fanfare than they receive. One that stands out to me as particularly underrated was HenHouse Brewing Co. They have put out some of the best hazy IPAs I’ve tried through their Conspiracy Series beers, and yet few people I know are singing their praises — but they should be. Even after making hazy IPAs on the East Coast for the last five years, I look forward to having HenHouse’s beer again as soon as I’m back in the Bay Area.” —Daniel Gadala-Maria, head brewer, Finback Brewery, Glendale, N.Y.

“When I was out in San Diego for a festival in May, I had the pleasure of meeting some of the staff from Seek Beer Co., including owner and brewer Dave Ohmer. They were all very friendly, down-to-earth people who truly care about quality and know how to make exceptional beer. They’ve already made a name for themselves in San Diego, but probably don’t get mentioned enough by everyone else. As someone who appreciates simple yet flawlessly executed classic styles like lagers and West Coast IPAs, I was impressed with everything I tasted at Seek. Definitely worth including on your tour next time you’re in town.” —Tyler March, co-founder/head of operations, Wild East Brewing Co., Brooklyn

*Image retrieved from Aleksandrs Muiznieks via stock.adobe.com