With bottles that could set you back over $200,000, the single malt Scotch category is a site of intrigue for many a whiskey connoisseur. To qualify as a single malt whiskey, Scotch must be the product of one distillery and be made entirely from malted barley. And while the whiskey market features plenty of single malts at relatively affordable price points, others fall squarely in luxury territory, to say the least.

Ready to break the bank? These are the 23 most expensive single malt Scotch whiskies on the market today, according to Wine-Searcher’s database.

23. The Macallan 40 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

The first of 16 Macallan bottlings on this list, this 40-year-old bottle may be less pricey than its counterparts, but it’ll still break the bank at over $40,000. This distillery was early to the single malt market in the 1970s and has remained a leader in it ever since. Price: $41,715

22. The Singleton of Dufftown 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

Like most of Dufftown’s products, this single malt was aged in American oak bourbon barrels, giving it a sweet and nutty character. Price: $41,826

21. The Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

The Macallan’s Fine & Rare Vintage collection pays homage to the 20th century, according to the brand’s website, and is the “largest assembly of vintage-dated, single malt whiskies in the world.” Price: $44,009

20. The Balvenie 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

The Balvenie, owned by William Grant & Sons, malts its own barley — and its malt-master David C. Stewart received praise from the Queen herself in 2016 for his work in the whisky industry. Price: $44,025

19. Springbank 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Campbeltown, Scotland

Like the Balvenie, Springbank stands apart from the rest in the whisky arena by malting all of its own barley — a process that has become increasingly outsourced and commercialized. Price: $47,595

18. Gordon & MacPhail Generations Mortlach 75 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

This Gordon & MacPhail single malt has roots in Mortlach Distillery, founded in 1823 and owned by multinational beverage giant Diageo. Price: $48,929

17. Bowmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Islay, Scotland

Bowmore was founded 240 years ago and was the first Scotch brand to call Islay home. This bottle’s palate is fruity, with notes of figs, papaya, pomegranate and pineapple. Price: $49,183

16. The Dalmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This distillery’s branding harkens back to 1263, when “Colin of Kintail, chief of the clan Mackenzie, saved King Alexander III from the fury of a charging stag,” according to the Dalmore’s website. In his gratitude, King Alexander allowed the Mackenzie clan to use the Royal stag on its coat of arms — the same logo that adorns Dalmore bottles to this day. Price: $49,553

15. The Macallan Millennium 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Part of Macallan’s Millennium collection, this single malt aged in sherry oak cask is 50 years old and was bottled in 1999. Price: $81,132

14. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

According to The Macallan’s website, the Red Collection draws inspiration from “the rich range of reds present naturally in The Macallan — in every step of the process.” Spanish painter and illustrator Javi Aznarez took three moments in Macallan’s history as inspiration in creating complementary art for the collection. Dried fruits, wood spices, dates, dark chocolate, orange oil, and hints of sultanas compose this whisky’s palate. Price: $81,564

13. Gordon & MacPhail Generations Glenlivet 80 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

This single malt from Gordon & MacPhail, distilled at Glenlivet during World War II, is the oldest on the list. This whisky is sweet, with a finish of menthol. Price: $90,007

12. The Macallan 52 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Aged over five decades in European sherry oak, this whisky’s palate contains citrus, dark chocolate, and smoldering peat. Price: $100,339.

11. The Macallan 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

This Macallan is half a century old and comes in at a cool $100K. Also aged in European sherry oak, this whisky’s flavor profile is composed of sweet vanilla, fudge, and toffee, followed by black peppercorns. Price: $113,025

10. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 71 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

The Macallan returns with another member of the Red Collection. This single malt is 71 years old, and The Macallan likens this whisky’s palate to “creamy vanilla flavors of a baked custard tart.” Price: $116,869

9. The Macallan Lalique VI 65 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

French glassmaker Lalique is credited for the creation of the crystal bottle encasing this high-end liquid. The Scotch was aged for 65 years and comes with a price tag of nearly $120,000. Price: $119,919

8. The Macallan Lalique IV 60 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Another member of Macallan’s collection of Lalique decanters, this whisky is six decades old. This decanter is crafted in art deco style, and the liquid inside has notes of citrus, dark chocolate and smoldering peat. Price: $125,935.

7. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 78 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Also a member of The Macallan’s Red Collection, this fruity and nutty 78-year-old bottling is aged in oak casks. Price: $134,504.

6. The Macallan Lalique 72 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Aged a whopping 72 years, this whisky is older than Queen Elizabeth’s reign. This whisky’s modern decanter commemorates its “new Distillery and Visitor Experience,” designed by architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Price: $136,144

5. The Macallan Lalique 62 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Sitting at fifth on the list, this whisky will still set you back nearly $150,000. The textured surface of its decanter is a nod to the “harled” surface of Macallan’s manor and bears the initials of Captain John Grant, who built the Easter Elchies House on its estate. Price: $144,068

4. The Macallan Lalique 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Part of Macallan’s Lalique collection, this single malt was aged 55 years. The shape of its bottle is inspired by Lalique’s “Paquerettes” tiara perfume bottle. Price: $168,076

3. The Macallan Lalique 57 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Also encased in Lalique crystal, this whisky is aged 57 years and carries notes of dried fruits, wood spices, and soft peat. Price: $172,218

2. The Macallan Anniversary Malt 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

The second most expensive bottle on the market, this single malt is also a Macallan creation. Distilled in 1928 and aged for half a century, the Scotch qualifies as a rare collectible. Price: $190,000.

1. The Macallan Lalique 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Capping off this list where it began, The Macallan boasts the priciest bottle on this ranking. Hailing from Scotland’s Highlands, this single malt whisky is aged 50 years and is the only bottle on this list to break $200,000. Price: $214,901