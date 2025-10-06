For white wine drinkers, Sauvignon Blanc is one of the most popular varieties. But while fans of the grape typically gravitate toward only one or two areas (cough cough, Marlborough and Sancerre), there’s a broad spectrum of Sauvignon Blancs to explore from great wine regions across the globe.

Sauvignon Blanc is an extremely versatile grape, ranging from crisp, mineral-driven bottles with delicate fruit character to ripe expressions brimming with notes of pineapple, passion fruit, grapefruit, and jalapeño. Certain pockets of the wine world showcase the grape in blends or even as rich, oak-aged wines with notes of vanilla and baking spice. While some regions lean hard into one of these directions, others find a balance somewhere in between.

If you’re a diehard Savvy B enthusiast, or just getting into the grape, here are seven of the best regions to check out for world-class Sauvignon Blanc.

Alto Adige, Italy

Italy’s northernmost wine region, the mountainous, high-elevation Alto Adige is a cool-climate haven for white wines. The area is home to a diverse set of grape varieties, including Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay, Kerner, and more. So while Sauvignon Blanc isn’t the standalone star, the expressions from this area are well worth seeking out. With Alto Adige’s sunny days and cool nights, the wines often find a middle ground between Sauvignon Blanc’s light-bodied, mineral-driven expressions, and full-blown tropical fruit flavor bombs, often showing crisp acidity, juicy citrus notes, and subtle savory hints of fresh herbs. Within Italy, great Sauvignon Blancs can also be found in the nearby region of Friuli just to the east of Alto Adige.

Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux is typically associated with its famed red wines, so its white wines fly under the radar, making them great values. Bordeaux Blanc wines are typically blends — though it’s possible to find single-varietal bottlings — featuring Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, with small percentages of Muscadelle. The combination of these grapes leads to a wine with bright aromatics of grapefruit, green apple, and grass; zippy acidity; and a waxy, rounded texture. The basic Bordeaux Blanc appellation is full of crisp, easy-drinking wines for everyday enjoyment, but if you’re looking to step it up in complexity, look to the appellations like Graves and Pessac-Léognan. The higher-end bottlings typically introduce some oak, adding a compelling layer of richness to the wine.

Casablanca Valley, Chile

You can find great examples of Sauvignon Blanc from across Chile, but the cool-climate Casablanca Valley has made the variety a particular focus. The coastal valley runs from east to west, benefiting from the influence of the Coastal Mountain range and the Pacific. The fog that rolls in from the ocean helps keep the vineyards cool, resulting in fresh examples of Sauvignon Blanc. Expect bright aromatics, high acid, and abundant fruit notes.

Loire Valley, France

Though the Loire is home to many of France’s most beloved and esteemed wines (Muscadet, Chinon, and Savennières to name a few), perhaps none are more famed than the Sauvignon Blanc-based wines of Sancerre. The appellation in the Central Loire Valley is a popular go-to white wine in the U.S. for drinkers who love crisp white wines. The small area is known for its chalk, limestone, and flint soils, known locally as silex, which give the wines an intense mineral note. This is often accompanied by bracing acidity, subtle grass notes, and tart, bitter citrus notes like grapefruit pith and lemon zest. The high demand for Sancerre has driven prices up in the U.S. over the past few years, so it’s helpful to look to nearby regions in the Loire like Pouilly-Fumé and Menetou-Salon, or even the larger Touraine appellation, for better-value Sauvignon Blancs.

Marlborough, New Zealand

It’s impossible to discuss Sauvignon Blanc without mentioning New Zealand. Marlborough, the coastal region located on the country’s South Island, has become synonymous with the grape variety over the past several decades. (Though going all-in on one grape variety might not have been the best strategy for long-term growth.) The region leaned into the juicy tropical fruit notes and grassy, jalapeño aromas, and consumers quickly fell in love with this approachable, affordable version of Savvy B. For those who enjoy ripe, fruit-forward white wines, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is a must-try.

California, U.S.

While Chardonnay has claimed the crown as California’s leading white grape variety, the state produces some stellar Sauvignon Blanc. In Napa Valley’s early days, Robert Mondavi coined the term Fumé Blanc — taking a cue from France’s Pouilly-Fumé region — as a way to describe California’s distinct take on the grape, aged in oak barrels. Even though the name was inspired by the Loire Valley, California’s rich, textured Sauvignon Blancs are more akin to the complex, oak-aged styles found in Bordeaux. Many California brands that make wines in this style still use the term Fumé-Blanc on the label if you’re looking to seek one out. But many regions across the state, like Santa Barbara, make bright, light-bodied expressions of the grape as well.

Styria, Austria

This hilly region in southern Austria differs from the country’s Grüner Veltliner-dominated vineyards to the north. Here, Sauvignon Blanc is the most planted grape variety, taking up 41 percent of the total vineyard area. The steep slopes across the region’s rolling green hills keep the wines fresh and vibrant with beautiful acidity. The wines tend to show delicate citrus notes with a spicy, mineral finish that adds complexity. Of note for those looking to explore off the beaten path, Styria borders Slovenia, which produces some great Sauvignon Blancs that share similar characteristics.

*Image retrieved from barmalini via stock.adobe.com