Beloved bulk grocery chain Costco opened its much-anticipated location in Napa, California on October 18. Though locals were relieved to finally have access to Costco’s well-priced stock of everyday goods, most of the hype around the opening was spurred by the store’s robust wine and spirits section — the largest of any Costco in the U.S. It is Napa, after all.

Local news reports shared that customers lined up outside the store for the chance to be one of the first inside the new location, with some camping out for days. On the Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Friday opening, there were about 15 people already waiting outside, according to Sonoma and Napa County news outlet The Press Democrat — one of which said he came from Sacramento to “get some booze.”

In addition to the chain’s largest wine selection, the new Napa location debuted with some rare and allocated bottles of bourbon, Japanese whisky, tequila, and other spirits. Bottle collectors stocked up their carts with unicorn bottles of Weller, Blanton’s, Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr., and more, some posting their impressive hauls on Reddit.

Beyond its booze selection, the expansive new Costco location is bringing more positive change to the area. The store is bringing 350 new jobs to the community, making it more convenient for Napa locals to find deals and, of course, give more people access to great wine.