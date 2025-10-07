Rye is bourbon’s feisty cousin. Unlike bourbon, which must be made from at least 51 percent corn, American rye whiskey requires a minimum of 51 percent of its namesake tall, spiky grain in its mash bill. Its dominance imparts the liquid with a distinctive spicy punch, making it the ideal counterpoint to bourbon’s sweetness.

It took a while for rye’s star to rise during the country’s 21st century spirits boom, especially compared to bourbon. Yet the category’s enjoying a spike in growth these days as more bartenders and whiskey drinkers gain interest in exploring its complex, savory profile. With the renewed allure in this historic American spirit comes the thrill of exploring a growing range of classic brands and upstart labels.

Because there are so many ryes on the market, there’s never been a better time for the uninitiated yet curious drinker to dive into the category. All that’s needed to start this exploration is a solid bottle to leave a good impression. But where to start? We asked 12 bartenders to pick the best rye for a beginner to kick off their zesty adventure.

The best rye whiskies for beginners, according to bartenders:

Rittenhouse Rye

Michter’s Rye

Angel’s Envy Rye

Sagamore Rye

Bulleit Rye

Sazerac Rye

Sagamore Small Batch Rye

Knob Creek Straight Rye

Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond

“Easy! Rittenhouse Rye. It’s been my go-to rye for 13 years and is a fantastic introduction to the category. It’s proofed high enough to feel it, but without that heat you get at 102 to 107 proof. It’s also super affordable, well-spiced, and incredibly versatile — it shines in cocktails. Plus, it’s bottled-in-bond, so you know there’s no screwing around.” —Sam Wood, owner/bartender, Adventure Time Bar, Denver

“Michter’s Rye is a standout rye for me. Not only is it a great product, but it’s also at a great price point. Michter’s is aged at a relatively low ABV, but the barrel notes stand out even at that lower proof. This is great for beginners because it makes it easy to taste all those fun caramel, vanilla, and spice notes the barrel adds. All of Michter’s products are also unblended, which allows you to taste character differences year to year. This means you can keep enjoying Michter’s as your palate advances.” —Devon Ellis, beverage director, Proper Bar, Washington, D.C.

“The best rye I can recommend for anyone who wants a festive experience is Angel’s Envy Rye. The spices remind me of Christmas and it will make you look like you know what good whiskey is if you’re out with a whiskey crowd. I might even go as far to say Angel’s Envy Rye is better than the bourbon, but that’s a debate I’ll leave to the guests.” —Charlie McCall, bar operations manager and creative director, Joon, Vienna, Va.

“When it comes to venturing into rye, people that enjoy bourbon can be a little intimidated by the spirit’s spice and backbone. So to make the transition from bourbon into rye a little less stark and abrasive, I always suggest Sagamore Rye. Sagamore is Maryland rye and has this wonderful sweetness and these terrific caramel and vanilla notes to make crossing that bridge a little more approachable for a bourbon drinker. It’s 83 proof, so it’s smooth enough for sipping neat but also versatile enough to slip into an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. It’s perfect for opening the gateway into the wonderful world of rye!” —Cody Banks, bar manager, Sinners & Saints, Castle Rock, Colo.

“Rittenhouse is the best for beginners, or even experts. It has great baking spice and toffee flavors, and it is an easy transition from bourbon to spicier ryes. It is also fantastic in Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, and Sazeracs. And I can attest, after a lot of R&D, it is great with one ice cube and a dash of bitters.” —Andrew Limberg, lead project manager, The Liberty Tavern, Alexandria, Va.

“Sometimes we think starting with the simplest spirits and moving to the most complex is the right approach. But let me tell you, that’s not always the case. Case in point: Bulleit Rye, which is one rye whiskey you simply can’t miss. This award-winning straight rye whiskey stands out for its bold character, thanks to its high rye content of 95 percent. It offers a spicy and complex flavor profile with notes of vanilla and honey, finishing fresh and clean.” —Arley de Jesus Esteban Ruiz, bars supervisor, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, Cancún, Mexico

“Sazerac Rye Straight Rye Whiskey. This rye’s mash bill consists of 51 percent rye, with the remainder being primarily corn and some malted barley. This restrained rye percentage is what makes Sazerac Rye a great place to start. Some ryes can be made with a higher percentage of rye, which leads to a final product with plenty of spice, pepper, and grassy notes. But someone looking for an intro to rye might not want to jump straight to one of these big, bold ryes. Sazerac Rye still retains those pepper notes, but with plenty of accompanying vanilla and caramel, making it approachable for those more accustomed to bourbon. Its 90 proof is strong enough that the character of the rye isn’t diluted out, but it’s not so high that it can make it hard to get past the ethanol. Plus, its 6-year age statement represents a solid time in a barrel — longer than a lot of American whiskey, but not so long that the barrel age notes overwhelm the character of the raw materials.” —Jacob Smith, lead bartender, The Penrose Room at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colo.

“We are always looking for great local products. Sagamore Spirit has a great Small Batch Rye that blends a low-rye and high-rye recipe, resulting in a 93 proof rye. It is the perfect entry-level rye for cocktails, and also a great sipper for a rye introduction.” —John Filkins Jr., beverage director, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Washington D.C.

“Rittenhouse Rye has the perfect balance between being approachable with classic rye character. At 100 proof, it has enough body and spice to showcase the peppery and herbal notes rye is known for without being overly ‘hot’ or aggressive. The rye also carries a touch of sweetness, with some good caramel and vanilla flavors, making it smoother for those who are new to rye. It’s very versatile, too, working beautifully in cocktails like Whiskey Sours or Old Fashioneds while still being enjoyed neat. Affordable, flavorful, and widely available, Rittenhouse is an ideal entry point into rye whiskey.” —Hailey Knight, beverage director, Félix Cocktails et Cuisine & La Cave, Charleston, S.C.

“Rye can sometimes intimidate newcomers with its spicy, assertive profile, but Knob Creek Straight Rye strikes the perfect balance. On the nose and palate, you’ll find char and this subtle but irresistible note of toasted coconut. That combination is what makes people fall in love with rye — and what might send you tumbling down the rabbit hole of American whiskey. Once you start spotting that coconut note across different mash bills, it becomes a calling card, and it’s hard to go back to anything else. Knob Creek Rye isn’t just a bottle to start with — it’s a bottle that changes the way you taste whiskey.” —David Lozano, Head Mixologist, ORO, Miami

“Old Overholt Bottled-In-Bond. Most people have tried the base Old Overholt and found it lacking. But give the juice a couple more years to develop and a higher proofing, and there’s some magic there. While it’s not the spiciest rye, it’s great for beer and a shot or a risqué take on a Manhattan.” —Liam Lavandowska, bartender, Meteor, Minneapolis

“Whenever my friends ask for a good recommendation, I usually suggest Rittenhouse Rye. It’s a high-proof, affordable rye that has aromas of toffee, dried fruit, and warm spice flavors that make it versatile for pairing with cocktails. Adding ice to your whiskey also opens it up, allowing you to pick up some of the more subtle notes while softening the burn of the alcohol. Rittenhouse is a great introduction to the exciting world of ryes, with no wrong way to enjoy its goodness!” —Carlos Hugo Mesa, beverage director, BearLeek, Denver