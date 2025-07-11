Waiting around for your departure time can be one of the worst parts of air travel, especially if there are much-dreaded delays. It’s for that reason exactly that so many travelers like to have a drink or two to take the edge off before hopping on board their flights. But not all airport bars are created equal. While some (or most, let’s be honest) leave something to be desired in terms of quality and ambiance, others hit it out of the park, offering well-made cocktails in a comfortable setting.

Here, we’re spotlighting some of the best airport bars from all over the globe based on drinks selection and general atmosphere. Some of these bars are accessible to all travelers, regardless of boarding class, while others are tucked away in private lounges for business- or first-class passengers on select airlines.

From bars that have been nominated for several James Beard awards to those offering cocktails developed by professional bar teams, check out 10 of the world’s best airport bars below.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

5 of the Best Non-Lounge Airport Bars

Cure

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, New Orleans, United States (MSY)

Opened in 2009 by Matthew Kohnke and Neal Bodenheimer, Cure is a must-visit New Orleans cocktail bar. Tucked in the city’s Garden District, the bar is widely credited with revitalizing the city’s craft cocktail scene and has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including a James Beard Award and a nod on North America’s 50 Best Bars list. But if there’s no time to visit the celebrated bar while you’re in town, don’t miss the chance to enjoy one of Cure’s cocktails at the MSY outpost opened in 2019. Located in Concourse C, the bar offers a handful of original creations in addition to New Orleans classics like the Sazerac and the Vieux Carré.

One Flew South

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta, United States (ATL)

For travelers looking for a knockout meal while passing through ATL (and willing to tough out a wait), look no further than One Flew South. Located in the international terminal on Concourse E, One Flew South first opened in 2009 and was the first high-end restaurant and bar at the Atlanta airport. The food menu includes a selection of Southern-inspired cuisine with international interpretations and a sushi bar, and the beverage program is equally impressive. Cocktails on offer include whiskey drinks made with Uncle Nearest and Four Roses while the wine list includes over 40 bottles, roughly 30 of which are also available by the glass. There’s also approximately half a dozen sakes on the menu, and an extensive collection of beers from Georgia and beyond. While the food and beverage program is sure to leave travelers satisfied, the service is truly where One Flew South shines — the bar and restaurant has been nominated for a James Beard for outstanding service twice.

Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Louisville, Ky., United States (SDF)

It’s unlikely that anyone passing through the Louisville airport will forget that they’re in bourbon country, but just in case they do, a visit to Book & Bourbon is sure to jog the memory. Opened in 2018, the bar was designed to celebrate the city’s deep ties to the bourbon industry and currently offers almost 100 distinct bottles of America’s native spirit. This includes rare and allocated bottles that are difficult to find in most places, let alone airport bars, including old bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, George T. Staff, and Jefferson’s Presidential Select. The bourbon and cocktail selections pair perfectly with the restaurant’s range of classic, Southern comfort food. Just be sure to note that Book & Bourbon is located in the pre-security area of the main terminal, so plan to go there before heading to the TSA line.

Vantage Bar

Auckland Airport, Auckland, New Zealand (AKL)

Travelers who enjoy a bit of plane-watching before they hop on board their own flight will love what Vantage Bar has to offer. Opened in September 2019 by Emirates Leisure Retail (a subsidiary of the Emirates Group), the two-story bar is located in Auckland’s international terminal and looks directly out on the runway. The bar primarily focuses on New Zealand beers and wines, and guests are encouraged to order a selection of one — or both — alongside their food for the best sampling of what New Zealand has to offer.

Airbräu

Munich Airport, Munich, Germany (MUC)

Munich is a city well known for its beer, so it should come as no surprise that the world’s first airport brewery is located in the Munich airport. Established in 1999, Airbraü is located in the Munich Airport Center between Terminals 1 and 2 and brews a selection of year-round and seasonal beers all in accordance with the 1516 German Purity Laws. Permanent beers include Fligerquell, 1918 Revolutionsbier, and Kumulus — a lager, strong lager, and wheat beer, respectively — all of which incorporate German Hallertauer Perle hops. Patrons are welcome to enjoy their beers alongside traditional Bavarian cuisine while they sit in the indoor tavern or outside in Europe’s largest covered beer garden. As the main location is between terminals, for travelers not switching from one to the other — or not wanting to exit security — there is a smaller location in Terminal 2 called Airbräu: Next to Heaven pouring the same beers.

5 of the Best Airport Lounge Bars

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club

LaGuardia Airport, New York City, United States (LGA)

Flyers carrying Chase Sapphire cards won’t want to miss a trip to the newly opened Lounge by The Club in Terminal B at LGA. The two-story lounge spans over 21,800 feet, ensuring travelers have plenty of space to relax and unwind before boarding. Inside, there’s a 360-degree bar serving eight signature cocktails developed by the team at NYC’s Apotheke and a wide range of premium spirits. The drinks on offer include the Sapphire, a gin- or vodka-based cocktail made with blueberry, goldenberry, lime, ginger, spices, and bee pollen that’s now served at all Sapphire lounges by The Club. Wine lovers can also rejoice as the wine program was curated by Parcelle, a beloved NYC retailer and wine shop.

Emirates First Class Lounge

Dubai International Airport, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB)

Emirates is regarded as one of the world’s best airlines, and considering Dubai is its hub, it’s no shock that the bars inside the airline’s first-class lounges are equally impressive. Emirates operates three first-class lounges in Dubai’s international airport, with one located in each of the three concourses — A, B, and C. The largest of the bunch is the one in Concourse A, which spans the length of the entire concourse and offers some incredible food and drinks. Emirates’ wine cellar houses hundreds of 20-plus-year-old bottles that the airline has been adding to its collection for over a decade. While the selection rotates regularly, in the past, wines on offer have included a 2006 Château Lafite Rothschild, a 2006 Château Pichon Baron, and a 2005 Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande. Each of these bottles goes for hundreds of dollars, and those with lounge access are welcome to simply pour them as they wish.

Lounge guests can choose to enjoy their wine throughout the lounge or in the cigar room, which is also equipped with a full-service bar stocked with premium spirits. And for those looking to grab a bottle on the go, be sure to stop in Le Clos, Emirates’ premium wine and spirits shop, before hopping aboard.

Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden

Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar (DOH)

There are two Al Mourjan Business Lounges operated by Qatar in the Hamad International Airport. For travelers wanting to feel like they’re sitting outdoors while they wait to depart, head to the newer concept, The Garden. The lounge overlooks the Orchard, a lush indoor forest with over 25,000 plants — including more than 300 trees, some of which measure over 40 feet tall. Inside the lounge, there’s a full bar serving various styles of wine, classic and original cocktails, and lots of compelling non-alcoholic options, including a non-alcoholic sparkling Chardonnay. Be sure to snag a seat on the balcony after getting a drink to enjoy the best view of the Orchard.

Swiss First Lounge E

Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH)

Swiss Air operates two first-class lounges out of its hub airport, but for the best drinking experience, travelers will want to head to the one in Terminal E. Primarily designed for those embarking on long-haul flights, there is plenty of space for flyers to spread out — and plenty of drink options to enjoy while they do. As guests enter the lounge, they’re greeted with a massive wine cabinet with 1,000 bottles of wine and a candy and Champagne bar typically offering four distinct cuvées. Continue on to the main bar to find an impressive selection of premium spirits and a wide range of wines from all over the globe. While not a part of the Swiss First Lounge experience, first-class passengers traveling through Terminal E also have access to the 28/10 Whisky Club in the Senator Lounge. Once inside, those lucky enough have the opportunity to taste over 200 whiskeys from all over the world, entirely free of charge.

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse

John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, United States (JFK)

Located on Concourse A of Terminal 4 at New York’s JFK airport is the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse. Visually, it looks like a swanky members club with a futuristic design and sharp pops of Virgin’s signature red color. Drinks flow freely throughout the lounge, with plenty of beers, ciders, and wine available, though the cocktail program is where the Clubhouse shines. The menu is quite expansive for an airport bar, with around 10 signature cocktails and a handful of specialty drinks developed by the team at Employees Only. And for those not looking to indulge pre-flight, the lounge menu also offers a number of non-alcoholic beers and mocktails made with Three Spirit.