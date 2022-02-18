While the concept of affordability will always remain subjective, the below-$20 price point occasionally presents wines that challenge our relationship with the word “cheap.” In the best instances, such bargain bottles prompt us to use the word with entirely positive connotations: If a wine tastes great, and it’s cheap, we’re looking at a win-win scenario for all involved.

One of the best categories to find such value is Italy’s world-famous sparkling wine: Prosecco. Produced in the northeast of the country, using the white Glera variety (and occasionally some additional grapes), Prosecco wines are fruity and fizzy — and often more serious than many drinkers give them credit for.

The following bottles not only meet all of the above criteria, they do so — best of all — while delivering change from a crisp Andrew Jackson. Compiled following a tasting of dozens of examples at the VinePair HQ, here are 10 of the best cheap Proseccos to drink this year.

10. Mongarda Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut 2020

This fruit-forward, zesty Prosecco includes up to 15 percent indigenous varieties in its blend rather than 100 percent Glera, which is becoming increasingly common in the category. Pear and sweet apple aromas kick things off, followed by an herbaceous and dry palate that serves a generous amount of fruit character. Average price: $19. Rating: 89.

9. Tiamo Prosecco Organic

Made using organic grapes, this 100 percent Glera bottling offers an outlier from a flavor profile perspective. Green grapes and tart apples combine on the nose, while the palate serves a distinctive bittersweet grapefruit note, along with vibrant grassy tones. Enjoy with a fresh salad of goat cheese and sweet potato. Average price: $15. Rating: 89.

8. Santa Marina Prosecco

Case buy alert! This is as affordable as it gets in the Prosecco category, with absolutely no compromise on quality. Its aromas display the variety’s characteristic pear note with a seasoning of fresh white flowers. Each sip is remarkably balanced, giving equal billing to acidity, fruit flavor, and effervescence. Average price: $13. Rating: 90.

7. Zonin Prosecco

Bright and floral on the nose, this striking bottle embodies the laid back, approachable nature of Prosecco. Ripe, juicy pear notes run through the palate, while gentle bubbles and a subtle sweetness ensure mass appeal. Average price: $15. Rating: 90.

6. Canella Prosecco NV Brut DOC

This 100 percent Glera offering delivers a delicate, botanical nose, and a lean, citrus fruit–driven palate. Those characteristics make it an ideal candidate for food pairings, including risotto, light pasta dishes, or roasted white meats. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

5. Val de Cune ‘Val’ Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene DOCG

From the heart of the Valdobbiadene arrives this inviting, mineral-driven Prosecco. A hint of confectioners’ sugar runs throughout, complementing pear and baking spice aromas, racy acidity, and vibrant bubbles. Serve with a selection of fresh seafood or a loaded salad. Average price: $19. Rating: 90.

4. Mionetto Prosecco DOC Millesimato

Mionetto is a dependable option that enjoys widespread distribution, and guarantees consistent bang for buck. The wine bursts with fruit character — fresh pears, lemon zest, and crisp green apple — and shows careful balance on the palate, with the slightest hint of minerality. Don’t be afraid to pour in your next Mimosa. Average Price: $15. Rating: 90.

3. Josh Cellars Prosecco

While Josh Cellars will be familiar to most for its all-American offerings, the brand launched this great-value Prosecco in 2019. As soon as it hits the glass, a wave of intense candied apple aromas are released, while juicy peach notes, and persistent bubbles take hold on the palate. Average price: $15. Rating: $90.

2. Adami Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Vigneto Giardino Asciutto Rive di Colbertaldo Dry 2020

The use of the term “Rive” on bottle labels indicates that the wine’s grapes grew in one of 43 certified communes in the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore region. In other words, it’s an easy identifier for more exacting production standards than typical bottlings. This example lives up to that billing, serving fresh, fruity, and floral aromas, and a zesty, crisp palate. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

1. Ca’ Di Prata Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Dry

Grown in the high altitude hills of the DOCG Conegliano Valdobbiadene, this 85 percent Glera Prosecco drinks multiple levels above its affordable price point. Its character exhibits a clean freshness — the product of high quality grapes and temperature controlled fermentation. Opening with soft, perfumed aromas, a floral note runs from nose to palate, where vibrant Meyer lemon notes combine with vibrant acidity. At $18, this bottle is a steal. Average price: $18. Rating: 91.