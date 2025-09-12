This summer, an unexpected latte craze hit a small cafe on the shores of Cape Cod, Mass. It wasn’t like the trendy cold-foamed-topped coffees or strawberry matchas people are clamoring for in New York City or Los Angeles. Instead, patrons in the small town of Yarmouth were lining up at the Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry for… the Fluffy Seagull Latte.

So what on earth is the Fluffy Seagull Latte? And why did it drum up so much hype this year?

Kelly O’Connell, co-founder of Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry, explains that the drink recipe was inspired by the iconic fluffernutter sandwich. The combination of Marshmallow Fluff and peanut butter on white bread is a nostalgic treat for many locals, and is also widely considered to be the state sandwich of Massachusetts. Though it might feel commonplace to New Englanders, Marshmallow Fluff is a specialty product, made in the state, that has limited distribution on the Northeast. The company has been making the product using the same small-batch process for over 100 years.

To evoke the sandwich in drink form, O’Connell starts by smearing the inner lining of a clear cup with marshmallow creme. The airy white substance effortlessly clings to the sides, adding a compelling visual effect. The appearance of the marshmallow in the drink reminded O’Connell of a seagull flying over the ocean, inspiring the name Fluffy Seagull.

Once the marshmallow is in place, the baristas add peanut butter syrup, fill the cup with ice, and pour in three shots of espresso. It’s then topped up with milk and quickly shaken to bring all of the flavors together. The drink offers the sugar-sweet taste of marshmallow (with the added fluffy texture), and the peanut butter syrup complements the espresso’s more savory notes.

The latte was launched in November 2023 and has been the Lighthouse Keeper’s most popular drink ever since. But it was only this summer that it took on a new level of fame. After a few TikTok and Instagram posts went viral early in the summer, the Fluffy Seagull became a must-get for everyone in the Cape Cod area. And for those not headed to a New England beach town anytime soon, there have been a number of copycats at small cafes across the Northeast. (The drink is also relatively easy to make at home, as some Instagram users demonstrated in how-to videos.)

As to why the drink caught on so fast, O’Connell points to the novel visual appeal of the Marshmallow Fluff. She also thinks the frivolous name has something to do with it, suggesting “the name is so silly, and invites the question of ‘What is that?’”

Now that the season is nearing its end, what’s next for the viral summer latte? Well, the Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry keeps the latte seasonal. Last year, the team introduced the Fluffy Penguin for the holidays, adding marshmallow fluff to a peppermint mocha. And O’Connell expects there will be more playful riffs on the menu this fall.