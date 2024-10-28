In a way, Costco is its own galaxy. And orbiting the central star that is the store’s notorious $1.50 hot dog are several departments including its famed wine and spirits section, bulk toiletries, price-friendly electronics, and yes, niche snacks.

Though Trader Joe’s might be more well known for its specialty packaged products, there’s no denying that America’s most cherished bulk supermarket chain has game when it comes to the snack aisle. While Costco’s products aren’t necessarily esoteric, they score major points for convenience. Need mixed nuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, or protein bars for on-the-go fuel? Costco’s got them to spare.

Now, we’ve got some insight as to which items have the most clout. Coupon Birds recently ranked the 50 most beloved snacks at Costco, analyzing 145,533 customer reviews on Costco.com. The site aggregated the products with the highest percentage of five-star ratings, narrowing it down to the 50 highest. Read the full list below to see if your favorite item made the rankings.

Ranking Costco Snack Percentage of 5-Star Reviews 1 Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt 91.99% 2 Godiva Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts 91.74% 3 Nutella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Breadsticks 90.98% 4 Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves 90.87% 5 G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars 90.57% 6 U niversal Bakery Organic Paleo Bars 90.42% 7 Altoids Breath Mints 90.42% 8 Walnut Pieces 90.33% 9 Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums 90.27% 10 B lue Diamond Almonds Smokehouse 90.07% 11 Trident Cinnamon Sugar Free Gum 89.52% 12 B elVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits 89.19% 13 K irkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds 89.19% 14 K irkland Signature Walnut Halves 89.17% 15 G 2G Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars 89.11% 16 K irkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios 89.09% 17 K irkland Signature Dry Roasted Macademia Nuts 88.99% 18 F errero Rocher 88.98% 19 K irkland Signature Nut Bars 88.97% 20 Y ork Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties 88.90% 21 J elly Belly Jelly Beans 88.89% 22 K irkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts 88.82% 23 W ildRoots Coastal Berry Trail Mix 88.72% 24 K irkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds 88.70% 25 I nnofoods Organic Almond & Pecan Clusters 88.60% 26 Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios 88.58% 27 Fitcrunch Chocolate Peanut Butter Whey Protein Bars 88.40% 28 Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Unsalted Mixed Nuts 88.31% 29 K irkland Signature Praline Pecans 88.17% 30 N utella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Pretzels 88.15% 31 K irdland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins 88.10% 32 L ife Savers Wint-O-Green Breath Mints Hard Candy 88.04% 33 L otus Biscoff Cookies 88.04% 34 B ouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate 87.89% 35 S un-Maid Raisins 87.88% 36 M &M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy 87.80% 37 K inder Bueno Chocolate & Hazelnut Chocolate Bars 87.79% 38 N utty & Fruity Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites 87.69% 39 G 2G Protein Bar Variety 87.60% 40 O cean Spray Craisins 87.59% 41 P remium Original Saltine Crackers 87.57% 42 H ershey’s Variety Pack 87.53% 43 K irkland Signature Cashew Clusters 87.52% 44 M &M’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy 87.23% 45 B ouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate 87.06% 46 K irkland Signature Organic Walnuts 87.05% 47 H oney Maid Graham Crackers 87.01% 48 L indt Lindor Chocolate Truffles Assorted Flavors 86.88% 49 N ature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter 86.67% 50 O reo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 86.62%

