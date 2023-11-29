The Ultimate Blanco Tequila Flavor Map [Infographic]

Tequila’s popularity is on the rise and shows no sign of stopping. And with the increased recognition of this agave-based spirit, it’s more important than ever to understand its diverse characteristics.

Whether it’s being sipped neat, on the rocks, or in a well-crafted cocktail, blanco tequila can offer complex flavor profiles that run the gamut from clean and vegetal to creamy and fruit-forward. Several factors can lead to these different expressions such as production method, age and ripeness of the agave, and whether the agave was grown on the highland or lowland sites. Some of these bottles showcase the spirit’s savory side with spicy notes like jalapeño and pepper shining through, and others bring out the agave’s inherent sweetness. Many highlight the spirit’s more mineral-driven properties with steely and saline features, or can lunge deep into the fruit-forward end with hints of pineapple and lime zest. So, if you find an expression you can’t get enough of, chances are there are some similar blancos from the same region or producer you’ll enjoy just as fiercely.

Even if you’ve nailed down your ideal flavor profile, with more artisanal brands popping up every day in an already saturated market, picking one off the shelf can be tricky. No matter what your preference, this chart can help you nail down which type of tequila you gravitate toward or further guide you on your journey to discover your next favorite blanco.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

*Image retrieved from – Maurizio Polese – Unsplash.com/GettyImages