You may have found yourself skimming a compelling cocktail recipe, only to click away after seeing one increasingly common ingredient: raw egg white. But while making an egg white cocktail can be daunting, the ingredient can add a frothy richness to a cocktail — and, once shaken, contribute a pleasant foam to the top of a drink. The fear of contracting salmonella by drinking raw eggs is legitimate but surmountable once you ensure that your egg is as fresh as possible. Luckily, there’s a simple method to test egg freshness (currently trending on TikTok), requiring just a bowl of water, meaning you can enjoy that Pisco Sour or eggnog safely and with peace of mind.

How to Tell if Your Egg Is Fresh