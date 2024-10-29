Scotch can be intimidating. To those unfamiliar, it can conjure up images of swanky, dark bars, serious conversation, and rugged Scottish terrain — anyone else hear sheep bleating? And looking at a spirits list or bottle-shop shelf full of the smoky whisky, some may feel like they need a degree to decipher the selection. But Scotch can be approachable, too, and all it takes to explore it is a little guidance and a willing palate.

So, we went to the source –– not all the way to the land of the Scots, but to expert bartenders, bar directors, and mixologists who have come up with some perfect Scotches for beginners to reach for. Some suggested smooth picks that don’t sacrifice the complex profile the spirit is known for, while others chipped in options that won’t break the bank. Check out the best Scotches for beginners below.

The best Scotches for beginners, according to bartenders:

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

The Macallan

Lagavulin

Glenmorangie 10

The Glenlivet

Glenfiddich 12

Monkey Shoulder

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old

“I’d say a good beginner Scotch is The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14. It’s aged in rum barrels, so it offers smooth and sweet notes that soften the bite but still deliver a complex flavor. [It’s] more palatable for people who aren’t aficionados or don’t order Scotch regularly.” —Mike Lam, head mixologist, The Bar Downstairs and Kitchen, New York City

“I would suggest blended Scotches, like Johnnie Walker Blue, as the way to go. It’s got a smoother, more approachable profile, which will allow newcomers to get used to the general taste without being overwhelmed by the intensity.” —John Sizemore, director of restaurants and bars, Black Drum Brewing, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“Pretty much any single malt Scotch from the Highlands would be a great place to start when building your palate. Scotch from this region tends to be more approachable and less complex compared to the other regions of Islay, Speyside, and the Lowlands. Popular brands are The Macallan, Lagavulin (which has great age to it), and Glenmorangie.” —Colleen Kelly, director of food & beverage/mixologist/sommelier, Bernardus Lodge and Spa, Caramel Valley, Calif.

“People that want to dip their toes into Scotch should really start with blends or single malt Scotch from the Highlands and Speyside. Islay is the infamous Scotch that can be intimidating with its notorious peat. Blends or Highlands [expressions] are going to offer more honey, floral, and fruit notes with all of the classic whisky flavors like vanilla and oak. Some of my favorite foot-in-the-door Scotches are Glenmorangie, The Glenlivet, and Glenfiddich.” —Ryan Puckett, beverage director, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, Nashville

“Scotch is a highly complex spirit that can feel overwhelming for a beginner, but it doesn’t have to be! When starting out, focusing on flavor and how your versatile palate evolves is key. Two beginner-friendly options include Glenmorangie 10-Year and Glenmorangie 14-Year. The 10-Year offers a sweeter, approachable taste that is ideal for newcomers while the 14-Year introduces more complexity, providing a great profile contrast to explore. You can often find both in sample packs, making it easy and affordable to dive into Scotch tasting.” —Luis Tovar Zarate, lead mixologist, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, La Jolla, Calif.

“The Balvenie Caribbean Cask is a fantastic introductory Scotch. This particular bottling is a 14-year-old Scotch that is finished in American oak barrels that were formerly used to age rum, which adds beautiful aged notes of soft baking spices and toffee with a long finish to make for a standout sip.” —Juan Sanchez, food and beverage manager, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

“I discovered a mildly peaty Scotch that allows beginners to approach the big flavors of smoke and peat slowly but with integrity. Monkey Shoulder is a relative newcomer to the Scotch landscape. It was created for the younger Scotch drinker and does an excellent job of gently introducing you to the spirit.” —Jim Gallen, beverage manager, Hearth ‘61, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“For beginners looking to explore Scotch, I highly recommend Monkey Shoulder. This blended Scotch offers a delightful array of flavors and aromas from various regions, making it a fantastic introduction to the world of whisky. With its bright, citrusy notes and warm hints of honey, it’s approachable and inviting, perfect for those just starting their Scotch journey.” —Carlos Suarez, lead bartender, Harvest at The Ranch, Laguna Beach, Calif.

“For beginners who want to get into Scotches, I recommend starting with single malts and blended Scotches that have been aged 10 to 12 years. These whiskies are easier to find in store and won’t break the bank. Standouts like Monkey Shoulder, The Macallan 12, Johnnie Walker Black Label, and Glenmorangie are great Scotches to start out with.” —Richie Tray, head bartender, The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

“For beginners, I recommend The Balvenie’s 14-year-old Caribbean Cask. The rum-cask finish imparts rich toffee and fruit notes that make it approachable for those new to Scotch, while still offering enough complexity to be engaging. It’s smooth and well balanced, making it a great introduction to single malts.” —Christian Millwood, director of food and beverage, Park Terrace Hotel, NYC

“If you’re just starting out with Scotch, I’d definitely recommend either Glenmorangie 10 or Glenfiddich 12. They’re both excellent choices for beginners: smooth, approachable, and packed with flavor. They’re a great way to introduce your palate to the wonderful world of Scotch whisky!” —Grace Skarra, beverage manager, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Funner, Calif.

“Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old is a great beginner Scotch! For a blended Scotch, it is very fairly priced, it’s smooth, and has very minimal smoky flavors. With sweet notes of honey and crisp orchard fruits, Chivas Regal 12 is a great place for beginners to start.” —James (Jimmy) Pavlik, general manager of dining, Ashore Resort and Beach Club, Ocean City, Md.

