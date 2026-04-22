As the Northern Hemisphere nears its summer months, wineries around the world are gearing up for the deluge of tourists that will soon step through their doors. That means now is the moment to bust out your calendars and decide where in the world of wine you want to visit this year. For the latter, we’ve got you covered.

Each year, we round up the top 10 wine destinations around the world. We consider the state of the regions’ wine scenes along with other exciting tourism opportunities. As is the case with every year, we avoid repetition from previous lists to highlight different pockets of the winemaking world.

This year is marked by a combination of well-known areas and up-and-coming spots. As the industry braces for continued difficulty in the near future, this collection of regions celebrates what the vast winemaking world has to offer and how its producers continue to innovate. With that, here are the world’s top 10 wine destinations for 2026.

10. Central Otago, New Zealand

New Zealand boasts a renowned wine scene with salty, tropical-fruited Sauvignon Blanc coming from regions like Marlborough. But another winemaking area in the country suits Pinot Noir: Central Otago — the thin-skinned grape is the region’s specialty.

Central Otago features a cool-climate environment, making for bright and refreshing Pinot Noir expressions. Nearby glaciers feed minerals to its soils, adding a saline, earthy elegance to the wines. There are six subregions that comprise its wine scene: Alexandra, Bannockburn, Bendigo, Cromwell Basin, Gibbston, and Wānaka. Gibbston Valley is known to be Central Otago’s first commercial estate. It’s situated within the Gibbston River Trail, where tourists can bike through vineyards and along a river with bright, turquoise waters. If you’re staying in or closer to Wānaka, Rippon Vineyard comes along with breathtaking views of Lake Wānaka.

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9. Yerevan, Armenia

Yerevan, Armenia’s capital city in the Caucasus mountains, has been popular among adventurous travelers looking for nature-based activities. Wine may not be the first thing you think of when planning a trip to Armenia, but the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles — a prestigious wine competition featuring winemakers around the globe — is coming to the Armenian capital this year.

The country boasts one of the world’s oldest winemaking traditions — some call it “one of the birthplaces of wine.” It has five main wine regions for tourists to experience and taste: Vayots Dzor, Ararat, Armavir, Aragatsotn, and Tavush. If you choose to stay in Yerevan for the Concours — which will be taking place from May 21 to 23 this year — you’ll be closest to the Ararat, Armavir, and Aragatsotn wine regions. Beyond the competition, you can taste Armenian winemaking history with a vineyard tour.

While there, Armenia has a number of indigenous grapes to try. Areni Noir, popular in Vayots Dzor, is a thin-skinned, acidic red variety. Voskehat, from the Aragatsotn region, is the country’s most popular white grape.

8. Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

For most people, summer is the season for travel. For Americans, this particular summer offers a special celebration: the country’s semiquincentennial anniversary. As such, this is the ideal year to celebrate the undersung wine regions in the U.S. Those include the Shenandoah Valley, a region with an exciting new wave of winemakers on the American East Coast.

It would be best to stay in Charlottesville, which is home to pieces of American history and a lively food and beverage scene. There are a number of nearby winery tours you can embark on within and from Charlottesville, but a 30-minute drive to the east will take you to the heart of Virginia’s burgeoning wine scene in Waynesboro. That’s where Common Wealth Crush Co. — an incubator for wineries dedicated to supporting small, low-intervention producers — is located. It operates a tasting room in Waynesboro, where you can sip from a selection of its labels like Grandassa, Trot Rock, and Party Kiwi. Also in Waynesboro is Lightwell Survey, a hip, relatively new winery that’s been harvesting Virginian grapes and crushing them into killer wines since 2015.

7. Salta, Argentina

When thinking of Argentinian wines, Malbecs from Mendoza might come to mind. But Salta is next up for the country’s wine scene. Located in the northwest portion of the country, the region Salta plays host to a slew of high-altitude vineyards — some of which can reach 10,207 feet above sea level.

The most celebrated grapes in the region are Malbec, Tannat, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah. The grape Torrentés is the region’s — and Argentina’s as a whole — most popular white variety, known for its crisp acidity and tropical fruit flavors. If you choose to not stay in the city of Salta, look for a hotel or rental in Cafayate, a renowned winemaking zone within the wider region. There, you can find a high concentration of delicious Torrontés and Cabernets.

Overall, the best route to follow is the Salta Wine Trail. Along it are pit stops at laid-back wineries, geological formations like the famous Quebrada de las Conchas, restaurants, and hiking trails. By night, though, make sure to attend a Peña Folklorica — the region’s best party. Peñas are late-night gatherings for dancing, music, and, yes, lots of wine.

6. Abruzzo, Italy

As prices for wine are trending upward in the U.S., many drinkers are looking for regions that offer affordable, yet high-quality, bottles. Abruzzo, Italy, delivers just that. Located east of Rome in the middle of the boot, Abruzzo is one of Italy’s lesser known wine regions. It’s also home to one of the country’s strongest natural wine scenes.

Travelers have a diverse choice in where to stay. The region features many quiet towns along the Adriatic Sea. For those looking for a coastal experience, many of the region’s vineyards with the closest proximity to the ocean are in the Pescara province. Most of Abruzzo’s vineyards are located in Chieti to the south, but one of its most special to stay at is Emidio Pepe in the north. The winery, which specializes in Trebbiano and Montepulciano wines, renovated the house where Emidio Pepe — a legendary Italian winemaker — himself was born.

It might be best to rent a car for an Abruzzo sojourn, so you can travel to the different corners of the region. For natural wine lovers, La Fabbrica del Vino is a shop and bar in Pescara with low-intervention Italian and other European producers in its portfolio. UvaRara is a bar in Atessa that serves a blend of natural and classic, conventional producers with small plates made from locally sourced ingredients.

5. Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

Jerez de la Frontera is the land of sherry. And while many drinkers don’t particularly love the fortified variety, there’s a different wine scene trending in Jerez. Palomino — the region’s prized grape variety — produces still, unfortified wines that many around the world are catching onto.

The city is full of oenotourism opportunities where you can taste a bunch of Palomino and, maybe, fall in love with sherry. Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe is one of the best places to stay in Jerez, as it specializes in tasting experiences and overlooks the Bodegas Tío Pepe vineyard. Beyond the hotel, there are a number of bodegas with sherry tasting experiences throughout the city. Bodega Espinosa de los Monteros is located in the city and offers site tours and tastings. Other popular, historic bodegas include Sandeman and Domecq. For food, La Carboná was recognized on the Michelin Guide. The restaurant occupies the space of an old sherry bodega, and its food menu puts a modern, gastronomic twist on a historic and traditional location.

Summer might be the most popular time to travel to Spain, but the best season to taste sherry in its hometown is fall. Each September, Jerez celebrates the harvest season with the Fiestas de la Vendimia. And in early November is International Sherry Week, the world’s largest festival dedicated to the fortified wine.

4. Prince Edward County, Canada

A young, hip wave of winemakers, chefs, and restaurateurs is flocking to Prince Edward County, Canada. The destination has long been a popular vacation spot in its own right, but a growing food and beverage scene is giving the county some new life.

In the past few years, a number of new hotels, restaurants, and small, indie wineries have popped up there. Most of the buzz is happening in Picton, a town that features a sailboat-lined harbor. While there, try the wine bar Theia, which serves wines from small-yield, low-intervention producers alongside dishes with local ingredients. Just outside of Picton, restaurants like Darlings and La Condesa are fresh and exciting.

The county’s cool climate makes for bright and zippy wines — the refreshing qualities most drinkers look for when exploring a new place in the summer heat. Pay a visit to places like Traynor Family Vineyard, Closson Chase Vineyards, and Hinterland Wine Company — each are small-production and relatively new wineries. Outside of wine tourism, the Sandbanks Provincial Park offers some beaches and sailing spots to cool off.

Getting to Prince Edward County is relatively simple, as it’s just a few hours by car from major cities Toronto and Montreal.

3. Walla Walla Valley, Washington

In the past decade, wine regions in the Pacific Northwest have grown in prestige, making a visit to Walla Walla Valley in Washington State all the more worth it. This AVA, which stretches into Oregon, is one of Washington’s most densely concentrated regions with wineries. There, thick-skinned red grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Malbec grow well, though lighter reds like Cabernet Franc are also popular.

The region offers a mix of typical accommodations, rentals, and wine-centered places to stay. A brief drive from downtown Walla Walla is Eritage Resort, a hotel situated between wheat fields and vineyards. If you’d like to stay directly at a winery, Abeja offers accommodations at The Inn at Abeja; the winery is four miles into the countryside from the city.

Each year, Walla Walla plays host to a few summer-season wine festivals that celebrate its local winemakers. The annual Walla Walla Spring Release Weekend will take place from May 1 to 3, where participating producers showcase their newest releases on their properties alongside live music and food vendors. In July, wineries in the Rocks District partake in Basalt Bash, a barrel auction for winemakers in the subregion. The same month, Blood of Gods will be hosting its annual Merrymaking, a typically sold-out event that celebrates wine, music, art, and all things counterculture.

For visiting specific wineries, the region includes plenty of tasting rooms at estates specializing in a range of expressions. At Echolands, make sure to taste the Cabernet Franc. Tranche and Rotie Cellars, on the other hand, experiment with classic Rhône blends.

2. Jura, France

It might feel odd to hear that a wine region in France is burgeoning, as the country is rife with historic winemaking regions. And while Jura isn’t quite an up-and-coming zone in the French wine scene, its popularity stateside is skyrocketing. Jurassic wines are growing in number on wine bar menus and retail shelves, so now is the perfect time to experience and taste the region firsthand.

Sandwiched between Burgundy and Switzerland, Jura is a moderate- to cool-climate wine region with a topography of sub-alpine mountains. The small, charming city of Arbois — also the name of the surrounding appellation — is the unofficial capital of the region. It’s the hub for all of Jura’s gustatory delights. Staying there is the way to go, but renting a car is a must to experience Jura to the fullest. There are a number of communes in the AOC, but outside of the city center, like Poligny, Pupillon, and Montigny-lès-Arsures that house some of the region’s most famed vineyards. Getting to them requires some driving. Domaine Villet — who is known for pioneering the region’s minimal-intervention scene — is located in the central AOC. Domaine Tissot, a producer popular among natural wine fanatics, particularly for its Vin Jaune, is in Montigny-lès-Arsures.

In the city center, winemakers are allowed to operate their own brick-and-mortar shops. Estates like Tissot have retail shops in the city, offering passersbys the chance to taste through their portfolio or purchase some bottles. Cheese shops are also plentiful, as the region’s claim to fame beyond wine is Comté cheese. Restaurants in Arbois like Le Bistrot des Claquets and Circus serve as the hangouts for some of the region’s winemakers. Park there, order a bottle and some cheese, and you might spot some of your favorite producers.

Other appellations to visit in Jura include Château-Chalon, L’Étoile, and Côtes du Jura. The wines from across all of the region are celebrated at annual festivals like Le Nez dans le Vert — which occurs each March — and La Percée du Vin Jaune, which is usually at the beginning of February. At these fairs, the region’s most suitable grapes — Savagnin, Poulsard, Trousseau, and Chardonnay — are at the forefront.

1. Rheinhessen, Germany

So many wine drinkers are pining for “crisp” whites, and there may be no better place to indulge in refreshing, high-acid wines than Rheinhessen, the region spearheading a new wave in German wine and the largest of the country’s winemaking zones.

Rheinhessen’s landscape is marked by rolling hills and endless vineyards that stretch to the horizon. (It is, after all, known as the land of a thousand hills.) The Rhine river, which extends from Switzerland to the Netherlands, runs along the eastern border of the Rheinhessen. Terraced vineyards and small towns punctuate the river, each offering a different look, taste, and feel of the region.

At the southernmost end of the region is Worms, where there’s a riverside pathway for pedestrians. Starting there, make your way up to Mainz, the most populated city in Rheinhessen. The route to Mainz involves more hillside vineyards — some of which are part of the Roter Hang zone. Translating to “red hillside,” Roter Hang is a steep hill with stony, red soil that offers birds-eye views of the expansive countryside. Off the river, Alzey is another happening city, where there’s a beautiful old town lined with half-timbered buildings.

With its blend of sporty and wine-focused activities, the region serves as a viable destination for both outdoorsy types and gourmands. By day, embark on the region’s hiwweltours — or, hiking trails. The longest hiking trail, just a short train ride from Alzey, is the scenic Hiwweltour Aulheimer Tal, which guides hikers through vineyards, meadows, and forests. If cycling is your preferred method of cardio, the region has over 500 bike routes — many of which come with views of rolling vineyards as you cycle by.

To get a taste of the new faces guiding Germany’s wine scene, book a visit at Moritz Kissinger, whose cellar is in Uelversheim and who farms plots there and in the Roter Hang. While there, look for the Spatburgunder or Chardonnay — two of the producer’s most lauded expressions. Make sure to also look out for bottles from Weingut Keller, another producer leading the younger generation of German winemakers. Located in Hügelland, father-son duo Klaus Peter and Felix Keller helm the production at Weingut Keller, where bottles of grand cru Riesling and Grande Cuveé Brut Nature balance rich fruit with the region’s gripping acidity.