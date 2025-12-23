One of bourbon’s greatest assets is abundance. There always seems to be something to discover with every bottle shop visit, from shiny new brands to special releases touting funky barrel finishes or hazmat-level proof statements. This makes it easy for any curious bourbon enthusiast to avoid getting into a rut.

But sometimes, being in that rut feels pretty damn good. Trying new bourbons may be exciting and fun, but the familiar flavors of a favorite bottle reached for on the regular delivers blissful comfort. This feeling used to be known as a Kentucky hug, and it can and should be if the tried-and-true bottle hails from the Bluegrass State. But as the last 20 or so years have demonstrated, this warm liquid embrace can come from just about anywhere in the country.

Having a go-to bottle of bourbon at the ready can be a godsend for a bartender. After all, they’re constantly exposed to new expressions, and not all of them are going to be winners. Nothing quite eases the experience of drinking crummy liquid like the taste of something well known and pleasing. With that in mind, we asked 10 bartenders to share what bottles they reach for when they just want something easy to soothe their palates and souls.

The best go-to bourbons, according to bartenders

Widow Jane 10 Year Old Knob Creek 9 Year James E. Pepper Decanter Barrel Proof Kings County Straight Bourbon Michter’s Green River Straight Bourbon Whiskey Elijah Craig Small Batch Middle West Bourbon Jefferson’s Ocean Old Forester Old Forester 1920 Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond



“When guests ask me what bourbon I drink, more times than not I point to Widow Jane 10 Year Old. They use pure limestone water to proof their bourbon, giving it a distinctive smoothness and minerality that sets it apart. Its layered notes of vanilla, oak, and gentle spice make it a whiskey I enjoy slowing down with, whether neat or in a simple well-made cocktail.” —Nelson Juarez, Bartender, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“I’m always happy to reach for Knob Creek 9 Year. The bottle’s 100 proof does a lot to not only lift the flavors, but also to balance them out. It covers a lot of territory, being pleasant on its own as well as strong enough to stand out in cocktails. Also super affordable, especially for a 9-year-old expression.” —Rob Rugg-Hinds, beverage manager, Carne Mare, New York City

“James E. Pepper Barrel Proof decanter bottle has been one of the best surprises to me in a while. If I want a nice neat pour at the end of the day, this hits the spot. I also love using anything local when I can, so the Kings County Straight Bourbon. It’s a unique mash bill with no rye, 80 percent corn and 20 percent malted barley, and it is a go-to at home or for the bar.” —Seth Gibbs, beverage director, The Rogers Garden, Brooklyn

“Michter’s is my go-to bourbon because it’s dependable without being boring, and it always tastes intentional. I love it not just for the bourbon itself, but for the distillery behind it and the care they put into every decision. From a pour that works effortlessly behind the bar to special releases like Bomberger’s and Shenk’s, Michter’s consistently shows a level of thoughtfulness that keeps me coming back.” —Lawson Bellinger, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“Green River Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It is bottled at 90 proof, which allows it to have the most versatility possible — palatable as a sipper, easy to work with in cocktails, and a price point that’s approachable as a called shot. The complexity is there while still being able to play nice with other flavors. That’s why we’re happy to use it as a base in a lot of our tropical cocktails since it’s both a vehicle for flavor without getting lost in the sauce.” —Kitty Bernardo, bar manager, Paradise Lost, NYC

“My go-to bourbon is Elijah Craig Small Batch. It checks every box I look for whether at home or working. It is proofed high enough to stand up in cocktails, nuanced enough with its malted barley and rye to make it a sipper on its own, or perfect enjoying a cigar with friends. It is a bourbon you aren’t afraid to pull off the shelf with your whiskey buddies and budget-friendly enough to bring two bottles to the tailgate. If you want a bourbon to bridge the snob and newbie gap, this is the bourbon you want.” —Gabe Sanchez, cocktail expert, Midnight Rambler, Dallas

“Middle West Bourbon delivers light tobacco notes, balanced spice, and a rich mouthfeel that shines neat or in a cocktail. It’s structured enough for slow sipping, yet versatile enough for a crushable Whiskey Smash. From winter warmth to summer refreshment, this is a bourbon built to perform across seasons without sacrificing depth or character.” —Alberto Chavez, beverage director, The Little Grand, Columbus, Ohio

“Jefferson’s Ocean became a favorite of mine after I visited the distillery during a trip along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The people, the way they talked about their process, and the care they put into the bourbon all felt so genuine. And then there’s the bourbon itself. Delicious.” —Julian Uribe, manager and corporate director of food and beverage, Kilgore Culinary, San Francisco

“Old Forester. It goes great with whatever beer I’m drinking, has the vanilla and barrel notes I want without being too ‘dry’ or sawdusty, deliciously round, and affordable. The 1920 expression from them is what I’m getting if I’m splurging.” —Tammy Bouma, bar manager, Lady Jane, Denver

“When I want a bourbon, I always lean towards a lil’ higher on the proof. It stands out more in an Old Fashioned and keeps me warmer on these colder nights. Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond fits these parameters to a T. From having a workhorse of a flavor profile to a 100-proof strength that’ll keep the frost at bay, OGD is A-OK with me!” —Tyler Park Skone, bartender, Maison Margaux, Minneapolis