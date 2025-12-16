There are plenty of misconceptions around Scotch that may intimidate people from jumping into the category: They’re all smoke bombs. They’re only for experienced drinkers. It’s an expensive category to get into. These elements are admittedly indicative of a few specific Scotch labels, but they do not represent the category as a whole in any way. Still, these tropes continue to hang around Scotch whisky’s neck like a tartan scarf, and their clutch could be tight enough to prevent a person from discovering a style they might actually love.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Scotch whisky bottles on the market that obliterate these misconceptions. These bottles provide perfect entry points for newcomers to get into the category and explore exactly why so much of the narrative surrounding Scotch whisky consists of shopworn clichés. But which ones provide the ideal start to a person’s Scotch journey? We asked 13 bartenders to weigh in on the subject.

The best Scotch for beginners, according to bartenders:

The Macallan 12-Year-Old Sherry Oak Cask

The Balvenie DoubleWood 12

Dalwhinnie 15

Nc’nean Organic Single Malt

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Dewar’s

Lagavulin Offerman Edition

The Macallan 12 Double Cask

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Monkey Shoulder

Glenfiddich 12

Glenmorangie 10

The Glenlivet 12

AnCnoc 12

Glengoyne 12

Chivas Regal 12

“My choice would have to be The Macallan 12-Year Sherry Oak Cask. Macallan has been one of the most trusted names in the industry for a reason. They have impeccably crafted whisky, and the sherry cask adds depth while maintaining a smooth, very well-defined flavor. This has always been one of my favorites, and it is usually very easy to find — and at a reasonable price, too!” —Michael Hartshorn, general manager, The Local Tavern, Atlanta

“I chose The Balvenie 12-Year-Old DoubleWood because it’s one of the most approachable and well-crafted introductions to Scotch whisky. Matured for at least 12 years in American oak ex-bourbon barrels and then finished in Spanish oak ex-oloroso sherry casks, it showcases how dual maturation can create both balance and depth. The ex-bourbon wood brings soft notes of vanilla, honey, and gentle oak, while the sherry finish adds layers of dried fruit, nuttiness, and subtle spice. What makes it especially appealing for beginners is its smooth, unpeated style. It avoids the smoky or heavily peated character that can be challenging for first-time whisky drinkers, offering instead a rounded, well-balanced, and harmonious experience that’s easy to enjoy right away. Versatile enough to be enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or even over ice, it helps newcomers explore and understand what they like in a Scotch.” —Carmine Marano, head bartender, Advocatuur, Amsterdam

“I consider Dalwhinnie 15 Year to be one of the most approachable whiskies out there, appreciated by beginners and even seasoned whisky drinkers alike. Coming from the highest distillery in Scotland — situated between Perth and Inverness just north of the Drumochter Pass — it carries a gentle Highland elegance. The nose brings a welcoming mix of toffee, sweet nectarine, custard, apple peels, peaches, pears, and a soft hint of smoke. The palate is smooth and malty, with creamy vanilla and honey-coated almonds. A long, comforting, lightly spicy finish leaves lingering almond notes, making it flavorful yet never overwhelming.” —Omar Bautista, beverage manager, Boro Brine, Brooklyn

“In my opinion one of the best Scotch whiskies for beginners would be Nc’nean Organic Single Malt. A relatively new distillery on the scene, Nc’nean is already producing some wonderful liquid and their flagship Organic Single Malt would be a great place for anyone starting out on their whisky journey. Both fruit forward and elegant, [the whisky’s] notes of stone fruit, citrus, and spice make for an easygoing but delicious dram. Nc’nean also prides itself on doing things the right way and is a trailblazer for sustainability within the Scotch whisky industry.” —Adam Montgomerie, general manager, Equal Parts, London

“Johnnie Walker Black Label offers an ideal blend of smoothness, complexity, and balance at a fair price. It delivers caramel, toffee, apples, chocolate, and vanilla, finishing with a bit of smoke. It’s consistent, blended from 40 malts and grain whiskies representing Islay, Speyside, the Highlands, and the Lowlands and aged for a minimum of 12 years. It’s great at home neat in a Glencairn glass, a highball, a Rob Roy, a Penicillin, and the well. Taste it and discover why it’s the benchmark of blended Scotch whisky.” —Marc Lee, event bartender, Ripe Catering, Seattle

“We use Dewar’s as our rail Scotch because it’s one of the best entry points into the category, with a great price point. Its profile is approachable, which makes it ideal for guests who are new to Scotch or unsure of where to start. It also gives bartenders room for suggestive selling: After someone has ordered Scotch and once you know their flavor preferences, you can guide them toward the right style or cocktail. Dewar’s works beautifully in classics like the Hot Toddy, Penicillin, or Rob Roy, where the guest can experience the character of Scotch without being overwhelmed. It’s versatile and sets a good foundation for establishing an understanding of the category.” —LP O’Brien, global creative director of beverage, F1 Arcade, Washington, D.C.

“As far as beginner Scotches go, I think Ron Swanson had it right with Lagavulin. While it’s not the brand’s flagship label, Lagavulin’s Offerman Edition is nothing to sneeze at, and it’s about a third cheaper than the brand’s 16-year bottle.” —Sam Wood, owner and bartender, Adventure Time Bar, Denver

“The whisky I recommend for those new to Scotch is The Macallan 12 Double Cask. It’s perfect for beginners thanks to its harmonious profile: creamy fudge, citrus, vanilla, and soft spice on the nose, followed by honey-toffee, orange peel, and gentle wood spices on the palate, finishing with sweet oak. It’s never overwhelming, neither smoky nor excessively intense, and avoids the peaty punch that can discourage newcomers. Its silky, delicate structure makes it an ideal first step into whisky appreciation. I always suggest enjoying it neat to fully appreciate its balance and clarity.” —Mirko Furci, head bartender, Scarfes Bar, London

“The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. It’s matured in traditional whisky oak casks before being transferred to casks that previously held Caribbean rum for a final period of maturation. After 14 years, it is ‘finished’ in American oak casks previously filled with a blend of carefully selected West Indian rums. The results are excellent. Rich, sweet, and creamy toffee combined with fresh fruit notes on the nose. On the palate, it’s rounded with vanilla and sweet oak notes with a fruity character that develops with time. Its finish is soft and lingering.” —Michael Jensen, owner and mixologist, 430 PKWY, Honolulu

“I have to go with Monkey Shoulder. This is a great, easy Scotch for someone new to the spirit. It also works well in cocktails, making it easier to build up that acquired taste.” —Ryan Garrison, senior bartender, Sugar Monk, New York City

“Glenfiddich 12, The Macallan 12, and The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 are the three single malts I recommend most often to beginners. Each offers a different approach to Scotch: Glenfiddich’s fresh and fruity, The Macallan’s rich and sherried, and The Balvenie’s honeyed and warm. All three remain balanced, accessible, and fairly priced for their quality. They help newcomers understand the category without overwhelming their palate. Beginners get a true sense of Scotch’s range while pairing beautifully with food. From Glenfiddich’s fresh pear notes to Macallan’s sherried richness and Balvenie’s honeyed warmth, each complements a different style of bite and offers strong value for the price.” —Carol Berger, owner and executive bourbon steward, Bourbon Eventure, Bucks County, Pa.

“For beginners exploring Scotch, I always suggest starting with approachable single malts like

Glenmorangie 10, The Glenlivet 12, or Balvenie DoubleWood 12. They’re light, fruity, and welcoming, whiskies that helped me appreciate balance before complexity. AnCnoc 12, Glengoyne 12, and Dalwhinnie 15 are also favorites for their gentle profiles: Dalwhinnie is one I often use when introducing friends to Scotch because it’s so easy and comforting. Among blends, Chivas Regal 12 and Johnnie Walker Black offer great value and consistency. My advice: Start sweet, avoid heavy peat at first, add a splash of water, and enjoy the journey.” —Sebastiano Cristofanon, bar manager, Nightjar, London

“Dewar’s. It’s the true, old-school, entry-level blender Scotch. Don’t f*ck with it.” —Matt Reeves, bartender, The Cricket Club, West Cape May, N.J.