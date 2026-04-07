Grabbing a pre-flight drink is the ideal activity to kill time at the airport for many people. It provides a sense of familiar comfort and a partial shield from the bustle and noise of airport corridors. It also gives people the best opportunity for them to sit back and relax as they wait to board the plane — something nearly impossible for non-first-class passengers to do on an actual flight.

The airport bar is a familiar environment for drinks professionals. Industry events, curated distillery trips, special out-of-town pop-ups, and general brand-related business can beckon bartenders and brand ambassadors to hit the road throughout the year. When they do, bellying up and ordering a drink is a key part of the air-travel ritual. It’s not quite as important as going through security without getting flagged for liquid containers larger than 3.4 ounces, but it’s pretty close.

The quality of the drinks on offer at the average airport bar can range from egregious to acceptable — though there are a few exceptions — so it’s usually best to play it safe. But what’s the most foolproof order that never fails on a long layover or when a flight is delayed (again!)? We asked 16 bartenders to name their go-to drink for when they’re chilling at the airport bar, waiting for their boarding call.

The go-to airport bar order, according to bartenders:

Double Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic

California Chardonnay

Pint glass Negroni

A local dark beer on draft

Aperol Spritz

Margarita

Sam Adams and a shot of Maker’s Mark

Mezcal neat

Paloma with mezcal

Scotch and soda

Espresso Martini

Local beer and a whiskey

Gin Martini

Irish Coffee

A macro beer and a shot of mid-tier whiskey

“My go-to airport order is a double Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic, tall with lime. It’s clean, refreshing, and just enough to take the edge off before a flight, whether you want to call it nerves or just getting into travel mode. The lime is non-negotiable. I like to think I’m getting a little boost of ‘electrolytes’ in there.” —Danny Sanchez, bar manager, Starlite, San Francisco

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“California Chardonnay! I’ll order it in the airport, on the plane, in a dive bar, or pretty much anywhere. I always know what to expect — it’s generally not offensive, whether it’s unoaked or has been soaking in 2x4s. I’ve become quite fond of my ‘garb Chard’ over the past decade.” —Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars, Hyatt, Nashville

“The anomaly that is a pint-glass Negroni will always be my airport order. Even as their availability in an airport has become fewer and farther between, when you hit the right place and it arrives in front of you, you’re ready for anything!” —Billy Killin, bartender, Jaji, Oakland, C alif.

“When I drink at the airport, I typically order beer. Specifically, I like to go for a local beer, always on draft, and usually something dark and malty. Sometimes I act on my impulses and order a shot of whiskey right before I board the plane.” —Sabrina Cookson, lead bartender, Call Me Pearl, Denver

“For the last 14 years, I have turned to a Gin & Tonic while at the airport without fail. It’s because I know exactly what I’m getting, it feels refreshing, and it just feels right. It will never fill me up to the point that I feel uncomfortable in the already-too-cramped seats, and at this point I believe that I have trained my body to have a Pavlovian response where the drink itself calms me as much as the alcohol.” —Xander Brown, Southern California Brandy ambassador, Gallo, San Diego

“I’m always an Aperol Spritz drinker at the airport. Whether I’m traveling for personal reasons or work, it’s a drink that makes me feel like I’m on vacation. It’s low-ABV, and it’s easy to execute at almost any airport bar or lounge.” —Chris Lemperle, beverage director, Crane Club, New York City

“My go-to airport order is always — and I mean always — a Margarita. One thing is for sure: No airport Margarita is the same! That’s the most fun part of ordering them! Will it be sour mix or fresh juice? Are they going to serve it up or on the rocks? Did they even give you a choice on a salted rim? Every time it’s a mystery and every time I quite enjoy my Margarita roulette! If I have the choice, it’s an Espolòn Blanco Margarita on the rocks with no salt and two lime wedges.” —Kapri Robinson, bartender, Allegory, Washington, D.C.

“Sam Adams and a shot of Maker’s. Every airport bar has both of them, guaranteed.” —Travis Tober, owner, Nickel City, Austin

“Unfortunately, I tend to be a nervous flyer, so at an airport bar I find myself most often sipping on the bar’s specialty mezcal neat. However, if I were to have a cocktail, I would order a Paloma, substituting the tequila for mezcal instead.” —Izabelle Lewis, bar manager, Kanopi and Bar XI, White Plains, N.Y.

“When I find myself at the airport — which is often, given my role requires extensive travel across the U.S. — identifying a solid airport bar or restaurant with good options is the first challenge to surviving the airport commotion. If this can be achieved, I would order myself the simple, humble, classic yet uplifting Scotch and soda, served in a tall glass with ice and an orange twist. We can all relate to feeling slightly beaten down by long travel days, especially in airports where time moves differently, but this classic long drink can lift one’s spirits amid the chaos of the aerial commute.” —Rory Glasgow, U.S. and Canada national brand ambassador, Benriach, Glendronach, and Glenglassaugh, Indianapolis

“For my airport bar order, I tend to stick to gin and vodka drinks. On my most recent trip, I started with an Espresso Martini to get my caffeine fix, and who doesn’t love trying every bar’s variation? Then switched to a gin Dirty Martini before the longer flight to help with pre-flight jitters and ‘nap cap’ (instead of night cap) to help me achieve a perfect power nap. I usually trust the bartender with their recommendations on gin and vodka for these cocktails. Everyone has their preference, but they are usually selecting what they think makes their best version of the drink.” —Kendall Turk, beverage director, Little Bird, Fairhope, Ala.

“Oh man! Best airport drinks! If it’s one of those massive airports like MSY, IAH, DFW, or LAX, I’m down for a local beer and a whiskey. I want to try something I maybe didn’t get when I’m in town but also something that’s a little familiar. Also, an airport Margarita is always a success. Something about that airport sour mix mixed with airport tequila, even if it’s snowing, is always a success. Never ever order an airport Guinness, though. I’ve been burned too many times.” —Ben Wald, head of beverage programming, The Flatiron Room, NYC

“Gin & Tonics are both my airport drink and my go-to wedding order. As long as the tonic isn’t flat, it’s pretty impossible to screw up and even a bad one is still relatively drinkable. I’ll also occasionally order a Gin Martini if I’m feeling bold or if my travels have been particularly rough.” —Brian Callahan, co-owner and beverage director, Darling, Cambridge, Mass.

“My go-to alcoholic beverage at an airport bar is always an Irish Coffee. I actually never specify how I’d prefer this order, but the fact that it’s never consistent is quite a roulette-like thrill. Sometimes it’s Irish whiskey and hot coffee. Sometimes it’s Baileys and hot coffee. Sometimes it’s a combination of both. No matter which way I receive this order, the mixture of booze, caffeine, and a touch of sweetness always seemingly cures my disorientation from long flights.” —Brian Evans, beverage director, Sunday Hospitality, NYC

“Ahh, airport bars. One of the most leveling playing fields in the world. I will sit at any airport bar, but I am very particular in what I order depending on the situation. I would say my most common order at a ‘generic’ airport bar is a classic domestic macro beer and a shot of mid-tier whiskey. It’s something that any bar can execute and already has on hand, and I only do up to mid-tier because that’s essentially paying top-shelf prices at a normal bar or restaurant. However, if there is a great bar like Cure in the MSY airport in New Orleans, I will dabble in a well-made cocktail.” —Alex Cuper, director of beverage and hospitality, Brasero and El Che Steakhouse and Bar, Chicago

“Beer and a shot, every time. Airports are not where I go to be adventurous — I want something fast, dependable, and satisfying. A cold beer keeps things light, the bourbon adds just enough edge, and together they strike the perfect pre-flight balance. It’s a classic for a reason: no fuss, no disappointment, and no need to scan a long cocktail list. In a setting where everything feels rushed and impersonal, that kind of consistency goes a long way.” —Will Murphy, general manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.