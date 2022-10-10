What Time is Last Call in Every State? [Map]

The night is winding down, the music is pounding, and right on time, a bell rings and the bartender yells, “Last call!” At many bars and clubs across America, this is patrons’ signal to scramble to the bar and put in one last order before the night ends.

Around the country, bar closure times vary, as does the echoing yell for last call. Depending on the state, city, or district you’re in, closing time can range from 12 to 5 a.m., with last call occurring not long before. According to Travis Tober, bartender at Nickel City in Austin, Texas, last call typically occurs 10 to 15 minutes before the bar is set to close.

In many states, individual municipalities can adjust last call laws. New York State, for example, follows the general closing time of 2 a.m., but official cut-off times for alcohol sales in New York City are extended to 4 a.m. The same goes for Alaska and its large metropolitan areas, which can close as late as 5 a.m.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Here are the bar closing times in each U.S. state. So when you hear that familiar bell, remember: You don’t have much time left to grab a nightcap.