From after-work happy hours to nights out with friends, bars play a steady role in the social lives of many Americans. Through gritty dive bars or swanky cocktail lounges, we explore new cities and relish in the warmth of local neighborhoods.

Bars are also a critical component of the hospitality industry, and provide stable employment for professionally trained bartenders and aspiring experts alike. While it’s unsurprising that states with cities that contain large metro populations (like New York or Texas) would have a greater number, it’s interesting to note that the bar scene flourishes to different degrees nationwide.

Location, general population size, and post-Prohibition liquor laws all play a factor in the number of bars a state can house — the latter especially true for control states, which oversee liquor sales instead of providing private licenses. To avoid being classified as a bar meant only for alcohol sales, restaurants in New Hampshire, for example, serve alcohol more frequently.

Supporting data sourced from the United States Census Bureau shows that several of the 17 control states (along with New Hampshire) have fewer bars, likely due to how they are classified and reported. The data, which tracks county business patterns, come from a range of sources including the Economic Census, the Annual Survey of Manufactures, and Current Business Surveys, and records from administrations like Social Security and the Internal Revenue Service.

But even with the foggy legalities surrounding alcohol distribution, the number of bars or establishments serving alcohol is bound to increase. So, which states are packed with watering holes? Take a look below to find out to satisfy your curiosity — you may be surprised to see just how many occupy your current or home state.

Source: United States Census Bureau

Data Year: 2019

Note: Outliers may be a representation of how data is reported to the United States Census Bureau

The Number of Bars By State

State # of Bars Alabama 249 Alaska 146 Arizona 613 Arkansas 113 California 3,370 Colorado 780 Connecticut 298 Delaware 68 Florida 1,732 Georgia 424 Hawaii 179 Idaho 352 Illinois 2,792 Indiana 875 Iowa 871 Kansas 293 Kentucky 307 Louisiana 787 Maine 133 Maryland 442 Massachusetts 702 Michigan 1,316 Minnesota 865 Mississippi 104 Missouri 646 Montana 522 Nebraska 530 Nevada 661 New Hampshire 21 New Jersey 880 New Mexico 111 New York 3,389 North Carolina 765 North Dakota 379 Ohio 1,784 Oklahoma 409 Oregon 858 Pennsylvania 2,345 Rhode Island 229 South Carolina 368 South Dakota 315 Tennessee 343 Texas 2,806 Utah 151 Vermont 102 Virginia 195 Washington 951 Washington D.C. 174 West Virginia 304 Wisconsin 2,732 Wyoming 161

The Number of Bars Per Capita By State