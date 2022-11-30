6 Holiday-Ready Cocktails Featuring The Botanist

When it comes to cocktail mixing for holiday festivities, gin should be the first spirit any host reaches for. After all, juniper — the primary botanical found in gin — has that beautiful aroma that evokes winter in all its charm. The Botanist gin is distilled with not just juniper, but 22 wild botanicals that have been hand-foraged on Islay, the remote Scottish island where it is made. This gives it a unique flavor and versatility that goes with so many gin cocktails, from punches to hot toddies and many more. Here are a cool half-dozen of our favorite holiday-themed, Botanist-based libations to make any gathering even more fun.

Holiday-Tini

This seasonal twist on the classic Martini adds a touch of wintry baking spices in the form of cocktail bitters, and the rosemary garnish looks festive and plays off the herbs in The Botanist gin’s botanical mix.

Ingredients:

12 ounces The Botanist gin

6 ounces dry vermouth

2 ounces simple syrup

8-16 dashes Angostura or other cocktail bitters

8 sprigs rosemary for garnish

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except rosemary in an ice-filled mixing vessel. Stir until very cold (30-60 seconds should do it), then strain into chilled Martini glasses. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary. To up the seasonal vibe even further, light the end of the rosemary sprig and then immediately put it out. The smoke it releases is beautifully aromatic.

Serves: 8

The Botanist Cranberry Spritz

You can use cranberry juice or cranberry cocktail for this refreshing and elegant cocktail, depending on how tart you want it. The color imparted by the cranberries makes it look just as festive as it tastes.

Ingredients:

12 ounces The Botanist gin

20 ounces cranberry juice or cranberry cocktail

1 bottle Prosecco (or other sparkling wine)

Whole cranberries and rosemary sprigs for garnish

Instructions:

Pour gin and cranberry juice into a large ice-filled pitcher. Stir until mixed, then top with Prosecco. Pour into highball or Collins glasses. Garnish with a few whole cranberries and a sprig of rosemary.

Serves: 8

The Star-Bright Negroni



The Negroni is a go-to holiday cocktail for many of us. With its unique and complex botanical mix, The Botanist gin really stands out in a Negroni in a way that few other gins can. The nice thing about this cocktail is that you can pre-batch it before your guests arrive, which means you don’t have to spend the whole party behind the bar. (If you want to give your Negroni more of a holiday flavor, infuse a couple of cinnamon sticks and some star anise with the batched cocktail as it chills.)

Ingredients:

8 ounces The Botanist gin

8 ounces amaro

8 ounces sweet vermouth

Cinnamon sticks, orange, and star anise for garnish

Instructions:

Combine gin, amaro, and vermouth in a large jar, bottle, or other sealable vessel. Shake until blended, then let chill in the fridge until it’s party time. Serve straight up in chilled cocktail or coupe glasses or over ice in rocks glasses. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, a twist of orange peel, and star anise.

Serves: 8

Hot Botanist Toddy

Though people typically pull out darker spirits for hot toddies, gin’s complex flavor profile makes for a delightful substitution. When warmed, the botanical flavors open up, making the addition of tea unnecessary. This variation of the wintertime classic emphasizes The Botanist’s unique aromatics. To let them really shine, keep the water below a boil.

Ingredients:

16 ounces The Botanist gin

8 ounces fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 ounces simple syrup (or one teaspoon sugar)

ounces simple syrup (or one teaspoon sugar) 16-24 ounces hot water

Grated nutmeg

Cinnamon stick for garnish

Instructions:

Combine gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a large pitcher. Pour even servings into 8 mugs or tall glasses, leaving room for hot water. Pour in 2-3 ounces hot water and stir well. Grate a bit of nutmeg over the top and garnish with cinnamon stick.

Serves: 8

Earl Grey Fireside Punch

This delicious batched cocktail is made with Earl Grey tea. The bergamot (a type of orange) in the tea complements the gin beautifully. Serve it from a pitcher or in a punch bowl, depending on your mood.

Ingredients:

12 ounces The Botanist gin

6 ounces Earl Grey tea

4 ounces fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 ounces simple syrup

Cloves and rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Instructions:

Make the tea by putting 1-2 Earl Grey teabags into a jar of 6 ounces of cold water and let sit in the refrigerator overnight. Mix The Botanist gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a large pitcher. Add the tea and several ice cubes, then stir until cold and well blended. Pour into ice-filled rocks glasses Garnish with a few cloves and a sprig of rosemary.

Serves: 8

Apple Cinnamon Botanist & Tonic

The classic G & T gets a seasonal upgrade with two quintessential cold-weather flavors. Apple pairs beautifully with both gin and tonic, and cinnamon bark perfectly complements the berries, barks, and seeds that accompany the hand-foraged botanicals in The Botanist.

Ingredients:

16 ounces The Botanist gin

8 ounces apple cider (non-alcoholic)

2 large bottles of premium tonic

Apple slices and cinnamon stick for garnish

Instructions:

Pour gin and apple cider into a large pitcher. Top with tonic water, stir to blend. Pour mixture into ice-filled highball or Collins glasses. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon stick.

Serves: 8

