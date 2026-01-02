Until 2000, most Scotch consumers saw single malt as the pinnacle. This was in part due to its simplicity: Single malt Scotch is made from just water, yeast, and malted barley. Then, Compass Box came along and shook things up.

After serving as marketing director at Johnnie Walker, American expatriate John Glaser launched Compass Box to shift conventions in the Scotch industry. Glaser sought to prove that blended Scotch whiskies — particularly blended grain Scotch whiskies — could share the premium spotlight with single malt Scotches.

Since its founding, Compass Box, which operates from a blending room in London, has garnered world renown not only for its game-changing endeavor, but also for its top-tier taste. Beyond its status as a Scotch industry innovator, here are six things to know about Compass Box.