Champagne is one of the world’s most prestigious wine categories, boasting a rich history and a time-intensive winemaking technique that contribute to its hefty price tag. Though there are Champagne enthusiasts around the world who worship at the sparkling wine’s alter, some countries are more dedicated than others when it comes to buying up bottles.

299 million bottles of Champagne were shipped in 2023 — 42.6 percent of which stayed within the wine’s home country, making France the No. 1 market for Champagne in the world. (Shocking, we know.) But what about the rest of the globe? Unsurprisingly, the list of top export markets features many of France’s closest neighbors including Germany, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. Still, some countries far overseas also rank high on the list of Champagne-lovers.

Read on to see which nations have the most intense Champagne habit based on export volume and value, according to the Comité Champagne.

