Over the past handful of years, one of the biggest trends in bourbon has been the proliferation of high-proof, cask-strength whiskey releases. Before they’re packaged, whiskeys are usually diluted with water to bring them down to an easier-to-drink proof. Cask-strength whiskeys, however, are sold at their full strength. When producers deem them ready, they remove the bourbon from the barrel and bottle it without dilution, preserving the intensity of the whiskey.

Many whiskey enthusiasts see barrel-proof products as the purest form of a bourbon. They tend to drink a little hot, with alcohol content wavering between 100 and 140 proof. But many drinkers love the no-holds-barred punch of flavor and aroma that these cask-strength whiskeys deliver.

After the 1988 introduction of Booker’s, the first commercially available, modern cask-strength bourbon, the category has grown exponentially with a few notable, extremely popular, high-end expressions. We asked 12 bartenders to recommend their favorite underrated barrel-proof bourbons, to help you cut through the noise and find out which bottles are worth the hunt.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The most underrated cask-strength bourbons, according to bartenders:

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Charles Goodnight Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Old Grand-Dad 114

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength

George T. Stagg

Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Strength

Booker’s Bourbon

Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series: Goose Island

Larceny Barrel Proof

Penelope Barrel Strength

Stagg Jr.

“Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is my pick for cask-strength bourbon. At this level of ABV, the heat usually takes over, without the base notes to back up the blast of booze hitting your palate. Not here — this bottling attacks with floral and citrus notes, but the magic is in the back of the palate, with cinnamon and lighter molasses notes catching in the long finish.” —Nick Daddona, bar director, Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

“The most underrated cask strength bourbon is the Charles Goodnight Texas straight bourbon whiskey at 115 proof. I haven’t seen it around in many places but if you stumble upon it it’s definitely worth a try. We’ve had many guests keep coming back for it. It has a great warm toasty aroma that’s perfect for the fall and winter. I’d recommend it enjoyed over a nice large cube.” —Hailey Donovan, bar manager, Northern Spy, Canton, Mass.

“One of my favorite cask strength bourbons would have to be Wild Turkey Rare Breed. It is a blend of their 6-, 8-, and 12-year-old stocks undiluted with water to create a powerful 116.8 proof. Even with it being that high in proof, it is still remarkably smooth and easy to sip on. I enjoy it best neat and pick up a heavy burnt orange scent on the nose. The palate is spicy up front, with a touch of caramel. The finish is long and dry, with a lot of autumn baking spice and pepper. This bottle is perfect to have around for the holidays.” —Olivia Fernandez, bartender, The Ballantyne, Charlotte, N.C.

“I spent time working in Northeastern dive bars tasting many bottom-shelf bourbons. One day a veteran bartender I knew told me to try Old Grand-Dad Bonded and then move up and try Old Grand-Dad 114. That experience sticks with me and to this day. I prefer to use Old Grand-Dad 114 in an Old Fashioned or as a Boilermaker. Old Grand-Dad 114 has notes of Madagascar vanilla and clove. It reminds me of warm snickerdoodles during the holidays.” —Justin LeClair, owner and bartender, NightBloom, New Orleans

“Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is a rare, small-batch bourbon finished in port wine barrels, with each yearly release offering a unique proof and flavor profile. The 2023 edition, bottled at 118.2 proof, brings creamy cherry, caramel, and marshmallow flavors, rounded off with hints of baking spice, oak tannins, and red wine on the finish. The 2022 release, at 119.8 proof, has notes of apple, caramel, and brown sugar with a rich, dessert-like creaminess. Carefully crafted from select barrels aged up to 14 months, each annual release is indulgent and complex.” —Gio Reyes, bartender, Amara Resort and Spa, Sedona Ariz.

“When it comes to cask-strength bourbon, one that stands out is George T. Stagg. This iconic release is a quintessential cask-strength whiskey, offering rich notes of toffee, chocolate, and tobacco. What sets it apart is how the high proof is remarkably well integrated, making the cask strength feel more subtle than most — resulting in a smoother, more refined sipping experience.” —Matt Maretz, principal bartender, Employees Only, NYC

“Old Forester Single Barrel Strength is an underrated cask-strength bourbon because it combines bold, complex flavors with a smooth finish, thanks to Old Forester’s classic high-rye mash bill. Each barrel is unique, offering rich notes of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak, yet maintains impressive balance despite the high proof. Unlike many premium bourbons, it’s also more accessible and affordable, making it a hidden gem for both casual drinkers and serious bourbon enthusiasts. Its approachable heat and depth of flavor make it versatile for sipping or mixing, bringing strong value to the cask-strength market.” —Benjamin Kirk, beverage director, Bastia and Caletta, Philadelphia

“The most underrated cask-strength bourbon is Booker’s Bourbon. Booker’s Bourbon is a highly acclaimed small-batch bourbon crafted by the Jim Beam Distillery as part of its premium collection. Named after master distiller Booker Noe, it’s known for its bold, full-bodied character, bottled uncut and unfiltered straight from the barrel. Booker’s typically ages between six and eight years, allowing deep, complex flavors to develop, with notes of vanilla, oak, and a rich smokiness. Each batch is unique, hand-selected, and slightly varies in proof and taste, making it a favorite among bourbon enthusiasts for its authenticity, depth, and commitment to traditional bourbon-making methods.” —Billy Langenbacher, lead bartender, Amara Resort and Spa, Sedona, Ariz.

“One of the most underrated cask-strength bourbons would be the new Bardstown Bourbon Company collaboration with Goose Island — it’s fantastic. It is finished in Goose Island Bourbon County Stout barrels, so it is an ex-bourbon cask used to age stout, and then back to being used for bourbon. The distillery has quickly become an absolute powerhouse in whiskey distillation. In their collaboration series, they work with other whiskey distilleries, wineries, breweries, or cooperages to take their own whiskey and finish it with another brand that is at the top of their field. This expression has wonderful malty notes with a bright bourbon kick and clocks in at just 100 proof for cask strength.” —Ben Wald, head of beverage programming, The Flatiron Room, NYC

“I would definitely say Larceny Barrel Proof is one of the most underrated barrel-proof bourbons out there, especially because it’s so easy to find. The wheat helps tone down the heat from the high proof, so it’s not as spicy as you might expect. Instead, you get these great dessert-like flavors. It’s a bourbon that’s bold but not overpowering, and that balance is what makes it stand out.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, The Mothership, Milwaukee, Wis.

“I’ve enjoyed many cask-strength bourbons over the years but one that really stands out to me recently is Penelope Barrel Strength. At 114 proof it drinks comfortably and is assertive without being overly aggressive. One of my favorite pairings with a glass of bourbon is pecan pie. So I have a particular affinity to this expression because it carries with it sophisticated traits of pecan on the nose and palate that I specifically enjoy. Also, because of its four-grain mash bill it comes across as a more full and complete sip with a quite lovely texture.” —Christopher Longoria, bar director, Copra, San Francisco

“Stagg Jr. is a fantastic choice. Although it has gained popularity, it still flies under the radar compared to its more famous sibling, George T. Stagg. Stagg Jr. offers intense flavors with notes of dark chocolate, rich caramel, and a hint of spice, and it typically comes in at a high proof (around 130). It’s a great example of a cask-strength bourbon that balances power and depth without the hefty price tag of some other cask-strength options. This bourbon is uncut and unfiltered, so you get the full experience of its bold flavors.” —Abraham Flota, bar manager, Prospect, San Francisco

*Image retrieved from karandaev via stock.adobe.com