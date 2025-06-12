From the rising popularity of dirty soda to the viral takeover of the beloved (and feared) Gonster, content creators have a penchant for mixing up odd drink combinations on camera. And while some concoctions are stomach-churning, others have lasting appeal. Enter: matcha beer, the latest unexpected drinks combo to pop up on phone screens across the globe.

The recipe behind this trending beverage is exactly as it sounds — a mixture of matcha green tea and light beer. But what exactly inspired people to serve these two totally different drinks together?

As may be expected, this drink has roots in Japan, where both matcha and beer are strongly tied to the culture. Matcha’s history in Japan dates back to the 12th century — introduced to the country by way of China — and plays an essential role in the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. More recently, the powdered tea has boomed in popularity outside the more classic settings, with specialty shops serving everything matcha from flavored lattes and ice cream to bouncy mochi, cakes, and doughnuts.

And it’s not just Japan seeing a wave of new matcha cafés. The obsession with this bright green tea has taken hold globally as a coffee alternative and lifestyle beverage. Stateside, matcha lattes are now an expected item at most coffee shops, chains like Cha Cha Matcha and Matchaful continue to proliferate, and fans line up for the chance to sample drinks and desserts at buzzy new shops like NYC’s new 12 Matcha.

In this setting, where elaborate matcha drinks are piled high with strawberry syrup, flavored creams, and scoops of ice cream, adding matcha to an alcoholic beverage like beer seems like a natural progression. And over the past few years, more matcha shops and beer bars in Japan have embraced the combo, mixing up freshly whisked tea with light Japanese lagers, including well-known matcha brand Kaminari Issa and Perfect Beer Labo, which even introduced a matcha milko pour.

Whether it’s due to the bright green color (can it still be Brat summer?), shocking combination, or enduring love for matcha drinks, videos of people trying out the drink tend to spike with a lot of views on Instagram and TikTok. And overwhelmingly, the feedback is that this surprising duo… actually works. The slight bitterness from the tea and beer meld well together, and the matcha provides a subtle sweetness and slightly herbaceous notes. (We agree.)

Will the quaffable green drink ever reach the ranks of its caffeinated cousin, the Espresso Martini? Probably not. But if you’re a matcha fan, or adventurous beer drinker, this viral phenomenon is a must-try.

*Imaage retrieved from @kvuak via Instagram