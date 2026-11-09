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Stouts have experienced a steady rise in recent years, and now, at just about any establishment with a tapline, you’re likely to find a dark, robust beer. And it’s not all just people ordering light and toasty, 4.2 percent ABV pints of Guinness: Drinkers in the U.S. seem to have a real affinity for high-ABV, dessert-like brews.

We sifted through BeerAdvocate’s database of the highest-rated beers in every state to discover which stouts Americans are loving the most these days. And the numbers show that the U.S. has a soft spot for big, boozy stouts: 21 of the highest rated stouts in the country post an alcohol content of 12 percent or higher. Of all stout styles, imperials were the most popular sub-category, taking the top spot in 26 states. Narrowing it down further, the imperial pastry stout category had the best showing in 16 states, with American imperial stouts just behind in 11 states.

As a baseline, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings — that threshold excludes Hawaii, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as none have a stout that reaches that number of reviews. For those states, the beer with the highest number of reviews was awarded the state’s top-rated stout. Mississippi’s ranking included no stouts at all.

To see which stouts won over beer fans across the nation, check out our map and table charting the highest-rated labels in every state below.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.

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*Image retrieved from Mykhailo Feriukov via stock.adobe.com