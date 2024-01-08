The Biggest Tequila Brands and the Companies That Own Them [Infographic]

Mexico’s most famous agave spirit has seen a meteoric rise in the U.S. over the past two decades. According to the American Association of Wine Economists, Tequila’s total sales have increased a whopping 272.9 percent since 2003. With the category’s seemingly unstoppable growth and trend toward premiumization, it’s no wonder that spirits companies are eager to buy into the tequila craze.

Several major drinks companies have quickly thrown themselves into the rapidly accelerating tequila market, buying up brands to fill out their portfolios. One of the most notable acquisitions was Diageo’s 2017 purchase of what some might consider the original celebrity tequila, George Clooney’s Casamigos. Others include Bacardi’s multi-billion-dollar deal with Patrón in 2018 and Heaven Hill’s acquisition of Samson & Surrey (and thus Tequila Ocho) in 2022.

If you’re a frequent tequila drinker, you might be familiar with the spirit’s various production methods, the difference between highland and lowland expressions, and age categorizations. But do you know which corporation is pulling the strings behind your favorite brands? If not, it might be time to brush up on the business side of things. Read on to see each major spirit company’s tequila-grown family tree.

*Image retrieved from Austin Curtis via Unsplash.com