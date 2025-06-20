Vodka has long been the spirit of choice in the U.S. More recently, though, trending categories like tequila and bourbon have been on its tail, drawing attention from the neutral spirit. But despite challenges in the U.S., many brands have retained global success.

The Spirits Business recently published its annual Brand Champions Report, revealing a ranking of the best-selling vodka brands in the world. The data revealed that vodka’s overall volume sales from 2023 to 2024 were relatively flat, reflecting the category’s plateau in some markets. When it comes to specific brands, the results were mixed, with some seeing harsh declines and others massive booms.

Despite a 6.1 percent decrease in sales, Smirnoff remains the world’s top-selling vodka brand, with a whopping 24.4 million 9-liter cases sold in 2024. While some struggled, other brands reported double-digit increases, like Ukrainian brand Nemiroff. Following Russia’s 2022 invasion of the country, the brand experienced a 20.8 percent drop in sales, but rebounded with strong sales in both 2023 and 2024. Last year, the brand increased by 20.8 percent alone. Magic Moments, Talka, and Kozatska Rada also enjoyed considerable growth in 2024, increasing by 15.8, 15.6, and 17.3 percent, respectively.

Read the list below to discover the top 20 vodka brands in the world for 2025.

20. Husky

Cracking this list for the first time is Husky, a relatively new brand from Siberia that celebrates the “legend of the north.” The 13-times filtered vodka is made with all-natural ingredients and tempered by cold filtration, creating a vodka with a pure, soft palate. Husky made a splash in 2024, jumping from 1.6 million cases sold to 2.5 million — a whopping 55.1 percent growth.

19. Green Mark

Owned by Russia’s prominent alcohol distributor Roust, Green Mark vodka is wheat-based and has been described as slightly sweet. The brand enjoyed solid growth in 2024 with case sales growing from 2.3 million in 2023 to 2.6 million, a 14.2 percent increase.

18. Belenkaya

Belenyaka Vodka was launched in 2001 and is currently controlled by Russian alcohol company Novabev Group. Produced using wheat, oats, rye, barley, and rice, the brand has six expressions under its umbrella. Last year, Belenyaka experienced a sharp decline in case sales, falling 15.2 percent from 2023.

17. Ketel One

Originally founded in the Netherlands by Joannes Nolet in 1691, Ketel One is currently managed by the 10th and 11th generations of Nolet distillers. The brand is partly owned by Diageo, which entered into a partnership with the Dutch producer in 2008. Distilled from wheat, the vodka’s profile is botanical with savory accents of black pepper.

16. Kozatska Rada

Owned by the Bayadera Group, Kozatska Rada is a Ukrainian vodka brand produced using historic techniques. Known in Western markets as Kozak Vodka, the brand is available in 20 global markets and continues to see massive growth worldwide. In 2024, the brand grew its sales by 17.3 percent year-over-year to hit 3.1 million cases.

15. Skyy

Originally founded in 1992 by entrepreneur Maurice Kanbar, Skyy Vodka was acquired by the Campari Group in 2009. The grain-based vodka is quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered, giving it a refreshing palate with notes of pepper and citrus. The brand has consistently ranked higher among the best-selling vodkas in the world, but a 3.3 percent drop in case sales last year saw it move down in the rankings.

14. Tsarskaya/Imperial Collection Gold

This Russian-based vodka is available in both original and “Gold” expressions, the latter of which is produced using a 17th-century distilling technique that adds honey and lime extracts to soften the spirit’s flavor profile. The brand’s sales spiked in 2023 and again in 2024, posting an impressive 43.5 percent growth in case sales.

13. Talka

Russia’s Talka Vodka is exclusively sold in Eastern European nations including Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, South Ossetia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia. Despite its relatively small distribution, the brand still ranks highly each year among the best-selling vodkas in the world, and even saw a 15.6 percent surge in sales in 2024.

12. Nemiroff

Distilled from 100 percent wheat since 1872, Ukrainian vodka brand Nemiroff struggled in 2022 following the Russian invasion. But it made an impressive recovery in 2023 and saw an additional 20.8 percent increase in sales in 2024, with case sales hitting 4.1 million.

11. Grey Goose

Though it’s widely considered a French vodka, Grey Goose was actually founded by American businessman Sidney Frank in 1996. Frank sold the brand to Bacardi in 2004, which still produces the spirit in Picardy, France, using wheat grown in the region. Grey Goose has typically been one of the best-selling vodkas worldwide, but dropped out of the top 10 on this year’s list following a 2.6 percent drop in sales in 2024.

10. Five Lakes (Pyat Ozer Vodka)

Pyat Ozer, also known as Five Lakes Vodka, is distilled in Siberia from grain and water from the Taiga Lakes. The brand has seen modest growth year-over-year, selling 4.2 million cases in 2024, a 1.2 percent increase from 2023.

9. Soplica

Founded in 1891, Soplica uses rye as the spirit’s base grain, giving it a spicier kick that makes it well suited for cocktails like the Bloody Mary. In November 2021, it was purchased by the Maspex Group — along with nine other Polish vodkas — for nearly $1 billion. In addition to its classic expression, the lineup also includes flavors like caramel, strawberry, and plum.

8. Żołądkowa (including Gorzka)

Produced in Poland, Źoładkowa is one of the top-selling vodkas in its home country. The data for this brand also includes Żołądkowa Gorzka, a traditional amber-colored herbal vodka known for its spicy notes. The brand’s sales have been relatively consistent year-over-year, with a slight drop in sales from 4.4 million cases sold in 2023 to 4.3 million cases sold in 2024.

7. Arkhangelskaya

Russia-based Arkhangelskaya is a vodka brand produced by the oldest and northernmost distillery in the country. The brand has seen steady growth since 2020, with a 5.6 percent increase in sales in 2024 compared to the previous year, moving 4.7 million cases.

6. New Amsterdam Vodka

No, New Amsterdam Vodka is not from the Netherlands. Instead, the Gallo-owned brand is distilled in California and offers a lineup of 12 different expressions, from original to flavors like tangerine, watermelon, and coconut. The brand saw a slight decrease in sales in 2024, but still landed a spot in the top 10 global brands.

5. Magic Moments

Produced by Radico Khaitan, one of India’s oldest and largest distilleries, Magic Moments has grown its case sales by 3.6 million in just four years. In 2024 alone, the brand saw sales rise by an impressive 15.8 percent. The triple-distilled Indian vodka is made in unflavored and flavored expressions, and the original is described as creamy and citrusy with a hint of spice.

4. Żubrówka

Źubrówka, owned by the Maspex Group, is a flavored Polish vodka with an interesting ingredient that sets it apart. It’s made with bison grass, giving it a distinct flavor profile of woodruff, coconut, and herbs. Each bottle even contains a blade of bison grass in it. Sales were flat year-over-year, staying at 9.5 million cases sold from 2023 to 2024, which earned it a spot in the top 5.

3. Hlibny Dar

After not appearing in the top 20 brands on last year’s list, Hlibny Dar, a vodka company from the Ukraine, made an impressive jump up to the No. 3 spot this year. The brand saw a 9.9 percent increase in case sales in 2024, reaching a total of 10 million cases.

2. Absolut

Founded in 1897 by Swedish entrepreneur Lars Olsson Smith, Absolut has been a popular choice since it hit U.S. shelves in 1979, thanks to its distinct bottle shape and creative marketing campaigns. Sales saw a slight bump in 2024, increasing from 11.9 to 12 million cases, allowing the brand to maintain its position as the second-most popular vodka in the world.

1. Smirnoff

Diageo-owned Smirnoff is once again the world’s top-performing vodka brand, despite reporting a 6.1 percent decrease in sales from last year. That’s the second consecutive year of falling volume numbers, but it wasn’t enough to knock the brand from the top spot. The Russian vodka brand’s 2024 sales were still more than double the No. 2 ranked vodka, Absolut, with 24.4 million cases sold last year. The vodka is currently offered in over 30 flavors and several ready-to-drink formats.