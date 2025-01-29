Glassware can make or break a wine drinking experience. Though we can probably all agree that it’s blasphemous to sip a grand cru Burgundy out of a red Solo cup, some drinkers are pickier than others when it comes to the specifications of their drinking vessel.

In today’s dining landscape, when you’re likely paying $100-plus for a bottle, it’s arguably disappointing when the wine is served in the less-than-ideal glass. Let’s say you order a sparkling wine and it arrives at your table in a flute when you were really looking for a white wine glass, or order a Chardonnay hoping for a Burgundy glass, only to be met with a stemless goblet. Would it be rude to ask your server for a switch-up? VinePair tapped Ian Garrity, a sommelier at NYC’s Cosme for advice on how to navigate this situation.

“A glass is about transmitting the wine’s aromas in the most efficient way into your nose so that you can catch as much of that information as possible,” Garrity says. “Every wine is different, and every restaurant approaches their service differently.”

With each establishment having a distinct glassware philosophy, there’s bound to be the occasional discrepancy between the house style and what the diner is looking for. And as with most cases in hospitality, the sommelier generally wants to accommodate the guest’s wishes (within reason).

So if the guest has a specific glassware preference, they should feel more than comfortable voicing that to the sommelier. Garrity suggests that it’s acceptable to inquire when you order the wine or even right after the wine has been poured. “Ask politely and concisely,” he says. “If the restaurant you are dining at doesn’t have the glassware you requested, thank them for their attention to the matter and continue enjoying your dinner.”

While restaurants always aim to be accommodating, many — especially spots that don’t offer robust wine programs — use universal glasses or only have one or two options. In this case, Garrity suggests being prepared to compromise with what they have. (If you know you’ll be particularly bummed if they don’t offer a certain type of glassware, you can always call ahead or bring your own set.)

After all, the experience of going out and enjoying a nice bottle of wine is meant to be fun, so it’s sometimes best to just go with the flow.

“I’ve had old Bordeaux out of Korin Chardonnay glasses, Champagne in Burgundies, Rioja in sherry glasses, and in spite of how poorly the glass suited the wine, the combination elicited aromatic characteristics I wouldn’t have observed in their ‘ideal’ glass,” Garrity shares. “At the end of the day there’s only so much you can control as a guest. If you want the restaurant to take care of it, then put your trust in them, order whichever wine you want, kick back, and enjoy.”

*Image retrieved from christian vinces via stock.adobe.com