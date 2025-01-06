Although most of the work that goes into a good pint of beer happens at the brewery, the final touch comes down to how a bartender dispenses it out of the draft line. And the level of foam, or “head,” on a beer can be a big factor in how beer enthusiasts perceive their pints. If there’s not enough foam, the beer not only looks dull, but it will also lack the soft mouthfeel that comes with a steady level of dispersed bubbles. When there’s too much foam, a fair amount of carbonation has likely escaped by the time the beer hits the drinker’s lips. Plus, nobody wants to see just two inches of liquid at the bottom of their glass covered by a foot of froth.

Mastering a well-executed pour is an art in itself. Consider the widespread obsession over finding bars that serve a proper Guinness with the iconic two-part pour and specialized stout tap. Czech pilsners also benefit from unique dispensing equipment to yield a picture-perfect, foamy head. With craft lagers becoming increasingly popular in the American beer landscape, it’s only natural that stateside brewers would begin taking cues from the Czech Republic and adopting their equipment. That’s where the side-pull beer faucet comes in.

What Is a Side-Pull Beer Faucet?

A side-pull beer faucet is a specialized tap handle made for dispensing traditional Czech beer styles including, but not limited to, pilsners, Czech dark lagers, and amber lagers. The basic function of the faucet is to allow the server (or “tapster” as they’re called in the Czech Republic) to have maximum control over the flow rate of the tap. When fully opened, side-pull faucets let the liquid run freely like a normal tap, but when tightened enough, the faucet only dispenses foam. In the hands of a seasoned tapster, side-pull faucets can take a lager’s aromatics and texture to the next level.

Although pilsners have been around since 1842, the side-pull faucet wasn’t invented until the late 20th century. Prague-based brewing equipment company Lukr Faucets introduced the innovation in 1991, and it’s now the industry standard for the specialized delivery system.

How Does a Side-Pull Beer Faucet Work?

Unlike a traditional tap handle that pulls straight back, a side-pull faucet turns horizontally to adjust a ball-shaped valve, and the angle at which it’s turned changes the flow rate of beer coming out. When opened fully, liquid flows freely like a standard tap. However, closing it slightly will release varying densities of suds. Think of it like using a light switch with a dimmer versus a simple on-and-off switch.

The aspect of a side-pull that creates so much foam isn’t limited to the ball valve. Side-pull faucets have an extra long nozzle that the server submerges in the beer as the glass fills, thus agitating the brew and releasing some carbonation. On top of that, the nozzle contains a small screen that aerates the beer on its way out, drawing a dense, wet foam, which locks in flavor, protects the liquid from oxidizing, and creates a creamy mouthfeel.

Technically, there are three standard stylized pours that a side-pull faucet can yield, all with varying quantities of foam. On one end, there’s hladinka, which contains a 3:1 ratio of beer to foam. Then there’s šnyt, which is essentially equal parts beer and foam. And lastly, there’s mlíko (or “milk”), which is almost all foam. The latter is sweet, creamy, and designed to be chugged quickly, though it’s not as popular as the other two pours.

Where to Try a Side-Pour Pilsner

Although Lukr Faucets hit the Czech scene in 1991, it wasn’t until March 2021 that the company started shipping its products internationally. Thanks to that, many U.S. breweries now have a few side-pull faucets on their draft systems.

While any lager-focused brewery in the States should have one, it’s always worth checking out the brewery’s website or calling in before visiting. For folks in NYC, Queue Beer in Carroll Gardens famously uses side-pull faucets to serve Miller High Life — a drink the craft beer bar calls “Canal Champagne.” For anyone in Philly, we highly recommend stopping by Human Robot Brewery to try any one of its phenomenal side-pull offerings.

*Image retrieved from Love the wind via stock.adobe.com