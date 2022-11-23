The Number of Outback Steakhouses in Every State [MAP]

Outback Steakhouse has been serving up Australian-inspired fare across America for nearly four decades. The much-hyped Bloomin’ Onion appetizer stands as the crown jewel on a menu filled with savory, traditional favorites.

While the branding and menu directly reference “the land Down Under,” the chain has distinctly American roots. Four Floridian friends conceived the idea for a laid-back restaurant in the early 1980s, turning that idea into the very first brick-and-mortar location in Tampa in 1988.

The goal? To make you feel like “you’re right there in the Australian Outback,” the brand states.

For those looking to sample the menu, there are nearly 700 restaurants across the United States. That means that, wherever you are, it’s more than likely that an Outback location is nearby. Outside the U.S., there are also over 250 Outback franchises across 19 countries worldwide.

Steak is the name of the game at Outback restaurants: The menu offers seven different cuts with seemingly endless preparations and styles. Other entrées, such as burgers and shrimp, are included in the chain’s standard dinner menu. Most locations also feature an extensive selection of “coldies” on tap, wines by the glass, and cocktails (of course, we can’t forget the cheeky Piña Koala).

Hungry for a taste of Australian-inspired cuisine? Keep reading to locate the nearest Outback Steakhouse.

The Number of Outback Steakhouses by State