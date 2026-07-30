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We’re long past the point of proclaiming tequila having “a moment.” It’s arrived and taken up full-time residence within the bar community and drinks culture. This triumphant entry into the American mainstream has certainly helped change the spirit’s narrative. As the category’s popularity continues to expand, people have grown more educated about the spirit’s fundamentals, like how it’s made and what additive-free tequila tastes like. This has helped to weaken the unfair stereotype of tequila primarily being known as the liquid conduit for unsavory college memories.

A big reason for tequila’s blowup is the explosion of brands on the market over the last several years. New labels infiltrate back bars and bottle shop shelves with aggressive regularity, which is great news for the perpetually curious. Yet as is the case with any other spirit, serious tequila lovers usually have at least one go-to bottle they’ll always make room for in their collections, regardless of whatever’s new and shiny on the market.

With that in mind, we asked 15 bartenders to name their go-to tequila and what makes it the one bottle they can always depend on when it’s time for a tipple.

The best go-to tequilas, according to bartenders:

Tequila Ocho Blanco

Cascahuín Blanco

Avión Reserva Cristalino

G4 Blanco

Mijenta Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Tequila Ocho Reposado

Casa Azul

LALO

El Tequileño Still Strength

Mi Campo Reposado

Don Fulano Fuerte Blanco

Olmeca Altos Plata

La Gritona

Fortaleza

“My go-to tequila is Tequila Ocho Blanco. I love tequilas that let the agave speak for itself, and I always come back to Ocho because it’s so honest. Every vintage comes from a single estate, which I love because it treats tequila the way we treat great wine, where we let the land tell the story. It’s incredibly smooth, whether you’re sipping it over a large rock or mixing one of the cleanest Margaritas you’ll ever have. It brings bright citrus, minerality, and beautiful cooked agave to the glass, so you don’t need to hide it behind a bunch of sugar.” —Elishca Charles, general manager, Kann, Portland, Ore.

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“Cascahuín Blanco has become my go-to tequila. It’s still independent and family-owned, made with a ton of integrity, and it’s delicious. Don’t be afraid to mix cocktails with it either!” —Sean Hoard, partner and bar director, Pal’s, Portland, Ore.

“My go-to tequila is most definitely Avión Reserva Cristalino. When I’m having tequila, I prefer to have it straight or at least be the star of the show in a good cocktail. The Avión Cristalino is perfect for either. However, there is something magical about sipping this one over a big ice rock. Cristalino is made from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, aged, and double-charcoal-filtered to remove color and any harsh tannins, leaving the spirit clear, clean, and crisp. It provides a creamy, velvety mouthfeel while also being bright, herbaceous, and bold, supported by notes of caramel, salt, and lime zest. It is an absolute bombshell!” —Sammie Willford, bar manager, Tamasha Modern Indian, Raleigh, N.C.

“My tequila of choice for over a decade now has been G4 Blanco. The taste, process, history, and people involved with the brand since I was introduced to it have all been exceptional. For the price point, I’ve always found it to punch way above its price tag. It works incredibly well to sip and in stirred or shaken cocktails. I’ve been very happy to feature it on almost every menu I’ve written, and it’s always done very well for me.” —PJ Wagner, general manager, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, Chicago

“Mijenta Tequila Blanco. The power of the agave shines through on both the nose and palate, with a big punch of natural vanilla and earth-laden stone fruit, adding depth, body, and creaminess to my post-shift Margarita. It also plays very nicely in a split base with rhum agricole or Baijiu.” —Ricky Dolinsky, beverage director, Dandelion and Keepers, New York City

“As a beverage professional, I’m always looking for spirits that enhance a cocktail rather than dominate it. I chose Casamigos Reposado Tequila because it delivers the balance, versatility, and premium character that align perfectly. Rested in American oak barrels, it stands out for its exceptionally smooth profile. It offers notes of caramel, vanilla, subtle spice, and cooked agave that create depth without overpowering the other ingredients in a cocktail.” —Ross Boykin, general manager, Oribu, Washington, D.C.

“Tequila Ocho Reposado is one of those bottles that somehow always finds its way into my hand. The tequila’s time in the barrel adds just enough vanilla, baking spice, and soft oak to round things out, but never at the expense of the agave. Behind the bar, it’s my Swiss Army knife. It makes an incredible Margarita, shines in a spirit-forward tequila Old Fashioned, and when the shift is over, it’s one of my favorite pours to enjoy neat. And on its own is where it really flexes — rich cooked agave, bright citrus, pepper, and just enough oak to remind you the barrel was invited to the party, not that it is a party. The best part? This great tequila doesn’t come in a bottle that looks like a Power Ranger helmet or is sold by a celebrity posing shirtless on a beach. It is just delicious, well-thought agave.” —Oscar Simoza, spirits director, The Wig Shop and Bogie’s Place, Boston

“My go-to tequila is Casa Azul. This tequila is very versatile and blends quite well with all cocktail flavors. It also provides a pleasant experience while drinking neat. However, its most attractive attribute is that it is completely organic.” —Izzy Lewis, bar manager, Kanopi, White Plains, N.Y.

“My go-to tequila would be LALO. It’s clean, bright, and elegant, with a pure agave character that holds up beautifully in cocktails. I always go for a classic Paloma in the summer months.” —Kinga Mackowiak, director of food and beverage, Apple Blossom, Denver

“My current go-to is El Tequileño Still Strength. It has this incredible balance of cooked agave, bright citrus, black pepper, and minerality, but what really stands out is that even at still strength, it’s remarkably elegant. It makes a Margarita with incredible depth while still shining neat. It’s one of those tequilas that remind you why higher-proof spirits can actually be more expressive, not just stronger.” —Edgar Castañeda, bar manager, Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co., Chicago

“Mi Campo Reposado Tequila is always a go-to for me. First, it’s priced at just under $30, which makes it a great buy for the quality. It’s also aged in red wine barrels, giving it an added layer of complexity. This makes it ideal for experimentation with creative cocktails or simply enjoyed on its own.” —Wendi Cabo, general manager, Burl, Evanston, Ill.

“I have plenty of favorites, but my absolute go-to for a stellar Margarita is Don Fulano Fuerte Blanco. It’s bottled at 100 proof, and that higher ABV cuts through citrus beautifully. Crafted from 100 percent natural agave grown in rich volcanic soil, it delivers an incredible depth of flavor. Its vibrant, bright acidity makes it perfect for a Margarita.” —Aaron Kim, head bartender, 53, NYC

“While I’ve enjoyed plenty of tequila brands over the years, my go-to is Olmeca Altos Plata. It’s smooth, citrusy, zesty, and has just the right amount of peppery punch for making a banging Margarita with a little fresh lime and dry Cointreau. It’s crafted from 100 percent hand-harvested Blue Weber agave slow-cooked in brick ovens and crushed using the traditional volcanic stone tahona wheel. At around $27 a bottle, it’s an absolute steal.” —Brandon Angelilli, beverage director, Yokai, Greensboro, N.C.

“La Gritona Reposado. It’s fully female operated, uses 100 percent recycled glass bottles, and contains zero additives —what’s not to love? A small staff of local women oversee production from start to finish, which screams quality to me. Master distiller Melly Barajas Cárdenas’s care and precision about the age of the plant and the soil in which it comes from truly speaks volumes about the high standard and love in every single bottle. I fell in love with La Gritona for its true, natural agave notes that shine effortlessly through their product. It’s a crisp, slightly vegetal, and easy-drinking product, and it pairs perfectly with a Modelo on my porch.” —Rebekah Frazier, bartender, Bespoke, Wilmington, N.C.

“As a bartender, I’m always asked what my favorite tequila is, and my answer without hesitation is Tequila Fortaleza. They remain committed to traditional production techniques that many larger producers have moved away from. Despite its growing popularity, Fortaleza continues to use fully mature Blue Weber agaves, which deliver greater depth and complexity than younger agaves. It can be hard to find, but it’s absolutely worth seeking out.” —Carlos Hugo Meza, beverage director, BearLeek, Denver