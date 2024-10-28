In a way, Costco is its own galaxy. And orbiting the central star that is the store’s notorious $1.50 hot dog are several departments including its famed wine and spirits section, bulk toiletries, price-friendly electronics, and yes, niche snacks.
Though Trader Joe’s might be more well known for its specialty packaged products, there’s no denying that America’s most cherished bulk supermarket chain has game when it comes to the snack aisle. While Costco’s products aren’t necessarily esoteric, they score major points for convenience. Need mixed nuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, or protein bars for on-the-go fuel? Costco’s got them to spare.
Now, we’ve got some insight as to which items have the most clout. Coupon Birds recently ranked the 50 most beloved snacks at Costco, analyzing 145,533 customer reviews on Costco.com. The site aggregated the products with the highest percentage of five-star ratings, narrowing it down to the 50 highest. Read the full list below to see if your favorite item made the rankings.
|Ranking
|Costco Snack
|Percentage of 5-Star Reviews
|1
|Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt
|91.99%
|2
|Godiva Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts
|91.74%
|3
|Nutella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Breadsticks
|90.98%
|4
|Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves
|90.87%
|5
|G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars
|90.57%
|6
|Universal Bakery Organic Paleo Bars
|90.42%
|7
|Altoids Breath Mints
|90.42%
|8
|Walnut Pieces
|90.33%
|9
|Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums
|90.27%
|10
|Blue Diamond Almonds Smokehouse
|90.07%
|11
|Trident Cinnamon Sugar Free Gum
|89.52%
|12
|BelVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits
|89.19%
|13
|Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds
|89.19%
|14
|Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves
|89.17%
|15
|G2G Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
|89.11%
|16
|Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios
|89.09%
|17
|Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macademia Nuts
|88.99%
|18
|Ferrero Rocher
|88.98%
|19
|Kirkland Signature Nut Bars
|88.97%
|20
|York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
|88.90%
|21
|Jelly Belly Jelly Beans
|88.89%
|22
|Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts
|88.82%
|23
|WildRoots Coastal Berry Trail Mix
|88.72%
|24
|Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds
|88.70%
|25
|Innofoods Organic Almond & Pecan Clusters
|88.60%
|26
|Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios
|88.58%
|27
|Fitcrunch Chocolate Peanut Butter Whey Protein Bars
|88.40%
|28
|Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Unsalted Mixed Nuts
|88.31%
|29
|Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans
|88.17%
|30
|Nutella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Pretzels
|88.15%
|31
|Kirdland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins
|88.10%
|32
|Life Savers Wint-O-Green Breath Mints Hard Candy
|88.04%
|33
|Lotus Biscoff Cookies
|88.04%
|34
|Bouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate
|87.89%
|35
|Sun-Maid Raisins
|87.88%
|36
|M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy
|87.80%
|37
|Kinder Bueno Chocolate & Hazelnut Chocolate Bars
|87.79%
|38
|Nutty & Fruity Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites
|87.69%
|39
|G2G Protein Bar Variety
|87.60%
|40
|Ocean Spray Craisins
|87.59%
|41
|Premium Original Saltine Crackers
|87.57%
|42
|Hershey’s Variety Pack
|87.53%
|43
|Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters
|87.52%
|44
|M&M’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy
|87.23%
|45
|Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate
|87.06%
|46
|Kirkland Signature Organic Walnuts
|87.05%
|47
|Honey Maid Graham Crackers
|87.01%
|48
|Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles Assorted Flavors
|86.88%
|49
|Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter
|86.67%
|50
|Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
|86.62%
*Image retrieved from Voy_ager via stock.adobe.com