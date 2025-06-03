Bourbon drinks are staples of the modern cocktail movement, from the classic Old Fashioned to the contemporary Gold Rush. The spirit’s subtle sweetness and nuanced oaky notes play nicely with myriad modifiers and liqueurs, and this interplay can result in delicious drinks of remarkable character and depth. If you’re a bourbon fan, it’s likely you have a favorite bourbon cocktail.

You’re equally likely to think there’s at least one overhyped bourbon cocktail in existence. You may feel the drink is perfectly fine. You may even enjoy a properly made version of it on occasion. Yet even in these instances, you’re left wondering why it’s so popular — especially if you feel its popularity comes at the expense of an underrated bourbon drink.

Bartenders who enjoy bourbon and bourbon drinks more than likely feel the same way you do. But which cocktails do they feel are overrated? We asked 11 bartenders and bar pros to find out.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

It’s worth pointing out that if your favorite drink gets name-checked, it doesn’t mean it’s bad by any means. If you find it properly rated for your palate and it makes you happy, that’s all that matters. A bartender worth their salt will make you the best version of the cocktail they can despite their opinions. That’s called service, and it’s what a quality bartender does.

The Most Overrated Bourbon Cocktail, According to Bartenders

Old Fashioned

Whiskey Sour

Mint Julep

Whiskey Ginger

Old Fashioned as an Introduction to Bourbon Cocktails

Bourbon Old Fashioned

Ward 8

Brown Derby

Overly Complex Old Fashioneds

“The most overrated bourbon cocktail is arguably the Old Fashioned. It is a classic, and it is an elegant and reliable introduction to bourbon. But over time, it became the go-to bourbon cocktail, propped up on a pedestal of reverence. That is where the problem starts. Bartenders often treat [making] it like a sacred rite, but at its core, it is just bourbon, sugar, bitters, and a twist. That minimalism can be a crutch for cocktail programs. In many bars, ordering an Old Fashioned feels like checking a box instead of creating an experience. It is overhyped. Let others shine.” —Heidi Finley, head bartender, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Sarasota, Fla.

“Whiskey Sour. Don’t get me wrong, I love a well-put-together, textured cocktail, but too many bartenders come up short with ideas and fall back on this classic drink. Simplicity is key, and nailing three ingredients is not as easy as it sounds. Balance in this [drink] is paramount, and too many times have I ventured out to try a bar/bartender’s fun spin on it only to be disappointed. There is too much egg white, not enough sugar, clashing flavors from their bitters selection — the list goes on. The efforts to dress up simplicity are a bit stale at this point and my interest in this cocktail has dwindled.” —Chris Martinez, beverage director, Saint & Second, Long Beach, Calif.

“Mint Julep. The vessel that it comes in is so extra. I also don’t particularly like the flavors of mint and whiskey together — it tastes like you’re drinking bourbon after you’ve brushed your teeth.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, The Mothership, Milwaukee

“My most overrated bourbon cocktail is the cocktail that defines fragile masculinity the most: the Old Fashioned. Sugar added to a sweet spirit and bound with bitters is in the zeitgeist as a masculine and mature cocktail, but let’s call it what it is: training wheels for men that think it’s a tough drink and get easily emasculated by drinks in stemware. Bourbon can be absolutely amazing, and it doesn’t need the added sugar. That’s like ordering a sports car, then asking to have an automatic transmission put in. Drink Old Fashioneds if you want, I don’t care. I actually like them, too. But I also don’t sit around and pretend that an expensive bourbon is miles ahead of a cheap one when you add sugar to it.” —Jay Sanders, owner, Drastic Measures, Shawnee, Kan.

“The Whiskey Ginger is one of the most overrated bourbon cocktails. It’s a comfort-zone drink — safe, but uninspired. There are far more balanced and interesting options. Try a Whiskey Buck or Horse’s Neck instead, as both use fresh citrus to elevate the bourbon. Or go even simpler with a perfectly made highball: quality bourbon, ice-cold club soda, and a twist of citrus. When done right, it’s clean, crisp, and unforgettable.” —Lance Bowman, bar manager, UMMO, Chicago

“Coming from a whiskey house the Old Fashioned built, my answer is cautionary. This classic is praised as the quintessential whiskey cocktail and, too frequently, is used as a crutch — the rite of passage for those new to whiskey, rather than a thoughtfully chosen drink. Its simplicity is both its charm and its flaw. When haphazardly thrown together, sugar, bitters, and whiskey do little to showcase the spirit’s nuance. All too often, we as hosts and drinkers alike lean on it as a catch-all introduction to whiskey, sidelining more inventive or revealing cocktails. Although personally still my drink of choice, the Old Fashioned dances between its role as a classic heavyweight and an exercise in upholding the status quo.” —Sean Fitzmaurice, owner, Reserve 101, Houston

“I believe the most overrated bourbon cocktail is a bourbon Old Fashioned. While I prefer bourbon over rye when it comes to Old Fashioned drinks, many quality bourbons get overshadowed by the subtle ingredients of sugar and bitters. In my opinion, when guests are ordering a specific bourbon for an Old Fashioned, I always say that their bourbon would shine just by enjoying it neat or on a big rock.” —Cale Brown, co-founder, Jungle Bird 504; head bartender, Jolie, New Orleans

“I would have to say the Mint Julep is the most overrated cocktail. I struggle to believe the people who drink them on Derby Day really enjoy them. The sugar and mint mask the bourbon instead of enhancing it like any good cocktail should. If you are looking to keep the mint in your cocktail, a nice Blackberry Smash is always an option. It brings in brightness from the mint, lemon, and fruit. It is definitely a more rounded and balanced option.” —Dimitri Gellis, general manager, Fatpour Tap Works, Chicago

“I don’t know about overrated, because I don’t know anyone who actually likes this cocktail, but my pick would have to be the Ward Eight. Somehow too spirit-forward, too sweet, and too citrusy simultaneously, [it] leads to a confusing and unpleasant experience as it hits your tongue. This cocktail on its best day is one of the most unbalanced cocktails I’ve ever tasted.” —Kayla Mullin, bartender, Apothecary, Dallas

“When it comes to classic bourbon sours, the Brown Derby always makes the list. It’s a sleek, three-ingredient mix of bourbon, honey, and grapefruit juice and it’s beloved for its simplicity, but for me, it’s always felt a little… flat. The core flavors are there, but the balance isn’t quite right. Add just a splash of lemon juice, though, and suddenly it all comes alive. That extra zing lifts the drink, sharpening the edges and turning an unexciting cocktail into a crowd pleaser. Sometimes, the smallest tweak makes the biggest difference!” —Stuart Weaver, partner/general manager, Lady Jane, Denver

“My answer is the Old Fashioned, but that’s crazy because I love a good and simple Old Fashioned! I feel like a fraud. But so many people overdo it. Get that smoke away from my Old Fashioned. Please don’t light it on fire. And puh-lease, for the love of all things boozy, do not muddle any fruit in my drink.” —Kia Jordan Palmer, bartender, Bottle Rocket, Atlanta

*Image retrieved from Gecko Studio via stock.adobe.com