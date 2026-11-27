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Wine bars have the concept of “small plates” down to an exact science. The little dishes of artisanal breads, cheeses, or meats are designed to provide the perfect canvas for wine pairings, delivering a quick punch of flavor and texture in a snackable, sharable bite. As it turns out, the qualities that make certain foods ideal for grazing alongside your go-to by-the-glass pour are also valuable when designing a holiday party menu. That’s why we think it’s time the dishes we’ve come to know and love at our favorite wine bars — like artfully composed anchovy toasts or savory bowls of butter beans — deserve to break out from behind the bar.

So as the holiday hosting occasions start filling your calendar this year, we suggest looking to your favorite wine bars for menu inspiration. To help with this endeavor, we asked chefs from some of New York City’s top wine spots for their advice in replicating their most popular dishes at home.

Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party with passed appetizers, a seated event with shared plates, or a full-on dinner, rather than relying on the same recipes that you whip up every year, try out these pro-tested menu ideas.

Sesame Shao Bing Bread Basket

Patty Lee, chef, Lei

The sesame shao bing is one of the mainstays on the menu at Lei, a wine bar in Chinatown known for its eclectic wine list, accessible bottle pricing, and flavorful cuisine inspired by regional Chinese home cooking. The pocket-sized treat is a great way to mix up classic bread service. Rather than the traditional baguette and butter, Lei delivers that same carb-loaded, fatty bite with a sesame-studded flaky pastry crust wrapped around a thick slice of cold butter.

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Though Lei makes its sesame shao bing in house, chef Patty Lee suggests you can use pre-made buns to recreate this iconic dish at home. “Grab a variety of steamed or baked buns from your local bakery. Right before serving, warm up your buns and add a generous slab of cold butter,” she says. “That way you get the nice contrast of warm carb and cold butter.” Lee adds that you can upgrade this further by making a compound butter of winter herbs like sage and freezing it into a log before slicing.

Whipped Ricotta with Vegetables

Erin Flinn, partner and head baker, Bar Heretic

Brooklyn’s Bar Heretic acts as both a bakery and a wine bar. Much of the food menu is centered around the bar’s freshly baked bread, providing plenty of options for dunking, dipping, or slathering the fluffy pieces of focaccia or airy ciabatta.

“For a holiday party appetizer spread, I love making a big bowl of whipped ricotta,” Erin Flinn, partner and head baker, says. “At Bar Heretic, we whip local ricotta with extra virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper, and citrus zest, top it with a seasonal veggie — think roasted butternut squash, dressed beets, or seared broccoli rabe with Calabrian chile oil — and serve it with our house-made focaccia. At home, you could go all out and make your own focaccia, grab some from your favorite bakery, or even serve it with store bought crackers.”

Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese

Alexia Duchêne, consulting chef, La Compagnie

Sometimes the best appetizers at a party are the elevated takes on classic comfort foods. Enter: La Compagnie’s beloved caramelized onion grilled cheese. This unctuous, gooey bar snack is perfect alongside such a wide range of wines, from a rich Champagne to a juicy glass of Cru Beaujolais. For a larger event, the sandwich can be cut into smaller pieces and presented on trays as a passed appetizer.

And chef Alexia Duchêne, who recently took over in the kitchen at La Compagnie, has some tips for achieving a professional-level grilled cheese. She suggests cooking the onions low and slow for one and a half to two hours with the alcohol of your choosing, “red wine for more body, white wine for acidity, and my choice at the moment is cider for the sweetness that balances the cheese.” Duchêne also recommends making a cheese blend so that you can maximize both flavor and texture. “Always combine a cheese with character with American cheese to get a nice cheese pull,” she says.

Poire au Vin Rouge

Perri Pond, chef, Gigi’s

Though the Greenpoint wine bar and rôtisserie is best-known for its platters of chicken, Gigi’s also has a showstopping dessert. The poire au vin rouge — a striking dish of just a single poached pear, encased in whipped cream and sitting in a pool of red wine reduction sauce — is simple enough to be replicated at home and guaranteed to be the talking point of the evening.

“The poire au vin rogue was on our opening menu and has been a favorite of ours and many guests ever since,” chef Perri Pond says. “It is simple and a great recipe for the holidays due to the warming spices.”

The recipe, originally from Emile Desmet, formerly of Le Châteaubriand in Paris, involves poaching Bosc pears, coating them in a vanilla whipped cream, and plating each in red wine reduction sauce. It’s a bit more involved than a classic holiday cookie, but the results (both visually and flavor-wise) are well worth it.

To recreate the dish at home, start by making the spiced poaching liquid. Pond suggests adding aromatics like cinnamon sticks, green cardamom, cloves, and star anise. Then gently simmer peeled pears (with the stem on) for approximately 40 minutes or until each pear is tender when pierced with a paring knife. Place pears into a plastic or glass container and pour the poaching liquid over, placing a piece of parchment paper over the pears and let cool to room temperature, then cover with lid and refrigerate. “Let the pears sit in the poaching liquid overnight to ensure maximum color absorption,” Pond suggests. “The longer they sit, the better the color will be.”

The poaching liquid can also be used to make the wine reduction sauce for the dish. For this, reduce two cups in a medium pot until about 1/3 of it remains. As it reduces, the bubbles will begin to go from smaller simmering bubbles to larger ones, eventually creating a syrupy texture.

The next day, take the pears out and cut off the slightest part of the bottom so it will sit on a plate flat. Then place the pears on a wire rack and put them in the fridge. At this time you can also prepare the whipped cream by combining one cup of heaving whipping cream with 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla paste and whipping until almost reaching soft peaks.

After about an hour, blot the pears gently with a paper towel. Holding the stem of the pear, gently dip the pear into the whipped cream — and then slowly remove. Place dipped pear on the wire rack to let excess cream drip off. Repeat this process once more. Let the pears “rest” for 30 minutes in the refrigerator before plating. When it’s time to serve dessert, on a small plate, pour a thin layer of wine reduction. Then gently transfer dipped pears onto the plate.

A Curated Cheese Plate

Grace Rogers, head sommelier, Stars

Cheese boards are a timeless holiday party feature. And while pretty much any cheese and cracker combo is sure to leave guests happy, there is an art to curating a standout cheese plate. If you want this assortment to be the centerpiece of your event, Grace Rogers, head sommelier at Stars in the East Village, has some tips.

“At Stars, our cheese plate typically has one firm and one soft cheese. It’s nice to have different textures when you’re grazing,” she says. “Fermier Jouvence is one of our favorite soft cheeses; it’s floral, tangy, and creamy. It’s really good next to a nuttier, firmer cheese like Mountaineer, which tastes like salted caramel brittle.” At Stars, the selections are typically adorned with fruit or something sweet like pickled grapes or a gooey piece of honeycomb. “If you want to make your cheese plate at home a touch more snazzy, add a little fruit,” Rogers says. “I would do figs in any form: fresh, dried, jammed!”

And if you’re kicking off the event with a cheese plate, she recommends a pour of Champagne, which should work well alongside both soft and hard cheeses; Chenin Blanc or Savagnin are great, versatile options too.

“If you started your evening with cheese, no reason not to return to it — bring your cheese plate or board back out for dessert,” Rogers adds. “A bold blue cheese with a glass of Madeira is immediately decadent. For something a touch more subtle, Comté with Oloroso sherry always hits.”