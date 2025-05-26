The Ultimate Gin Flavor Map [Infographic]

Although many gin brands are based in the U.K., it can be made anywhere in the world. There are no rules governing the specific grains used to produce it. And as long as a gin contains a strong presence of juniper berries in its profile, distillers are free to infuse just about any flowers, herbs, botanicals, and fruits into their products.

As such, customers can expect some juniper notes in any given gin, but the salad of other aromatics at play is going to differ from brand to brand and bottle to bottle. Some producers take a “less-is-more” approach to craft more classic flavor profiles. Others infuse upwards of 45 different ingredients into their gins. And then there are brands that aim to showcase their homeland’s flora by using locally foraged herbs and botanicals.

Aside from the seemingly endless array of raw ingredients gin distillers have at their disposal, the alcohol content of a given gin is going to have a massive impact on its mouthfeel and concentration of flavor. For instance, Old Raj clocks in at 55 percent ABV and packs a serious punch of juniper, saffron, and citrus, making it a sturdy, complex anchor for a Dry Martini. On the other hand, an expression like Roku is only 43 percent ABV and lands more floral, delicate, and highball-ready.

The following infographic serves as a general guide for those looking to restock their back bars and to help them know what to expect when they buy a new bottle. It’s also important to note that many gins vary in strength depending where they’re sold. One brand’s flagship expression could be 37.5 percent ABV in the U.K., 40 percent ABV in the U.S., and 43 percent in South Africa. For every brand included below, we gauged their respective flavor profiles and strengths based on their baseline bottlings available in the U.S.

*Image retrieved from chas53 via stock.adobe.com