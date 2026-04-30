Ask any bartender which cocktail is their top seller, and chances are they’ll say a Margarita. The zesty, refreshing drink is America’s favorite cocktail, after all. What’s not to love about the combination of tequila, punchy lime, and a bit of sweetness served over ice?

Despite its simple composition, bartenders have serious opinions about how to deliver the best version of a Margarita. From the frozen iterations that take over come summertime to the ubiquitous, jalapeño-infused Spicy Margarita and versions that swap in smoky mezcal, there’s no shortage of ways to riff on this universally beloved cocktail.

To perfect our at-home Margarita recipes, we asked bartenders from across the country how they opt to shake up this classic cocktail when they’re off the clock. From straightforward recipes that focus on ingredient selection to specs that add some unexpected elements, here’s how 10 top bartenders enjoy Margaritas at home.

Leanne Favre

Beverage director, Dolores, Brooklyn

My at-home Margarita doesn’t stray far from the classic — the one thing I might say is unique is that I split the tequila base between two of my preferred cocktailing tequilas. I started doing this at Dolores when we were tasting to choose our tequila for our kegged Margarita. It turned out I liked both ElVelo and Arette for different reasons, so we started blending them. This way, you get the mineral-driven, high-proof, peppery valley profile as well as the aromatic, bright notes of a highland tequila.

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I use 1 ½ ounces of this blend, pair it with Cointreau (non-negotiable), and add a touch of simple syrup for balance. Finish with a salted rim and a lime wheel garnish. A Margarita should be a bright, citrus-forward cocktail that balances tart lime, sweet orange, and the earthy, vegetal character of tequila.

Ingredients

1 ounce ElVelo Tequila Blanco

½ ounce Arette Tequila Blanco

¾ ounce Cointreau

¾ ounce fresh lime

¼ ounce simple syrup (1:1)

Garnish: lime wheel

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over fresh ice into a chilled rocks glass with a salt rim. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Channing Centeno

Bar manager, Easy Lover, Brooklyn

Personally, I like a deeper flavor in my Margarita, so I love a Cadillac Margarita. For the tequila, I use a good classic blanco, like Volans or something with a nice, buttery, rich mouth feel. Then to add a little bit more heat to it, I’ll add a half-ounce of some high-proof tequila like Tapatio 110 or Don Fulano Fuerte. The Grand Marnier also adds a bit more depth. Some people worry that the Grand Marnier will take over, but I like that little bit of extra orange flavor. In my mind, a classic Margarita is made to be super refreshing, but a Cadillac Margarita is a cocktail with a bit more nuance, making it a good option to have at home or make for guests. I like to give people something that’s a bit out of the norm, and taking those extra steps adds a nice touch of hospitality.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounce blanco tequila

½ ounce high-proof tequila

¾ ounce Grand Marnier

¾ ounce lime juice

½ ounce orange juice

Pinch of salt

Garnish: orange slice and lime wheel

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a slice of orange and lime wheel.

Martha Davis

Lead bartender, Goodnight Hospitality (MARCH, The Marigold Club, Rosie Cannonball), Houston

I hardly ever go through the rigmarole of making myself a cocktail, but at the end of an especially long day, I will absolutely treat myself to my favorite rendition of my favorite cocktail: the Margarita.

This version swaps the orange liqueur in a traditional Margarita with Ancho Reyes Verde, a deliciously bright and herbaceous poblano liqueur. The combination of mezcal and the charred green pepper notes from Ancho Reyes makes a super-smoky, savory, and flavorful Margarita.

Ingredients

2 ounces joven mezcal

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce Ancho Reyes Verde

¼ ounce agave

Pinch of salt (optional)

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, or dirty dump into a rocks glass if it’s been a particularly long day.

Patrick Wasetis

Beverage director, Suerte and Este, Austin

Most everyone has sworn off tequila (and, thus, Margaritas) at some point in their drinking lives. While cheap, artificial ingredients deserve much of the blame, it’s partly inherent: In its classic form, the Margarita packs more of an alcoholic punch than “spirit-forward” classics like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan. We’re talking roughly three ounces of 80-proof spirit.

I prefer to adjust form to fit function. Margaritas are social drinks, best enjoyed with friends, sometimes poured from a pitcher. Especially in the Texas heat, that means they should be sessionable. By dialing down the alcohol, boosting the acidity, and adding a touch of sugar, the Margarita becomes brighter, zestier, and more approachable, the kind of drink you can (safely) have two of.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces blanco tequila

1 ounce lime juice

¾ ounce Cointreau

¼ ounce simple syrup

Kosher salt for the rim (optional)

Garnish: lime wheel

Directions

Prepare your glass by salting the exterior of the rim if desired. Salting half the rim is good practice, as it provides the option. Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Kyre Williams

Bar manager, dLeña, Washington, D.C.

The Mercado Margarita at dLeña is built around contrast and progression, combining heat, acidity, and tropical fruit with a layered presentation. At home, the goal is to simplify that experience without losing its identity. Keeping the spice, citrus blend, and passion fruit maintains the core profile, while a pinch of salt integrates the flavors and mimics the balance achieved in the full restaurant version. The optional hibiscus float nods to the signature foam, giving the drink a sense of elevation and theater, but in a format that’s approachable and repeatable.

Ingredients

2 ounces blanco tequila

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce passion fruit purée (or juice if purée isn’t available)

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce agave syrup (1:1 agave to warm water)

2-3 thin slices jalapeño

Pinch of salt

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions

Gently muddle jalapeño slices in a shaker tin. Add remaining ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Lynnette Marrero

Partner, Milly’s Neighborhood Bar, Brooklyn

I’m a classic Margarita fan, so I always have fresh lime juice in my freezer. I actually juice limes all winter when the citrus is at its best and freeze it into half-ounce cubes for perfect Margaritas all year long.

Ingredients

2 ounces reposado tequila

2 lime juice ice cubes (1 ounce total)

¾ ounce orange liqueur

½ tablespoon agave or honey

Pinch of salt

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Finish with a pinch of salt.

Nihat Cam

Director of bars, The EDITION Hotel, Tampa, Fla.

I personally like my Margarita at home on the sour side where I feel the acid more. Traditionally, Margaritas used to be stronger when it comes to citrus. Today, we see more sweet elements being involved in the classic where consumers find it more approachable. In my home Margarita offer, you will find a bit of both yet feel the acid more just like an old-school recipe. I always appreciate the kick from salt and citrus; agave nectar in this brings the balance between all.

Ingredients

2 ounces Mijenta Blanco Tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce Cointreau

1 bar spoon agave nectar from Filthy

Pinch of sea salt

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Griffin Steele

Head bartender, Good Lion Hospitality (Jaguar Moon, The Good Lion, Test Pilot) Los Angeles area

Like many, I enjoy a fruity frozen Margarita on a warm Southern California afternoon. However, like many bartenders, I like my drinks strong and not too sweet. The key to my at-home Margaritas is frozen strawberries. By replacing most of the ice with frozen strawberries you can achieve that fruity, refreshing, summery frozen Margarita flavor without it tasting watered down and can avoid the overt sweetness that may come with using a strawberry syrup. This Margarita recipe is my go-to when entertaining friends or just relaxing in my backyard on my day off.

Ingredients

2 ½ ounces of Lalo Blanco

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce agave nectar

4-6 frozen strawberries

2-3 ice cubes

Tajin

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a Tajin-rimmed rocks glass.

Adam Griggs

Bar director, Amasa, NYC

I love making big batches of Margaritas at home whenever I’m having friends over for a barbecue or dinner party. More often than not, during these gatherings, I’m too busy cooking and hanging out to want to spend the time it takes to shake individual drinks for everyone. I developed this recipe so that I can make a big batch of drinks quickly and get a round out to everyone at the party, without sacrificing the quality of a handmade drink.

Ingredients

2 parts tequila or mezcal (or half and half)

1 part triple sec

1 part lime juice

½ part ice

¼ part agave syrup

Garnish: lime wheel

Directions

Combine all ingredients including ice in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into salt-rimmed glasses over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Kip Moffitt

Head bartender, Superbueno, NYC

If I’m drinking Margaritas at home, I want something that is a little different but still boozy, tart, and refreshing. First, I’ll start with dried ancho chiles and lightly toast and deseed them. Then I combine them with a little agave nectar, boiling water, and tamarind paste. For this I like to use reposado tequila, combine with fresh lime juice and the tamarind-ancho agave, and serve with chili salt and a lime wheel. It’s inspired by the Tommy’s Margarita but with the addition of tamarind and chile.

Ingredients

2 ounces reposado tequila

1 ounce tamarind ancho agave (200 ml boiling water, 200 g agave, 75 g tamarind paste, 2 toasted and deseeded dried ancho chiles)

¾ ounce lime juice

Ancho chile salt

Garnish: lime wheel

Directions