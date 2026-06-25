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Each year, Silicon Valley Bank releases its State of the U.S. Wine Industry Report, and the 2026 edition predicts that business will continue to decline before eventually returning to pre-Covid levels by 2040. Data on the country’s drinking habits from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) corroborates that forecast.

In 2023 — the most recent year with data available from the NIAAA — Americans drank roughly 888 million gallons of wine, which amounts to 114.5 million gallons of ethanol, marking a 2.5 percent drop in total wine consumption from the previous year. It’s still a better year-over-year performance than beer, whose overall consumption fell by 3 percent.

Regional differences show which markets have stronger appetites for wine than others. The South — the NIAAA marks its regions in line with the U.S. Census Bureau — drank the most wine at 301 million total gallons. The West came in second for regional wine consumption at 266 million gallons, but residents in the West drank the most wine per capita at 0.52 gallons of ethanol per person, perhaps a result of its high vineyard density.

Check out our maps below to dive into state-by-state wine consumption both per capita and in total.

The States That Drink the Most Ethanol From Wine Per Capita

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Washington, D.C., drank the most wine per capita at 1.01 gallons of ethanol from wine per person — well above New Hampshire, which usually ranks highest in per person consumption lists but here is in the No. 2 spot at 0.74 gallons. Rounding out the top five are Vermont (0.60 gallons), Delaware (0.68 gallons), and California (0.61 gallons). The average West Virginia resident drank the least amount of ethanol from wine at just 0.10 gallons consumed per person in 2023. Just above it are Kansas and Utah at 0.15 and 0.16 gallons per person, respectively.

The States That Drink the Most Ethanol From Wine

As expected, the largest and most densely populated states top the list of the total amount of gallons of pure ethanol consumed from wine. California comes out on top at 19.8 million gallons of ethanol from wine, leagues above Florida, where constituents took in 10.34 million gallons of ethanol from wine in 2023. California and Florida were the only two states to record total ethanol from wine consumption above 10 million gallons. Wyoming came out on the flip side, drinking just 130,000 gallons of ethanol from wine. West Virginia and South Dakota posted marginally higher numbers, both at 150,000 gallons.

Ranking the States

Gallons per Capita

Rank State Gallons of Ethanol Per Capita 1 Washington, D.C. 1.01 2 New Hampshire 0.74 3 Vermont 0.70 4 Delaware 0.68 5 California 0.61 6 Hawaii 0.57 7 Nevada 0.56 8 Oregon 0.56 9 Massachusetts 0.55 10 Alaska 0.54 11 Florida 0.54 12 Connecticut 0.52 13 Virginia 0.51 14 Colorado 0.50 15 Illinois 0.49 16 Montana 0.48 17 New Jersey 0.48 18 Washington 0.48 19 Rhode Island 0.47 20 North Carolina 0.46 21 New York 0.45 22 Maine 0.41 23 Arizona 0.38 24 Minnesota 0.37 25 Wisconsin 0.37 26 Michigan 0.36 27 Indiana 0.35 28 Maryland 0.34 29 Missouri 0.34 30 Tennessee 0.33 31 Louisiana 0.32 32 Texas 0.31 33 Ohio 0.30 34 New Mexico 0.29 35 Idaho 0.28 36 North Dakota 0.28 37 Pennsylvania 0.28 38 Wyoming 0.27 39 Georgia 0.25 40 Arkansas 0.24 41 Alabama 0.23 42 South Carolina 0.23 43 Kentucky 0.21 44 Iowa 0.20 45 Nebraska 0.20 46 South Dakota 0.19 47 Mississippi 0.18 48 Oklahoma 0.17 49 Utah 0.16 50 Kansas 0.15 51 West Virginia 0.10

Gallons Overall

Rank State Gallons of Wine in Ethanol Overall (M) 1 California 19.83 2 Florida 10.34 3 Texas 7.75 4 New York 7.39 5 Illinois 5.20 6 North Carolina 4.14 7 New Jersey 3.74 8 Virginia 3.71 9 Massachusetts 3.27 10 Washington 3.12 11 Pennsylvania 3.11 12 Michigan 3.08 13 Ohio 2.92 14 Colorado 2.48 15 Arizona 2.35 16 Georgia 2.25 17 Oregon 2.03 18 Indiana 2.00 19 Tennessee 2.00 20 Wisconsin 1.84 21 Maryland 1.75 22 Minnesota 1.74 23 Missouri 1.73 24 Connecticut 1.59 25 Nevada 1.49 26 Louisiana 1.19 27 South Carolina 1.04 28 Alabama 0.96 29 New Hampshire 0.89 30 Kentucky 0.79 31 Hawaii 0.69 32 Arkansas 0.61 33 Delaware 0.59 34 Washington, D.C. 0.58 35 Oklahoma 0.57 36 Iowa 0.54 37 New Mexico 0.52 38 Maine 0.50 39 Montana 0.46 40 Idaho 0.45 41 Rhode Island 0.45 42 Utah 0.45 43 Mississippi 0.45 44 Vermont 0.39 45 Kansas 0.35 46 Alaska 0.32 47 Nebraska 0.32 48 North Dakota 0.18 49 South Dakota 0.15 50 West Virginia 0.15 51 Wyoming 0.13

*Image retrieved from Roberta Sorge via unsplash.com