In a way, Costco is its own galaxy. And orbiting the central star that is the store’s notorious $1.50 hot dog are several departments including its famed wine and spirits section, bulk toiletries, price-friendly electronics, and yes, niche snacks.

Though Trader Joe’s might be more well known for its specialty packaged products, there’s no denying that America’s most cherished bulk supermarket chain has game when it comes to the snack aisle. While Costco’s products aren’t necessarily esoteric, they score major points for convenience. Need mixed nuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, or protein bars for on-the-go fuel? Costco’s got them to spare.

Now, we’ve got some insight as to which items have the most clout. Coupon Birds recently ranked the 50 most beloved snacks at Costco, analyzing 145,533 customer reviews on Costco.com. The site aggregated the products with the highest percentage of five-star ratings, narrowing it down to the 50 highest. Read the full list below to see if your favorite item made the rankings.

Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.
Ranking Costco Snack Percentage of 5-Star Reviews
1 Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt 91.99%
2 Godiva Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts 91.74%
3 Nutella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Breadsticks 90.98%
4 Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves 90.87%
5 G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars 90.57%
6 Universal Bakery Organic Paleo Bars 90.42%
7 Altoids Breath Mints 90.42%
8 Walnut Pieces 90.33%
9 Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Whole Dried Plums 90.27%
10 Blue Diamond Almonds Smokehouse 90.07%
11 Trident Cinnamon Sugar Free Gum 89.52%
12 BelVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits 89.19%
13 Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds 89.19%
14 Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves 89.17%
15 G2G Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bars 89.11%
16 Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios 89.09%
17 Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macademia Nuts 88.99%
18 Ferrero Rocher 88.98%
19 Kirkland Signature Nut Bars 88.97%
20 York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties 88.90%
21 Jelly Belly Jelly Beans 88.89%
22 Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts 88.82%
23 WildRoots Coastal Berry Trail Mix 88.72%
24 Kirkland Signature Supreme Whole Almonds 88.70%
25 Innofoods Organic Almond & Pecan Clusters 88.60%
26 Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios 88.58%
27 Fitcrunch Chocolate Peanut Butter Whey Protein Bars 88.40%
28 Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Unsalted Mixed Nuts 88.31%
29 Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans 88.17%
30 Nutella & GO! Hazelnut & Cocoa Spread with Pretzels 88.15%
31 Kirdland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins 88.10%
32 Life Savers Wint-O-Green Breath Mints Hard Candy 88.04%
33 Lotus Biscoff Cookies 88.04%
34 Bouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate 87.89%
35 Sun-Maid Raisins 87.88%
36 M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy 87.80%
37 Kinder Bueno Chocolate & Hazelnut Chocolate Bars 87.79%
38 Nutty & Fruity Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites 87.69%
39 G2G Protein Bar Variety 87.60%
40 Ocean Spray Craisins 87.59%
41 Premium Original Saltine Crackers 87.57%
42 Hershey’s Variety Pack 87.53%
43 Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters 87.52%
44 M&M’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy 87.23%
45 Bouchard Belgian Napolitains Premium Dark Chocolate 87.06%
46 Kirkland Signature Organic Walnuts 87.05%
47 Honey Maid Graham Crackers 87.01%
48 Lindt Lindor Chocolate Truffles Assorted Flavors 86.88%
49 Nature Valley Biscuits with Almond Butter 86.67%
50 Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 86.62%

*Image retrieved from Voy_ager via stock.adobe.com