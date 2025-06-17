It’s no secret that tequila has become exceedingly popular throughout the United States in recent years. As more consumers clamor to get their hands on the agave spirit, though, prices have increased, with some previously affordable brands reaching full-on unicorn status. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of knock-out tequilas on the market offering some real bang for your buck.

To learn more about the best affordable tequilas, we asked 14 bartenders from across the country to share some of their picks. From blancos made by tequila royalty to expressions infused with 100 percent Mexican coffee, here are the best tequilas under $50, according to bartenders.

The best tequilas under $50, according to bartenders:

Siete Leguas Blanco

El Tesoro Blanco

Cimarron Blanco

Código 1530 Blanco Rosa

Tequila Ocho

Maestro Dobel

G4 Blanco

Arette Blanco

LALO Tequila Blanco

Nosotros Tequila

La Gritona Reposado Tequila

Costa Tequila

Alma del Jaguar Blanco

“My pick is Siete Leguas Blanco. It’s a phenomenal tequila that consistently over-delivers for its price point. What makes it stand out is its balance: bright citrus and peppery notes up front, with just enough earthiness and cooked agave character to give it depth. It’s crafted using traditional methods, including tahona-crushing, which really preserves the integrity of the agave. Siete Leguas Blanco is clean, flavorful, and versatile — it shines in cocktails but is just as enjoyable sipped neat. At under $50, it’s an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.” —Beau Bradley, head bartender, The Tyger, New York City

“El Tesoro Blanco is only $40 and is the best choice. This tequila is made by the tequila legend Carlos Camarena and sourced from highland agaves that are then cooked in ovens and tahona-crushed. As an additive-free tequila, we use it at our Puesto locations to make thousands of Margaritas.” —Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits, Puesto / Roma Norte, San Diego

“Cimarron Blanco — and Reposado in all honesty — are my absolute favorite tequilas, both at home and in the restaurant. They provide an incredible bang for your buck for quality. The agave is grown in the highlands and goes through a slow and low roasting process. No additives and natural fermentation with winemaker yeast create incredibly high-quality tequila without the mass-production colors and additives that make tequila taste fake. In short, it’s made the right way all for a very reasonable price under $30 per bottle (for the Blanco).” —Alex Cuper, beverage director, El Che and Brasero, Chicago

“I might be cutting it close on the price tag depending on where you’re shopping, but I’d have to go with Codigo Blanco Rosa. It’s additive-free, which we love, but what’s more special is the French oak Napa Cab barrel finish. It lends something so different, and I’m a big fan of different. There’s a nice berry note, an elegant blush hue, and still maintains those bright agave notes with a bit of pepper, but has a touch of floral to it. It’s just so unique and allows for some very interesting flavor combinations in cocktails. It’s very outside the box, which I love.” —Nick Hirsch, mixologist manager, RMD Group

“Tequila Ocho and Maestro Dobel are both great tequila options under 50 bucks. Each bottling of Tequila Ocho reflects the specific agave field and year of harvest, offering a sense of place and time — a rarity in tequila production. Maestro Dobel offers deep oak, vanilla, and caramel notes while maintaining a crisp, clean finish perfect for sipping or upscale cocktails.” —Will Dasco, director of food & beverage, The Ned NoMad, NYC

“A staple at home and behind the bar is always G4 Blanco. Master distiller Felipe Camarena is transparent with his practices, so you can be certain you’re enjoying additive-free, 100 percent agave tequila. It’s reasonably priced and easily accessible; the tequila has notes of cooked agave sweetness and viscosity, minerality, and herbaceousness that come in later, providing a lengthy, ever-changing finish that leaves you coming back for more.” —Jesus Muñoz, supervisor and agave expert, Jaguar Moon, Ventura, Calif.

“The best tequila under $50 in my opinion is Arette Blanco. With notes of melon and white pepper, this tequila, distilled by the Orendain family, has everything you need. The family focuses on small-batch production and quality and has been making tequila for five generations. The name is a tribute to a horse that won two Olympic gold medals in equestrian jumping. This tequila has history, family, small-batch production, and tastes amazing. I seriously love this brand.” —Alex Anderson, beverage director, Peychaud’s, New Orleans

“In my opinion the best tequila for under $50 would be G4, which sits in the $40–$50 range. G4 is produced by Felipe Camarena, one of the most respected [family] names in tequila, distilling tequila for four generations, hence the name. G4 is additive-free, using a 50/50 mix of spring and rainwater which imparts a unique softness and minerality to the tequila. The agaves are slowly cooked in brick ovens, not autoclaves, and then crushed with a mechanical tahona-style roller to preserve the agave flavor and avoid bitterness. This combination creates an earthy, clean, and deeply agave-forward final product. G4 is great for neat pours or a variety of craft cocktails alike.” —Mickey Stevenson, lead bartender, Four Walls at The Joseph Nashville, Nashville

“LALO Blanco is my go-to tequila for wallet-friendly excellence. It’s clean, expressive, and distilled with remarkable restraint. No additives. No shortcuts. Just pure agave clarity. Whether you’re pouring it neat or working it into a cocktail, LALO doesn’t just hold its own, it elevates the entire experience. There’s a confidence in its simplicity that is recognized immediately. At this price point, you’d be hard-pressed to find something as versatile, refined, and cocktail-ready.” —Jonathan Camacho, beverage lead / assistant general manager, Grand Banks, NYC

“I would say Nosotros Tequila made in Los Valles, Jalisco. It’s twice distilled in a stainless steel pot and made from 100 percent agave with no additives. Very smooth with a little sweet and rich flavor, it’s great for sipping or mixing in a cocktail.” —Hugo Lopez, bar manager, Bakan, Miami

“La Gritona Reposado Tequila ($39.99 at Astor Wine & Spirits) is my top affordable unique recommendation for a tequila. This lovely herbaceous tequila is perfect for a cocktail, but also one of the new tequilas I would enjoy sipping neat or on the rocks with a meal. The company is women-owned and -operated, and the tequila itself has no additional additives and is aged in reused American whiskey barrels. The agave plants are mindfully harvested and any remains after production are given to local farmers for cattle feed. The very unique hand-blown glass bottles are made locally from recycled glass. I enjoy the final product but also the impact of this tequila.” —Christiane Jones, head bartender, Chinese Tuxedo, NYC

“Costa Tequila is a standout in the world of tequila. With four distinct expressions, Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Café, there’s a flavor for every occasion. The Café expression, infused with 100 percent Mexican coffee, is perfect for mixing up an Espresso Martini, while the Reposado offers a smooth and rich sipping experience, especially on the rocks. At such a reasonable price point — starting around $25 for the Café and only $50 for the Añejo — it offers great value without compromising on quality. Plus, the fact that it’s locally owned adds a personal touch that makes supporting Costa Tequila even more rewarding.” —Gino Zwirecki, beverage manager, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“In my bartending career, I never quite fell in love with tequila as an ingredient. I was always more drawn to mezcal and its terroir-driven approach, but last summer I found a bottle of tequila worth praising. I attended an event with Alma del Jaguar Tequila and their Blanco expression truly blew me away. It’s a highland tequila processed through traditional methods and was created to help raise awareness and support their wild jaguar conservation efforts. It’s nuanced and makes one of the best Margaritas I’ve ever tasted. We keep it stocked here at The Chloe because it’s become a team favorite to offer to guests. Grab a bottle soon as they are just under $50 and starting to become available nationwide.” —Maximilian Menaker, beverage manager, The Chloe, New Orleans

“The best tequila under $50 isn’t in fact a tequila at all, but a mezcal. Del Maguey Vida Clasico is the best because it offers a high-quality, authentic agave experience at an accessible price point. It’s made using traditional methods with 100 percent espadín agave, which ensures a genuine flavor profile. The flavor is well balanced, with smoky notes complemented by hints of fruit and earthiness, making it appealing to both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts.” —Jessica Murphy, bar manager, RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge / Hard Rock Hotel New York, NYC

