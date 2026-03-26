Getting into whiskey usually requires a gentle approach. We may have a friend who kicked off their journey with a bottle of Laphroaig 10 and immediately appreciated its pronounced smoke and Band-Aid notes, but these intrepid souls are an anomaly. It takes time and experience for most folks to develop an appreciation for whiskeys with funky, aggressive profiles. It also requires trying delicious expressions of bourbon, rye, and other whiskey subcategories. Deliciousness is the prime mover here — starting a whiskey journey with a couple bottles of crummy juice will likely lead to a short excursion.

There are hundreds of quality beginner bottles to consider for your first step into the wonderful world of whiskey. The best ones, however, are good enough to remain an unwavering part of your home bar collection even as your palate evolves and you develop a taste for the more advanced stuff. Finding these bottles amid a sea of choice can be a tough assignment to undertake alone, so we brought in some reinforcements to help. Specifically, we asked 15 bartenders to name the one bottle they recommend for fledgling whiskey imbibers. Since their responses highlight the various categories within the whiskey umbrella, these choices can serve as a fine entry point for getting into different whiskey styles, too.

The Best Whiskey for Beginners, According to Bartenders:

Suntory Toki

Heaven Hill 7 Year Bottled-in-Bond

Wild Turkey 101

Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Rye

Maker’s Mark

Woodford Reserve

PaPaw’s Ridge Kentucky Bourbon

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Widow Jane 10 Year

Glenmorangie 12 Year

Four Roses Bourbon Yellow Label

Milam & Greene Provisions Bourbon

Weller Special Reserve

“Suntory Toki is the way to go when starting out on your journey with whiskey. It makes the perfect highball, with lots of cold soda water and a thin strip of lemon peel. Japanese whisky is an ideal way to experience the water of life, as it is not as bombastic as bourbon, rye, or Tennessee whiskey. It is also mild and lacks the smokiness of Scotch. Toki has a decorous refinement that is subtle, yet with enough complexity to contemplate the beauty of grain becoming sunshine.” —Toby Maloney, author, “The Classic Cocktail Sessions”

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“Heaven Hill 7 Year Bottled-in-Bond. When I began bartending, this was the bottle that first got me excited about bourbon. Beyond its historical significance, it features a high corn mash bill at 100 proof. It offers the perfect balance of complexity and sweetness, with enough punch to stand up against other ingredients in a cocktail. Whether you are sipping it over ice, or featuring it in a menu cocktail, it delivers every single time.” —Soren Olsen, bartender, Little Ned, New York City

“Whiskey has become such a large, and almost intimidating world these days, especially with all the single-barrel bottlings, bottled-in-bond options, and crazy cask finishes out there. I think it is important not to lose sight of the great everyday whiskeys. With that said, my go-to recommendation for someone looking to get into whiskey is Wild Turkey 101. It’s just classic in all the right ways with a touch of sweetness and a chewy ‘whiskey’ finish. The high proof also makes it great for cocktails. Whether you are shaking it in a Gold Rush or just sipping it neat, it’s one of the best whiskeys out there, particularly at its price point.” —Alex Cuper, general manager, Brasero and El Che, Chicago

“If you want to understand rye without getting roughed up by it, Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Rye is a very good place to start. It has enough real rye character to show you the shape of the category, but enough ease and charm that it never feels like homework. The price makes it an easy bottle to keep around, whether you’re pouring it neat at home or asking your favorite bartender to drop it into basically any classic, shaken or stirred, and let it quietly make the whole thing more interesting.” —Alexandra Kuechler Caffall, founder and bar lead, Too Soon, Portland, Ore.

“For beginners looking to dip into bourbon, Maker’s Mark makes an ideal starting point. Unlike many bourbons that include rye in the mash bill, Maker’s Mark uses red winter wheat as its secondary grain. That swap softens the whiskey’s profile, dialing back the peppery spice rye can bring and letting rounder notes of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak take center stage. The result is a bourbon that’s smooth, balanced, and approachable without feeling overly simple. It’s easy to sip neat, friendly over ice, and versatile enough for classic cocktails. For someone just starting to explore whiskey, Maker’s Mark offers a welcoming introduction to the flavors that define bourbon.” —Will Murphy, general manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“I’d highly recommend Woodford Reserve as an introduction to whiskey. It’s balanced, smooth, and not too strong — perfect for beginners. It’s great for sipping, with notes of vanilla, spice, and a touch of caramel. It also works really well in cocktails because of its orange citrus flavors. Overall, it’s an easy, versatile whiskey that you can enjoy neat or mixed or simply on the rocks.” —George Larsen, general manager, Il Cervo, Milwaukee

“PaPaw’s Ridge Kentucky Bourbon is a fantastic choice for new bourbon drinkers. Its smooth mouthfeel pairs well with its waves of butterscotch, caramel apple, and delicious hints of dark chocolate, all while letting its depth of flavor speak for itself. These notes reveal how interesting bourbon can be, but they do so in a way that isn’t overwhelming to a new bourbon drinker. Although I prefer mine on the rocks, it works just as well in an Old Fashioned. Either way, it’s as welcoming as your favorite local bar on a casual night out.” —Isaac Mackin, One Fourteen Bar on Whiskey Row, Louisville, Ky.

“A great place to start your journey into exploring whiskey is with Elijah Craig. This distillery is one of the grandfathers of bourbon, and in fact was the first distillery to age their spirits in charred new oak barrels — one of the hallmarks of modern bourbon production. Elijah Craig utilizes the same main mash bill across their different bourbon expressions, which allows a new bourbon drinker to explore the impact different aging techniques have on bourbon. Start with its Small Batch, which is proofed down to 94 proof and aged eight to 12 years. After that, try the Barrel Proof. It’s uncut, [meaning] straight from the barrel, and typically falls between 123 and 130 proof. Starting here will provide the guidance you need for all future bourbon purchases!” —Craig Stuck, general manager, Stock & Bond, Minneapolis

“Widow Jane 10 Year Bourbon is a great whiskey for beginners because it manages to feel refined without being aggressive, which is a rare combination in older bourbons. Bottled at a moderate 91 proof, it delivers a smooth, approachable sip while still offering real depth, with flavors like vanilla, maple, cherry, and gentle spice layered over a soft oak backbone. That balance means a new drinker can pick up on classic whiskey notes without being overwhelmed by heat or intensity. At the same time, its small-batch blending and 10-year age statement give it enough complexity to feel like a ‘serious’ whiskey, making it an ideal bridge between entry-level bottles and more advanced pours. In short, it’s beginner- friendly not because it’s simple, but because it presents complexity in a way that’s easy to enjoy.” —Keith Meicher, head bartender, Sepia, Chicago

“⁠Glenmorangie 12 Year, produced in the Scottish Highlands, highlights much of what single malt Scotch has to offer. Aged for 12 years in ex-bourbon barrels, this whisky provides notes of citrus, lemon, and honey on the nose, with creamy malt and vanilla on the palate. These friendly flavors make for an excellent ‘gateway’ whiskey to the world of Scotch for beginners. Best enjoyed neat or on ice.” —Luke Georgiadis, bar director, The Fountain Inn, Washington, D.C.

“One of the first whiskeys I ever purchased and still recommend is Maker’s Mark Bourbon. It’s a wheated mash bill, so it tends to be a little softer on the palate. It is not at an aggressive proof point, either. It comes in at around $25 and is available everywhere. The brand is also really focused on biodynamic and sustainable farming practices, which is a nice little bonus.” —Katie Brillinger, beverage director, The Americano, Atlanta

“My best recommendation for anyone new to whiskey is Four Roses Bourbon Yellow Label because it’s versatile and inexpensive. It’s aged in oak for at least five years, is 80 proof, and has notes of vanilla, honey, and orchard fruit, making it easy on the palate. It’s approachable to enjoy neat or on the rocks, but it lends itself well to a variety of creative cocktails.” —Wendi Cabo, general manager, Burl, Evanston, Ill.

“For those exploring whiskey for the first time, bourbon offers one of the most approachable introductions thanks to its natural balance and versatility. Perfect balance informs a great bourbon as well as a great bourbon cocktail, which makes Milam & Greene Provisions Bourbon an ideal start on anyone’s bourbon journey. Subtle sweetness from corn and spice from the rye showcase what to love in a neat pour, and the nuance of flavor complements classic whiskey cocktails perfectly. The liquid’s age as well as its origins — it’s a blend of Kentucky and Texas bourbons — also make a great trailhead for anyone looking for further exploration.” —Jessie Weeks, managing partner, The Archer, Jersey City, N.J.

“Elijah Craig Small Batch is a great entry point into whiskey. It delivers the signature bourbon flavors caramel, vanilla, and warm oak, without being too strong or harsh. It’s smooth enough to drink on its own, but also works perfectly in cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour. It’s not expensive; you can find it pretty much anywhere, and it gives you a really good idea of what bourbon is all about. It’s such a solid first bottle, you’ll keep coming back to it, even as you try others.” —Lawson Ballinger, lead bartender, The Joseph, Nashville

“My pick for a good beginner whiskey would be Weller Special Reserve. As most bourbon uses rye as a secondary grain, Weller uses wheat, which makes its bourbon have a little less bite, and has easier notes on the palate like caramel and vanilla. Pappy Van Winkle is made the same way, but for roughly $45 a bottle, Weller doesn’t break the bank.” —Adam Flynn, bartender, The Naturalist Bar & Lounge at InterContinental Hotel Houston, Houston