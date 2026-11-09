Stouts have experienced a steady rise in recent years, and now, at just about any establishment with a tapline, you’re likely to find a dark, robust beer. And it’s not all just people ordering light and toasty, 4.2 percent ABV pints of Guinness: Drinkers in the U.S. seem to have a real affinity for high-ABV, dessert-like brews.
We sifted through BeerAdvocate’s database of the highest-rated beers in every state to discover which stouts Americans are loving the most these days. And the numbers show that the U.S. has a soft spot for big, boozy stouts: 21 of the highest rated stouts in the country post an alcohol content of 12 percent or higher. Of all stout styles, imperials were the most popular sub-category, taking the top spot in 26 states. Narrowing it down further, the imperial pastry stout category had the best showing in 16 states, with American imperial stouts just behind in 11 states.
As a baseline, we only considered beers with over 100 ratings — that threshold excludes Hawaii, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as none have a stout that reaches that number of reviews. For those states, the beer with the highest number of reviews was awarded the state’s top-rated stout. Mississippi’s ranking included no stouts at all.
To see which stouts won over beer fans across the nation, check out our map and table charting the highest-rated labels in every state below.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower in some cases.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|El Gordo
Good People Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 13.9%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Imperial Pastry Stout | 15.5%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 9.2%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 10.2%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Imperial Pastry Stout | 14%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Imperial Pastry Stout | 14.1%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.5%
|Delaware
|World Wide Stout – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 17.3%
|Washington, D.C.
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket Brewery
Sweet / Milk Stout | 7.4%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Imperial Pastry Stout | 11%
|Georgia
|Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout
Terrapin Beer Company
Oatmeal Stout | 9.4%
|Hawaii
|South Shore
Honolulu Beerworks
American Stout | 6.2%
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 9.5%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Rye Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Imperial Pastry Stout | 14%
|Indiana
|Dark Lord – Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Imperial Pastry Stout | 15.5%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Imperial Pastry Stout | 12%
|Kansas
|Buffalo Sweat
Tallgrass Brewing Co. Tap House
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery
Sweet / Milk Stout | 13%
|Louisiana
|Rêve
Parish Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 6.8%
|Maine
|Mott the Lesser
Tributary Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 10.5%
|Maryland
|Brewtus
Monacacy Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 8.6%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 9.7%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Imperial Pastry Stout | 11.7%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewing Company
Imperial Pastry Stout | 14%
|Mississippi
|N/A
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
Imperial Pastry Stout | 12.8%
|Montana
|Ivan the Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 11.6%
|Nebraska
|Fallen Angel Sweet Stout
Empyrean Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 5.5%
|Nevada
|Outlaw Milk Stout
Great Basin Brewing Co.
Sweet / Milk Stout | 4.9%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Russian Imperial Stout | 12%
|New Jersey
|A Night to End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
American Imperial Stout | 9.2%
|New Mexico
|Malpais Stout
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Foreign / Export Stout | 7.5%
|New York
|Imperial Biscotti Break – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Evil Twin Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 11.5%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 12.25%
|North Dakota
|Morning Ritual
Drekker Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 6.4%
|Ohio
|Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro
Jackie O’s Taproom & Brewery
Imperial Pastry Stout | 12.1%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Imperial Pastry Stout | 13.7%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Imperial Pastry Stout | 11%
|Pennsylvania
|Black Magick – Pappy Van Winkle
Voodoo Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 13%
|Rhode Island
|Revery
Foolproof Brewing Company
Russian Imperial Stout | 10.7%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Imperial Pastry Stout | 10.5%
|South Dakota
|Smoke Jumper Stout
Firehouse Brewing Co.
American Stout | 5.2%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
American Imperial Stout | 12.2%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Company
Sweet / Milk Stout | 11.3%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptist
Epic Brewing Company
Imperial Pastry Stout | 11.7%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good and Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
American Imperial Stout | 10%
|Virginia
|Foolery
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Imperial Pastry Stout | 13%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Company
Oatmeal Stout | 13.3%
|West Virginia
|Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Oatmeal Stout | 5.2%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
American Imperial Stout | 13%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Foreign / Export Stout | 6%
*Image retrieved from Mykhailo Feriukov via stock.adobe.com