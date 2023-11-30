Enjoyable Scotch whisky doesn’t have to be expensive, and this can be easy to forget: The five- and six-figure price tags affixed to decades-old single malts sold at auction houses inspire awe among monied connoisseurs and can leave those of us lacking exorbitant cash slack-jawed. Even at independent bottle shops, you’re likely to see bottles in the 10- to 25-year range soaring into the triple-digits locked inside glass cabinets. While delicious, these pricey labels dominate the category, and end up drawing attention away from more affordable gems.

Standing tall on shelves unfettered by glass panes, you’ll find Scotch that won’t blow your budget. You’ll encounter plenty of delicious, cost-effective bottles from well-respected makers that land comfortably in the 10- to 12-year pocket. You’ll also discover the occasional under-the-radar label from smaller producers that may spark curiosity. Eventually, you’ll find yourself needing to choose a bottle or two. But don’t worry — we have you covered. We asked 11 bartenders about their favorite cost-effective Scotches and why these bottles deliver on flavor and value.

The best bang-for-your-buck Scotch, according to bartenders:

Dewar’s White Label

Laphroaig 10

Highland Park Magnus

Springbank Campbeltown Loch

Dewars Manzanilla Cask Finish

Aberlour 12

Jura 10

Glenrondach 12

Monkey Shoulder

Compass Box The Peat Monster

Balblair 12

“For me, hands down, Dewar’s White Label is the absolute best bang-for-the-buck Scotch. On its own, it’s round and super mellow, it has a luscious mouthfeel without too much honey or heather notes, and it blends really well into just about any cocktail. All for 20 bucks? Beam me up, Scotty!” —Jason Yu, Bartender, The Wolves, Los Angeles

“Without a doubt, when someone calls for a Penicillin, a Godfather, or a Blood and Sand, I reach for Laphroaig 10. So many Scotch cocktail recipes are sweet, [but] Laphroaig’s signature notes of smoke and salt perfectly complement the ingredients lending those cocktails their sweetness, like sweet vermouth and honey. Its malted barley mash creates a pleasant nutty finish (if you can forgive the initial assault of iodine on the palate). Though bars often relegate such peaty Scotch to atomizers that sit dusty and scarcely used next to exotic bitters on the bar top, and while some think Laphroaig is too much of a bully to cocktail with, I say play around with it and see how amazing it can taste!” —James Watts, Lead Bartender, Fat Cat, Las Vegas

“Highland Park Magnus. It doesn’t come with an age statement, which I think is part of what drives its price down. The world of Scotch can be pretentious and age statements can be one those pretensions, but I think that works to Magnus’s benefit. This leads to the focus being purely on the spirit itself and not some label trying to impress anyone. What you get with Magnus is a sherry-barrel-aged Scotch that is accessible but still off the mainland, both literally and figuratively. I think it’s a great distillate for anyone who wants to branch out into more interesting and diverse areas of Scotch, and it serves as a great introduction to single malt Scotch beyond some of the more common Speysides.” —Eric Fritts, Bartender, Bowlero, Overland Park, Kan.

“My favorite Scotch distillery, hands down, is Springbank. They’re one of the last distilleries in Scotland that’s still family-owned, and everything from floor malting to bottling happens on premise. All of their core labels are steals, but the real bang for your buck comes from their recent release, Springbank Campbeltown Loch. The distillery has released this blended malt in response to the increasing popularity and demand for the Springbank 10, and it blows my socks off. It still has all the orchard fruit honeysuckle deliciousness I’ve come to love with Springbank at lower price point. They make a black label and a white label version of this blend at different ABVs. The black label is 46 percent ABV and retails for around $70, and the white label is 40 percent ABV and costs about $40.” —Patrick Gibson, bartender, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.

“My bang-for-buck Scotch would have to be Dewar’s Mizunara cask finish. It scratches that smoke itch with its peat, and the Mizunara cask adds a floral depth of flavor that you don’t normally get in a Scotch as young as this 8 year. It’s a blended Scotch, which I know a lot of purists out there will dislike. But as a cocktail bartender, I am a firm proponent of a delicious blend of ingredients. And at under $25 retail? Get the heck out of here.” —Oren Briggs, Bar Manager, Apothecary, Dallas

“I think I’d have to go with none other than Aberlour 12. The thing that makes this Speyside Scotch stand out to me is the quality you get in every bottle. Compared to some other brands in its range of quality, Aberlour 12 comes in at a much softer price — around $40 to $60 depending where you’re shopping. All Aberlour has some interaction with sherry, be it staves, butts, or even a full cask. In the case of the 12 year, the sherry influence makes it either a great dessert Scotch or just a nice treat to come home to after work. When I’m at home, I love drinking Aberlour 12 neat with a rich Maduro cigar.” —Travis Baetz, General Manager, Seven Grand Bar/Bar Jackalope, Los Angeles

“Jura 10 year is our first grab at The Gutter, and it’s a personal favorite of mine. It’s an approachable Scotch that pairs well with so many different styles of cocktails. I love that it’s aged in oloroso casks, which imparts a nuttiness with subtle vanilla and chocolate notes. I find it’s a great bottle to introduce newcomers to Scotch, and turning guests onto a spirit they were unfamiliar with is a high that only we get as bartenders. We use it in both direct and refreshing cocktails, so its adaptability as well as its affordability is a huge draw. Whether it’s paired with strawberry and calamansi or biscotti liqueur and sfumato in an Old Fashion variation, its uses are endless.” —Sarah Block, bartender, The Gutter at the Lafayette Hotel, San Diego

“Glendronach 12 is one of the more robust, sherry-forward 12-year Scotches on the market, and at a hell of a price, too. Dried raisins and spice overflow from this gem. Absolutely delicious.” —Aaron De Feo, Bar Director, Little Rituals, Phoenix

“Scotch, either blended or single malt, has my heart at the moment. It’s hard to find one I don’t like in some capacity. But one of the tried-and-true bottles that I keep coming back to and recommending is Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch for its affordability, approachability, and for how well it works in cocktails. The spice and fruit notes in this blended Scotch are delightful and fun to play with in a drink, but the complexity and rich depth of flavor is just as good when enjoyed neat or on the rocks.” —Ramsey Musk, beverage director, Accomplice Bar, Los Angeles

“My favorite Scotch whisky at an affordable price depends on the night — or day! If I want to spend a little more on Scotch but still receive bang for my buck, I’ll pick up a bottle of The Peat Monster by Compass Box. It’s a damn good blended malt Scotch whisky that delivers a full- bodied and smoky flavor. Try it neat, although I suggest that you try it with a splash of coconut water and enjoy!” —Manuel Porro, bartender, La Concha Resort, San Juan, Puerto Rico

“While it is always a moving target, my current favorite bang-for-your-buck Scotch whisky is Balblair 12. I first tasted Balblair during the pandemic, when the whiskey club I’m part of had a tasting over Zoom. My love for it was solidified when the bar director at my old job brought in a bottle and was surprised to see it gone about a week later, because I’d sold the bottle. Clearly, I wasn’t the only one to feel strongly about it. Non-chill filtered and aged in ex-bourbon casks, this single malt whisky starts with notes of barley sugar, apple, and citrus giving way to spice, Demerara, and graham cracker. I’ve always been partial to highland Scotch, but at just over $50, this small distillery team packs a punch. Dangerously smooth and full of dimension, this whisky cannot disappoint.” —James DeFoor, Beverage Director, Ra-Ra Rhino, Bushwick, Brooklyn

