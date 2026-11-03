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When looking for quality brews, the word “cheap” can carry a negative connotation that makes some consumers shirk away. But there’s a wide world of crushable, delicious beers to be found on the lower end of the category’s price range.

Craft beer purists may be surprised to learn that those who work in the industry, especially brewers, are often reaching for a budget brew that they swear by. So we went ahead and asked 10 brewers which so-called “cheap” beers deserve a little more notice and applause. Some called out industry favorites while others delved into their memories for a nostalgic brew they associate with a loved one. And one brewer found a cheap beer to fall in love with on a blind date that was otherwise forgettable.

These brewers will tell you that a great beer can be found at any price point — and it may be sitting on the shelf at your local grocery store. There’s a reason certain mass-produced beers persist on the market. As the legendary lover of all things food and drink, Anthony Bourdain once said: “Good is indeed good forever.”

The most underrated cheap beers according to brewers are:

Narragansett

Coors Banquet

Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve

Miller Genuine Draft

Tecate

Dale’s Pale Ale

Hamm’s

Montucky Cold Snacks

Pacifico

“My answer would have to be Narragansett. Without a doubt. I went on a blind date a few years back and had it on draft at a local bar. It was the only part of the date I remembered. I totally fell in love with it right then and there.” —Savannah Roberts, head brewer, Triple Crossing Brewing, Fulton, Va.

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“I’ll say Coors Banquet even though I feel like that’s not even remotely a hot take amongst brewers. I’ve never been with a gathering of craft brewers west of the Mississippi that didn’t end up with everyone drinking Banquets.” —Mike Beebe, head brewer, Melvin Brewing Company, Alpine, Wyo.

“My answer would be Coors Banquet. I like that it’s very easy to drink, has a present malty sweetness, and has more body than other ‘cheap’ beers.” —Heather Opheim, brewer and bartender, Deviant Wolfe Brewing, Sanford, Fla.

“For the most underrated cheap beer, I’m gonna have to go with Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve. Henry Weinhard was definitely one of my dad’s go-to beers. And having basically grown up with it, when I came of drinking age, I was seeking out other beers that weren’t my dad’s. So I went through a really long stretch of not drinking it. But a couple of years ago I was helping someone move, and they had Private Reserve. And I’ll be damned if that beer wasn’t refreshing as hell. Had a moment where I thought, ‘Sh*t, the old man knows his stuff!’” —Michael Daly, head brewer, Here Today Brewery and Kitchen, Seattle

“Sure everyone loves Miller High Life, and I myself have proclaimed many a time that ‘I like my Miller’s Lite and my Coors’ Heavy,’ but when it comes to underrated cheap beers, I’ve always hung my hat on a hook underneath a bar that is serving ice-cold Miller Genuine Draft. I’ll never forget those gold-and-black cans in my grandpa’s fridge, there’s still something joyously liberating in a pint of MGD… especially if you can actually find it on draught!” —Joseph Isaac, head brewer, Third Window Brewing Company, Santa Barbara, Calif.

“I think that the most underrated cheap beer in the market is Tecate. As a Latina, I might be biased. But I find Tecate crisp, crushable, and just perfect with a lime. The other day I went to a concert venue and had three 16 ounce Tecates. My bill was $10.40. I thought that was crazy — at a concert venue? I live in an affordable city, sure, but that tab was so cheap that the beer tasted even better. I don’t know if that makes any sense. But I enjoyed the hell out of it!” —Maria Shirts, brewer, Sapporo USA, Richmond, Va.

“An underrated cheap beer, in my opinion, has to be Dale’s Pale Ale. An old-school American Pale Ale for just $6 at my go-to beer bar in Brooklyn? Hard to beat that. Classic hop character, a balanced malt backbone, and that crisp, bitter finish that makes you want another sip.” —Bert Chery, brewer, Finback Brewery; owner and head brewer, Adapt Beer Project, Queens

“It’s only been the last couple of years that I learned about Hamm’s. I wish I had more access to it out in western Mass. because it would certainly be my go-to. The 12 ounce, easy drinking can is a gem.” —Sarah Real, owner and head brewer, Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield, Mass.

“I’m thinking Montucky. It’s always been a solid crushable light lager. At H-E-B grocery here, you can get a 30-rack for $25, and they still donate to local organizations in the communities where their beer is sold.” —Sarah Cervera, brewer, Big Country Organic Brewing, Austin

“I’m gonna go with Pacifico. It’s the perfect beer for a hot day in the backyard, and its price point is typically better than the other Mexican lagers you find in the grocery store. I find it to have a little less heft to it than a Modelo, but a little more character than a Corona, which, to me, is the balance that I’m looking for in a cheap beer that you can drink all day” —Bobby Sciacca, brewer, King’s County Brewer’s Collective, Brooklyn